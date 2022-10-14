Carly Rae Jepsen released her newest album The Loneliest Time, at midnight, and the star is excitedly welcoming this new and exciting chapter. Midnights, Taylor Swift's newest album, was released today, and the world has been listening to the album on repeat. The tell-all album has been taking over Twitter and the music world for every second of the day thus far. However, several other albums came out today which certainly do not deserve to be brushed under the rug. One such album is the newest artistic masterpiece to come from pop-icon Carly Rae Jepsen.

