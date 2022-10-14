BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--Texas A&M head women's basketball coach Joni Taylor, along with Aaliyah Patty and Sydnee Roby, made the rounds Tuesday at the 2022 SEC Tipoff inside the Grand Bohemian Hotel. You can watch Coach Taylor's media session below as well as her and Roby's hit with SEC Network's Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck. In addition a full transcript of Taylor's media session is below (courtesy ASAP Sports and the Southeastern Conference) as well as a few player quotes.

