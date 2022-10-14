Read full article on original website
Women's soccer draws No. 23 Va. Wesleyan
Virginia Beach, Va. -- University of Lynchburg women's soccer battled Virginia Wesleyan to a 0-0 draw Wednesday evening. The Hornets made the trip up to the beach sporting an undefeated conference record with six wins and took on the 23rd-ranked Marlins. Lynchburg outshot the Marlins 19-17, and junior goalkeeper Jade Lecklider made eight saves, but the two teams finished up the 90 minutes of action scoreless. Lynchburg still sits atop the ODAC standings with 19 points and 6-0-1 record.
No. 17 men's soccer's unbeaten run ends at Guilford
Greensboro, N.C. -- The bid for an unbeaten season came to an end Wednesday afternoon for the No. 17-ranked University of Lynchburg men's soccer team, which dropped a 1-0 decision at Guilford in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play. Lynchburg out-shot the Quakers by a 12-4 margin and earned five corner...
Llaneza captures ODAC men's runner of the week award
Forest, Va. -- Sam Llaneza led the 21st-ranked University of Lynchburg men's cross country team to a top-three finish in Saturday's Border Battle hosted by Rowan University. Tuesday, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference bestowed its men's runner of the week award on the Hornet senior. Llaneza, a Bristow native, raced...
Men's golf battles back in Florida
Sandestin, Fla. -- University of Lynchburg men's golf played to a 12th-place finish at the Golfweek DIII Invite at the par-71 Raven Golf Club Tuesday afternoon. The Hornets (308-280-297--885) turned in a historic round Monday in Round 2 with a 280 which is tied for the third-best team score in program history. Alan Van Asch (74-66-74--214) led the way during Monday's feat with a 66. Van Asch is only the third Hornet to card a 66 and is tied for the third-best single-day score in Lynchburg men's golf history.
