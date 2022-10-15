Read full article on original website
DeBrusk scores 2 as Bruins beat Panthers 5-3
BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored 21 seconds into the game and added an empty-netter as the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 5-3. DeBrusk also assisted on the go-ahead goal, feeding Patrice Bergeron with a behind-the-back pass to put Boston up 2-1 with 7:25 left in the second period. Bergeron finished with a goal and assist for the Bruins, who improved to 3-0-0 under new coach Jim Montgomery and handed Florida its first loss of the season after opening with two wins. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic also scored for Boston. Linus Ullmark stopped 36 shots. Gustav Forsling had a goal and an assist for Florida. Sam Bennett and Colin White also scored and Matthew Tkachuk had an assist. Sergei Bobrovsky had 29 saves.
Avalanche keep goalie-challenged Wild winless in 6-3 victory
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and Nathan Mackinnon had a goal and two assists as the Colorado Avalanche beat Minnesota 6-3. Ben Meyers, Samuel Girard, Josh Manson and Valeri Nichushkin scored for the Avalache. Kirill Kaprizov’s second score of the game brought the Wild within 4-3 early in the third period. Alexandar Georgiev had 36 saves for the Avs. Joel Eriksson Ek had the tying goal in the second period and Calen Addison had three assists for the Wild, who are winless at 0-3. They have allowed 20 goals.
Gavrikov’s OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on a pass from Yegor Chinakhov. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 32 shots for Columbus, which had lost its first three games.
ALDS Game 5 between Yanks, Guardians delayed by rain
NEW YORK (AP) — The decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees did not start on time because of rain. The game was scheduled to begin at 7:07 p.m., and Major League Baseball announced at about 6:20 p.m. that the start was being delayed. Cleveland or New York will open the AL Championship Series at Houston on Wednesday night.
Mavericks add Campazzo, former EuroLeague teammate of Doncic
DALLAS (AP) — The Mavericks have signed Argentine guard Facundo Campazzo, a former teammate of Luka Doncic who now will be another ballhandling option behind the Dallas superstar. The move comes a day before the Mavericks open the regular season at Phoenix. Dallas blew out the Suns there in Game 7 of the second round last season to reach the Western Conference finals. The 31-year-old Campazzo became a free agent after spending his first two NBA seasons in Denver. He played with Doncic for Real Madrid in the EuroLeague and won two championships. He pro career began in his home country.
