torquenews.com
30 Vehicles You Choose Most - Subaru Forester, Outback Are Near The Bottom
Americans have about 275 vehicles to choose from. The Subaru Forester and Outback are on the most chosen list but are near the bottom. Here are the 30 models new car shoppers choose most now. What are the most chosen vehicles in America right now? With the new model shortages,...
torquenews.com
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz S580 Review, Grand Luxury and Technology
The 2022 Mercedes Benz S580 is a unique vehicle in itself. Its immense size, its racy silhouette and its refined mechanics give the S580 an allure that few vehicles are capable of achieving. Not to mention the impressive amount of embedded technologies. As I am reviewing the 2022 Mercedes-Benz 580S,...
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Lauds Ford's Compact Hybrid Pickup, the Maverick
Although it seems like a natural, a hybrid pickup truck isn't. Though hybrids offer a good combination of electric and standard internal-combustion, automakers with one exception -- Ford -- prefer standard ICE tech for their trucks. Ford has shown electric trucks work and its Maverick hybrid shows hybrid tech works for pickups, too.
torquenews.com
Toyota Investigates Corroded Cables in RAV4 Hybrids
Finally there is some good news for owners of Toyota RAV4 hybrids manufactured from 2019 to 2021, those whose high-voltage cable over $6,000 corrodes prematurely. After months of "cablegate" and negative media coverage, Toyota is now agreeing to change the part at its own expense to fuel its investigation. Toyota...
torquenews.com
Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid Efficiency Test: Road Trip With Studless Snow Tires
I just took a 150 mile road trip to a beautiful lake in my 2022 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV), beshod with Bridgestone Blizzak snow tires, a 12.5 ft paddleboard for a hat, and 2 adults and a child on board. I was expecting to get somewhere around 33 miles per gallon via combined electric and gasoline propulsion and at least 3-4 miles less EV range than the 32 it is rated for. But I was wrong.
Jalopnik
Hyundai and Kia Will Lose $2 Billion on Fixing Bad Engines This Quarter
Hyundai’s offsetting much of its earnings with engine repairs, Honda dealers are shaking in their boots because somebody said “direct sales,” and we all just want Nissan and Renault to work this out. All that and more in Tuesday’s Morning Shift for October 18, 2022. 1st...
torquenews.com
First-Ever Video Comparison of ALL 2023 Toyota Crown Trim Levels
See all three 2023 Toyota Crown trim levels together side-by-side. Which one is your favorite?. Have you decided yet which grade of Toyota Crown is your favorite? If not, I may have found a way to help you. How about a full comparison of all trim levels?. 2023 Crown Features.
torquenews.com
Is The New Subaru Ascent Reliable? U.S. News Says It's Now One Of The 10 Best
Is the Subaru Ascent a reliable 3-Row SUV? U.S. News says it's one of the ten most reliable midsize SUVs you can buy today. What are the ten most reliable midsize SUVs new car shoppers can buy today? U.S. News Cars has updated its rankings and says the 2022 Subaru Ascent is now one of the best new 3-Row SUVs for its reliability. The Ascent has taken some heat from Consumer Reports for reliability issues since its launch in 2019, but that is changing.
torquenews.com
New Model Ratings By Consumer Reports - One Subaru SUV Gets The Top Score
Subaru released a Consumer Reports ranking of its most popular models, the 2023 Crosstrek, 2022 Outback, and 2023 Forester. Check out which SUV gets the highest scores. Which Subaru SUV is the highest in Consumer Reports rankings for new car shoppers? Subaru of America released a new report showing which SUV is ranked best; The 2022 Crosstrek, the 2022 Outback, or the 2022 Forester.
torquenews.com
Subaru’s New Model Inventory Improves But It’s Still Worst In The U.S.
When will the 2023 Crosstrek, Outback, Forester, and other new Subaru model inventory improve? See how much it's up over the last month and why the automaker still ranks last. There is good news for new Subaru shoppers looking for a 2023 Crosstrek, 2023 Outback, or 2023 Forester. Subaru of America's new model inventory is up. But the Camden, N.J. automaker still has the tightest supply of any automaker.
torquenews.com
Next-Gen Subaru Crosstrek With A 6-Speed Manual May Be A Thing Of The Past
Will the next-generation Subaru Crosstrek come with a 6-speed manual transmission? See why it may be a thing of the past. Subaru Corporation announced the world premiere of the next-generation 2024 Subaru Crosstrek subcompact SUV, and it gets a complete remodel with new upgrades. Will the third-generation Subaru Crosstrek come with a 6-speed manual transmission? Subaru could drop the manual gearbox in the new subcompact SUV.
torquenews.com
Five Reasons To Choose the 2022 Infiniti QX60 Sensory AWD
The three-row 2022 Infiniti QX60 offers buyers looking for a premium SUV a long list of advantages in a crowded segment. In the three-row premium midsize SUV segment, excellence is assumed. There are few bad choices in this popular category. The 2022 Infiniti QX60 Sensory AWD we tested this week showed us why so many buyers step up to a premium vehicle. Here are five things we found about the QX60 that we feel make it a vehicle well worth considering.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y Made In Shanghai Adds Comfort For Rear Passengers
Tesla has just added some improvements to the made in Shanghai Tesla Model Y to make the ride more comfortable for rear-seat passengers. Starting in mid-October all Tesla Model Y units manufactured at the Shanghai Gigafactory will incorporate a series of innovations that will make sitting and movement more comfortable for passengers in the rear row. The Austin manufacturer has improved the rear seats by making the seat cushion now a little bit wider, and also by adding a new emergency opening system for the rear doors.
torquenews.com
Semenuk’s Subaru STI Beats Block’s Hyundai i20 In ARA Final Showdown
It was Subaru USA against Ken Block in the ARA Championship. See which Subaru STI came out on top. How does the Subaru WRX STI compare with the Hyundai i20 Coupe? In the America Rally Association (ARA) Championship showdown this weekend, the 2022 Subaru WRX STI driven by Branden Semenuk beat Subaru’s biggest rival, Ken Block, and his Hyundai i20 WRC car. Semenuk wins his first U.S. ARA title over Ken Block, who finished second in the race and second in points for the season.
torquenews.com
First Look at Refreshed 2023 Toyota Corolla (with Video)
Fresh new look and features for 2023 Toyota Corolla. As we start getting our first looks at incoming 2023 Toyota models, we get to see what is completely new, what has been refreshed, and what is remaining unchanged. I got to see up close and personal, thanks to ToyotaUSA, the...
MotorTrend Magazine
Brembo Sensify: Meet the Next Big Thing in Automotive Braking
Brakes haven't evolved much since four-wheel electronic antilock became mainstream, but I think I just experienced the next leap in braking tech: Brembo Sensify. With today's ABS, when you step on the pedal, pressure is distributed evenly to all four wheels, either directly or by wire via an external pressure source and often with a front/rear proportioning valve. Then, if traction is lost at one or more of the tires, a valve on a central hydraulic controller relieves some pressure to the slipping wheel(s) to regain traction. But today's best hydraulic valves can only open and close in roughly 20-millisecond increments, relieving about 5 bar (73 psi) of brake pressure each time. Drivers feel pulsations, as does the chassis. Both are happier without them, and Sensify eliminates them.
torquenews.com
Bronco Brand Earns Rebelle Rally's First-Ever Three-Peat In The X-Cross Class
Taking part in this year's 2022 Rebelle Rally, Ford Motor scored the rally's first ever three-peat in the X-Cross class. Ford fielded three factory teams and there were other independents, as well, in the all-women's desert rally that covered 1,600 miles out west. This was the seventh edition. For the...
Don’t be a victim: How to protect your car’s catalytic converter
As more and more car owners are falling victim to catalytic converter theft, law enforcement and insurance companies are offering ways to make sure your vehicle’s exhaust system remains intact. What is a catalytic converter?. According to CARFAX, a catalytic converter cuts back on the pollution that the vehicle...
