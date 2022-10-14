Sandestin, Fla. -- University of Lynchburg men's golf played to a 12th-place finish at the Golfweek DIII Invite at the par-71 Raven Golf Club Tuesday afternoon. The Hornets (308-280-297--885) turned in a historic round Monday in Round 2 with a 280 which is tied for the third-best team score in program history. Alan Van Asch (74-66-74--214) led the way during Monday's feat with a 66. Van Asch is only the third Hornet to card a 66 and is tied for the third-best single-day score in Lynchburg men's golf history.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO