ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

Male juvenile fatally shot; 14-year-old injured in St. Roch, NOPD say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male juvenile was found fatally shot in the St. Roch neighborhood shortly after midnight Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning and, according to police, a 14-year-old was also injured in the shooting. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. Police say that the incident occurred in...
fox8live.com

Two juveniles shot while allegedly breaking into cars on Frenchman Street; 1 dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two juveniles were shot, one fatally, while they were allegedly burglarizing a car just after midnight on Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning, police say. The New Orleans Police Department says suspects opened fire on the two teens as they were attempting to break into a car in the 3100 block of Frechman Street around 12:30 a.m. One of the juveniles died and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, authorities say.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man arrested for home invasion with a knife in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after a man reportedly barged into his neighbor’s house while armed with a knife. Deputies say at four this morning, John Holland forced his way inside a home, knocking another resident to the floor. While...
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

Rash of break-ins continue to plague New Orleans business owners

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A rash of burglaries along Freret Street left around a dozen uptown businesses feeling frustrated and violated. “It was a very uneasy feeling of violation for sure,” co-owner of Windowsill Pies Marielle Dupré said. Dupré said at first glance everything seemed normal, she thought...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Tulane enters Top 25 college football rankings for first time since 1998

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in 24 years, Tulane University boasts a Top 25-ranked college football team. The Green Wave entered both the Associated Press poll and the USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll as the No. 25-ranked team in the nation on Sunday (Oct. 16). Coach Willie Fritz’s team ran its record to 6-1 with a 45-31 victory at South Florida on Saturday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Simulated gunfire expected Tuesday as action movie films in Chalmette

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - Bursts of simulated gunfire are expected to be heard in Chalmette on Tuesday (Oct. 18), as a movie crew films scenes for an action comedy at the 40 Arpent wetlands observatory. The permitted 12-hour shoot is scheduled from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., according to the St. Bernard...
CHALMETTE, LA
fox8live.com

Record cold possible the next few mornings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The chill has arrived as we’re waking up to a breezy, northerly wind and much cooler temperatures moving into the area. It’s weather you have to dress for as jackets are now a requirement as you step out the door. Even with some sun today, highs will struggle to warm much as most top out in the lower to middle 60s.
SUN, LA
fox8live.com

It’s a girl! Rare okapi calf born at Audubon Institute’s breeding center

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a 15-month-long pregnancy, an okapi has given birth to a female calf at the Audubon Species Survival Center in Algiers. The mother, Asili, and the calf are doing well, according to keepers. Okapi, native to deep forests in the Democratic Republic of Congo, are considered...

Comments / 0

Community Policy