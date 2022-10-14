Read full article on original website
Related
16-year-old riding bike hospitalized after hit-and-run in Atascocita, family says
"People won't even leave a dog on the road like that," the victim's family said while trying to wrap their minds around how the person who hit the 16-year-old left him for dead.
People Are Sharing The Most Inappropriate, Shocking, And Tacky Things They Witnessed At Funerals, And I'm Living For The Mess
"Then, my aunt asked Grandma if she was wearing a bra, and Grandma proceeded to flash my aunt and the deceased."
Comments / 0