Calhoun, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

allongeorgia.com

Urgent Need for Blood and Platelets Following Fall Break

Blood Assurance is pleading for donors after a serious decline in donations during fall break for many area school districts. Over the course of the last week, the nonprofit experienced a 90% reduction in donations, compared to the week before. As of Monday, Oct. 17, it had just a one-day’s supply of O-positive, O-negative and B-negative blood units available for distributionto more than 70 regional medical facilities.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Hilltop

One Night Changed A Student’s Life. The Resulting Disability Now Drives Him to Spark Change At Howard.

Early one December 2021 night, Cameron Patterson was driving to a high school basketball game on Ringgold, Georgia, roads that were freshly showered with rainwater. Patterson said he was driving at least 10 miles per hour more than the speed limit when his Honda Accord hydroplaned off the road and flipped three to four times over a grass field. When it stopped, the car was smoking and his knees were twisted onto the steering wheel, Patterson recounted.
RINGGOLD, GA
WRDW-TV

2nd meth-trafficking gang member sentenced to prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A member of a violent motorcycle gang has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. Robert Lewis Coney Jr., 50, of North Augusta, S.C., was sentenced to 108 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
ALPHARETTA, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing Georgia teen found safe

KENNESAW, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Update 1 p.m.: Shaheen has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Shaheen Key was last seen Monday around 4 p.m. at his home in Kennesaw, near Stilesboro Road.
KENNESAW, GA
Government Technology

Tennessee Residents Embrace New Broadband Investment

(TNS) — Using a public-private partnership, about 3,400 homes in rural Walker County will be equipped for high-speed internet in the next two years. Walker County elected leaders and officials with Kinetic by Windstream answered questions about the nearly $11.3 million project last week at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. Many of the approximately 50 residents present had slow internet and were hoping for a solution.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Local Motorcycle Gang Member Sentenced for Trafficking Methamphetamine

A local member of a violent motorcycle gang has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. Fifty-year-old Robert Lewis Coney Jr. of North Augusta, and co-defendant Donnie Lee Curtis of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, were arrested during a drug deal last year in the parking lot of a Grovetown motel.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WDEF

Residents respond to Collegedale rezoning

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — For months, hundreds in the local community had vocally opposed the rezoning at Collegedale’s planning and city commission meetings. Over 3,500 signatures had also been signed on an online change.org petition. Regardless of their concerns, the city is moving forward. “Another of my neighbors...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WDEF

Woman arrested in Bradley County home intruder incident

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A woman in Bradley County has been arrested after she entered a home and startled the sleeping homeowners. Leslie Mason is being charged with Aggravated Criminal Trespass. Officials say the incident happened at around 4:30 A.M. Monday at a home on Frontage Road. The family...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

National Night Out – Tuesday, October 18 at Bradley Square Mall

We were joined by Cleveland Police PIO Evie West to talk about the National Night Out event taking place at Bradley Square Mall from 5:00 – 8:00 on Tuesday. Learn more about the Cleveland Police Department on their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/clevelandpolicetn/. Event Details:. ~~~ National Night Out 2022 ~~~
CLEVELAND, TN
mymix1041.com

TBI Warns Against Fentanyl Candy

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is echoing warnings from the US Drug Enforcement Administration about fentanyl and candy this Halloween. A brightly colored fentanyl pill that resembles candies like ‘SweeTarts’ or ‘Smarties’ has recently been seized in Chickamauga GA. Rainbow fentanyl, according to the DEA, is...
wrganews.com

Halloween “Treats not Streets” event set for October 31st

The Rome/Floyd community is invited to the 4th annual “Treats not Streets” trick-or-treat event on October 31st at The Law Enforcement Center and #5 Government Plaza (between 3:00 pm and 5:30 pm). Several superheroes will be in attendance handing out treats and providing plenty of photo ops. There will also be a kid’s costume and best-decorated tent contest at 4 pm. The Halloween event is hosted by the local public safety Government and community partners.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia woman finds breakthrough for crippling depression, anxiety

ATLANTA - Linda Evers, of Dallas, Georgia, says she cannot help but feel like she has been given a second chance at life at 64. "This changed my life completely," Evers says. "I'm a totally different person than I was in 2017." Five years ago, at 59, Evers, who runs...
DALLAS, GA
allongeorgia.com

Christmas Trees In The Park

Chattooga County residents are invited to take part in a special tree lighting project for Christmas. Please join as schools, churches, businesses, and individuals in lighting up Dowdy Park for the holidays with “Christmas Trees In The Park.” Please call and make your reservation. A stake and sign will be provided for $15.00.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA

