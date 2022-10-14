Read full article on original website
Beijing steps up Covid measures as cases quadruple during key CCP congress meeting
China’s capital, Beijing, has dialled up measures to stop Covid, strengthening public checks and locking down some residential compounds after a quadrupling of its cases in recent weeks, just as a key Communist party congress entered full swing. The city of 21 million people on Thursday reported 18 new...
University of Chicago receives backlash, threats over Institute of Politics panel on Iran protests
The University of Chicago said it received repeated backlash and ultimately a direct threat over a panel discussion the Institute of Politics had planned about protests in Iran.
