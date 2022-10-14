Read full article on original website
allongeorgia.com
Urgent Need for Blood and Platelets Following Fall Break
Blood Assurance is pleading for donors after a serious decline in donations during fall break for many area school districts. Over the course of the last week, the nonprofit experienced a 90% reduction in donations, compared to the week before. As of Monday, Oct. 17, it had just a one-day’s supply of O-positive, O-negative and B-negative blood units available for distributionto more than 70 regional medical facilities.
Hilltop
One Night Changed A Student’s Life. The Resulting Disability Now Drives Him to Spark Change At Howard.
Early one December 2021 night, Cameron Patterson was driving to a high school basketball game on Ringgold, Georgia, roads that were freshly showered with rainwater. Patterson said he was driving at least 10 miles per hour more than the speed limit when his Honda Accord hydroplaned off the road and flipped three to four times over a grass field. When it stopped, the car was smoking and his knees were twisted onto the steering wheel, Patterson recounted.
WRDW-TV
2nd meth-trafficking gang member sentenced to prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A member of a violent motorcycle gang has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. Robert Lewis Coney Jr., 50, of North Augusta, S.C., was sentenced to 108 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors.
Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
WJCL
Update: Missing Georgia teen found safe
KENNESAW, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Update 1 p.m.: Shaheen has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Shaheen Key was last seen Monday around 4 p.m. at his home in Kennesaw, near Stilesboro Road.
Government Technology
Tennessee Residents Embrace New Broadband Investment
(TNS) — Using a public-private partnership, about 3,400 homes in rural Walker County will be equipped for high-speed internet in the next two years. Walker County elected leaders and officials with Kinetic by Windstream answered questions about the nearly $11.3 million project last week at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. Many of the approximately 50 residents present had slow internet and were hoping for a solution.
wgac.com
Local Motorcycle Gang Member Sentenced for Trafficking Methamphetamine
A local member of a violent motorcycle gang has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. Fifty-year-old Robert Lewis Coney Jr. of North Augusta, and co-defendant Donnie Lee Curtis of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, were arrested during a drug deal last year in the parking lot of a Grovetown motel.
WDEF
Residents respond to Collegedale rezoning
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — For months, hundreds in the local community had vocally opposed the rezoning at Collegedale’s planning and city commission meetings. Over 3,500 signatures had also been signed on an online change.org petition. Regardless of their concerns, the city is moving forward. “Another of my neighbors...
WTVCFOX
Semillas forms petition for resignation of Hamilton Co. school board member Rhonda Thurman
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community organization Semillas has created a petition asking for the resignation of Hamilton County School Board member Rhonda Thurman following her controversial comments about Hispanic students. Speaking to the Chattanoogan on August 23rd, Thurman said: "We had about 8,000 Hispanic students last school year, and...
mymix1041.com
Viral video leads to animal abuse investigation in Bradley County
UPDATE: From Local 3 News: The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and the Cleveland Police Department are investigating a viral video showing animal abuse. We have to warn you, the video might be hard to watch. In the video, you can see at least six people standing around a cage...
2 hurt in Cherokee County fire after 'explosion' from stove, resident tells authorities
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were taken to Grady Hospital after a Sunday fire sent flames through the entire home. The Cherokee County Fire Department said it happened at a home on East Cherokee Drive near Water Tank Road in Canton. Lt. Michael Sims said the residents told...
WDEF
Woman arrested in Bradley County home intruder incident
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A woman in Bradley County has been arrested after she entered a home and startled the sleeping homeowners. Leslie Mason is being charged with Aggravated Criminal Trespass. Officials say the incident happened at around 4:30 A.M. Monday at a home on Frontage Road. The family...
WTVCFOX
As fentanyl deaths rise in Walker County, new, candy-like form of drug poses threat
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — At first glance it might look like skittles or sweet tarts, but a new form of fentanyl has the power to kill thousands, even in tiny doses. And now, it's circulating in our area. Fentanyl can be more than 100 times stronger than morphine. Now,...
Parents of young woman missing in north Georgia still fighting hard to find her
ATLANTA — It’s been almost three years since they’ve seen her beautiful smile. The parents of Keeslyn Roberts told me they’re fighting harder than ever to find her. “We’ve got to have closure,” said her father, Eric Roberts. “One way or the other. Whatever the outcome is, we’ve got to have closure for our sanity.”
mymix1041.com
National Night Out – Tuesday, October 18 at Bradley Square Mall
We were joined by Cleveland Police PIO Evie West to talk about the National Night Out event taking place at Bradley Square Mall from 5:00 – 8:00 on Tuesday. Learn more about the Cleveland Police Department on their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/clevelandpolicetn/. Event Details:. ~~~ National Night Out 2022 ~~~
mymix1041.com
TBI Warns Against Fentanyl Candy
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is echoing warnings from the US Drug Enforcement Administration about fentanyl and candy this Halloween. A brightly colored fentanyl pill that resembles candies like ‘SweeTarts’ or ‘Smarties’ has recently been seized in Chickamauga GA. Rainbow fentanyl, according to the DEA, is...
wrganews.com
Halloween “Treats not Streets” event set for October 31st
The Rome/Floyd community is invited to the 4th annual “Treats not Streets” trick-or-treat event on October 31st at The Law Enforcement Center and #5 Government Plaza (between 3:00 pm and 5:30 pm). Several superheroes will be in attendance handing out treats and providing plenty of photo ops. There will also be a kid’s costume and best-decorated tent contest at 4 pm. The Halloween event is hosted by the local public safety Government and community partners.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia woman finds breakthrough for crippling depression, anxiety
ATLANTA - Linda Evers, of Dallas, Georgia, says she cannot help but feel like she has been given a second chance at life at 64. "This changed my life completely," Evers says. "I'm a totally different person than I was in 2017." Five years ago, at 59, Evers, who runs...
chattanoogacw.com
'Bleeding orange:' Chattanooga Vols fan tears ACL while celebrating Alabama's defeat
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just like Vols fans everywhere else, a Tennessee Vols fan in Chattanooga had a day he'll never forget on Saturday. But that day didn't just leave Matt Wheeler with happy memories. He also now has a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee. See why...
allongeorgia.com
Christmas Trees In The Park
Chattooga County residents are invited to take part in a special tree lighting project for Christmas. Please join as schools, churches, businesses, and individuals in lighting up Dowdy Park for the holidays with “Christmas Trees In The Park.” Please call and make your reservation. A stake and sign will be provided for $15.00.
