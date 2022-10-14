Read full article on original website
Rollins Falls in ITA Texas Regional Final
WACO, Texas – Texas A&M Men's Tennis' Pierce Rollins advanced to finals of the ITA Texas Regional singles bracket, but fell in the last match of the tournament. Rollins had another tough matchup facing his third ranked opponent Baylor's No. 100 Jake Finn Bass, despite a tough battle he dropped the first two sets, 6-2, 6-2 losing the match.
Texas A&M Heads to Arkansas for Mid-Week Matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark – The Texas A&M volleyball team is back on the road following its bye week with a Wednesday matchup versus the Arkansas Razorbacks at Barnhill Arena. First serve of the matchup between the Aggies (10-8, 2-5 SEC) and the Razorbacks (13-5, 4-4 SEC) is set for 7 p.m. fans can catch the action live on SEC Network, or follow along with live-stats.
Taylor, Aggies Participate in SEC Tipoff
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--Texas A&M head women's basketball coach Joni Taylor, along with Aaliyah Patty and Sydnee Roby, made the rounds Tuesday at the 2022 SEC Tipoff inside the Grand Bohemian Hotel. You can watch Coach Taylor's media session below as well as her and Roby's hit with SEC Network's Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck. In addition a full transcript of Taylor's media session is below (courtesy ASAP Sports and the Southeastern Conference) as well as a few player quotes.
