5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female burglar in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating two business break-ins that happened a few blocks apart Monday (Oct. 17) night. First, police say a woman with a handgun barged into the Mcdonald’s on S. Claiborne avenue, went behind the counter, and forced five people into a freezer just after 8 p.m.
Bogalusa police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ in football stadium shooting; slain teen identified
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The 15-year-old fatally shot Friday night in the stadium parking lot during Bogalusa High School’s homecoming football game was identified Monday (Oct. 17) as a known juvenile offender. Bogalusa Police chief Kendall Bullen said investigators believe 15-20 shots were fired between the teen and a...
Male juvenile fatally shot; 14-year-old injured in St. Roch, NOPD say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male juvenile was found fatally shot in the St. Roch neighborhood shortly after midnight Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning and, according to police, a 14-year-old was also injured in the shooting. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. Police say that the incident occurred in...
Two juveniles shot while allegedly breaking into cars on Frenchman Street; 1 dead
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two juveniles were shot, one fatally, while they were allegedly burglarizing a car just after midnight on Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning, police say. The New Orleans Police Department says suspects opened fire on the two teens as they were attempting to break into a car in the 3100 block of Frechman Street around 12:30 a.m. One of the juveniles died and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, authorities say.
Man arrested for home invasion with a knife in Slidell
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after a man reportedly barged into his neighbor’s house while armed with a knife. Deputies say at four this morning, John Holland forced his way inside a home, knocking another resident to the floor. While...
Rash of break-ins continue to plague New Orleans business owners
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A rash of burglaries along Freret Street left around a dozen uptown businesses feeling frustrated and violated. “It was a very uneasy feeling of violation for sure,” co-owner of Windowsill Pies Marielle Dupré said. Dupré said at first glance everything seemed normal, she thought...
Tulane enters Top 25 college football rankings for first time since 1998
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in 24 years, Tulane University boasts a Top 25-ranked college football team. The Green Wave entered both the Associated Press poll and the USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll as the No. 25-ranked team in the nation on Sunday (Oct. 16). Coach Willie Fritz’s team ran its record to 6-1 with a 45-31 victory at South Florida on Saturday.
Sheriff Susan Hutson avoids appearing before New Orleans judge questioning inmate delivery
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After Orleans Parish deputies failed to transport an inmate to a court hearing last Thursday, Criminal District Court Judge Laurie White ordered Sheriff Susan Hutson to come before her Monday morning (Oct. 17). Two representatives for Hutson’s office appeared in court instead. “The sheriff was...
Zurik: Stalking allegations against Moreno’s security aide ‘unfounded,’ sheriff says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation launched by the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office into a longtime city council security aide found no evidence to back up claims Deputy Greg Malveaux stalked or surveilled Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The Sheriff’s Office called Council President Helena Moreno on Tuesday (Oct. 18), saying...
New Orleans celebrity chef Alon Shaya to open new restaurant in Las Vegas
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Celebrity chef Alon Shaya on Tuesday (Oct. 18) announced plans to open his company’s next restaurant in Las Vegas, in partnership with the Wynn Las Vegas luxury hotel and resort. “Las Vegas has always been a special and nostalgic place for me,” Shaya wrote in...
Simulated gunfire expected Tuesday as action movie films in Chalmette
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - Bursts of simulated gunfire are expected to be heard in Chalmette on Tuesday (Oct. 18), as a movie crew films scenes for an action comedy at the 40 Arpent wetlands observatory. The permitted 12-hour shoot is scheduled from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., according to the St. Bernard...
Orleans Sheriff Hutson laments deputy understaffing at public town hall
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Amid criticism of her office’s ability to transport inmates to court and an ongoing lack of transparency, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson held a town hall-style meeting Tuesday (Oct. 18) to update the public on her administration’s accomplishments. Calling it the first in a...
Central City pastor Charles Southall III pleads guilty to money laundering, faces up to 10 years in federal prison
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Rev. Charles Southall III, executive pastor of the First Emanuel Baptist Church in Central City and Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty to a single count of money laundering Tuesday (Oct. 18) in New Orleans’ federal court. Southall, 64, faces up to 10 years in federal...
Record cold possible the next few mornings
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The chill has arrived as we’re waking up to a breezy, northerly wind and much cooler temperatures moving into the area. It’s weather you have to dress for as jackets are now a requirement as you step out the door. Even with some sun today, highs will struggle to warm much as most top out in the lower to middle 60s.
Final NTSB report on SEACOR Power liftboat disaster outlines fatal failures to notify, locate crew
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than a year after the SEACOR Power liftboat capsized eight miles off the coast of Port Fourchon, killing 13 on board, the National Transportation Safety Board has delivered a final report examining what went wrong that day. “They could have been warned about what was...
It’s a girl! Rare okapi calf born at Audubon Institute’s breeding center
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a 15-month-long pregnancy, an okapi has given birth to a female calf at the Audubon Species Survival Center in Algiers. The mother, Asili, and the calf are doing well, according to keepers. Okapi, native to deep forests in the Democratic Republic of Congo, are considered...
Residents fear proposed CO2 capture wells could impact Lake Maurepas ecosystem
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish residents said Monday night (Oct. 17) they fear for Lake Maurepas, as an industrial gas supplier looks to store carbon dioxide from its clean energy plant underneath the body of water. The plan is part of the state’s efforts to give off zero greenhouse...
Cantrell reverses decision, will attend mayors conference in Argentina only virtually
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell has reversed her decision to attend the C40 World Mayors Summit in Argentina in person, and will now participate only virtually, her office announced Tuesday (Oct. 18). City Hall officials did not immediately respond when Fox 8 asked the reason for the mayor...
Mayor Cantrell apparently plans to attend World Mayors Summit in Argentina
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell apparently plans to attend her second overseas trip this month. According to the C40 World Mayors Summit website, the mayor is listed online as one of the speakers for the event. The event will be hosted in Buenos Aires from Oct. 19-21.
