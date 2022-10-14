ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

What’s New in OKC’s Restaurant Scene

Oklahoma City’s dining scene continues to attract national and international attention as the accolades for our chefs and restaurants pile up this year. We had our first James Beard Award winner with Florence Jones, two other nominees (Chef Andrew Black and Chef Zach Hutton) and Ma Der Lao Kitchen won Bon Appetit magazine’s Best New Restaurant in Oklahoma as well as making The Restaurant List, a selection of 50 favorites compiled annually by the New York Times.
100-year-old time capsule found in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — On October 12,Heritage Trust Company and the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum revealed the contents of a 100-year-old time capsule that was recently discovered in the downtown area. The capsule was found inside the Heritage Building, located at 621 N. Robinson Avenue, which originally was built as a Masonic Temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. As a photo, courtesy of the Oklahoma Historical Society, and an article published in The Daily Oklahoman on Saturday, Oct. 14, 1922 reveals, “the time capsule was placed...
Oklahoma City to Host New Rowing Event in 2024

OKLAHOMA CITY (October 13, 2022) – Oklahoma City has been selected to host a new major rowing event expected to attract more than 5,000 athletes, officials and spectators to the Boathouse District. USRowing has announced it is combining two of its largest events, USRowing Club National Championships and USRowing...
ABLE Commission removes beer from convenience store

A Logan County convenience store will be without beer sales for the noticeable future after the Oklahoma ABLE Commission removed over 11,000 alcoholic bottles and cans. The commission was seen Tuesday afternoon outside the Logan County Jail unpacking a moving truck full of beer, which was removed from Petty’s Pit Stop.
Police Identify Victims Of Fatal Stillwater Crash

Stillwater police have released more information about a crash that killed two people in Stillwater early Saturday morning. According to police, 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud of Austin, Texas, and 40-year-old Jeremi Smith of Oklahoma City were killed in the crash. ﻿Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m....
Police investigate a drive-by shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police report one person was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Midwest City. Officers responded to the scene at the 1500 block of Patricia Drive. Authorities said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim's condition is unknown. According to authorities, there...
Freeze Watches / Warnings up for portions of Oklahoma next two nights!

Freeze Watches are up for all of central Oklahoma Monday Night and Tuesday Night. Freeze Warnings for areas north and east of OKC for the same time period! I think the best chance for a light freeze / frost in OKC is Wednesday AM! Prepare to protect the plants! The reason…a secondary surge of colder, dry air is heading south into Oklahoma next couple of days from Canada! However, it won’t last long! Expect a very quick warm up with temps rising into the 70s and 80s by the end of this week!
Two killed in Stillwater collision early Saturday morning

STILLWATER (KFOR)- A two car collision in Stillwater resulted in the casualties of two drivers early Saturday morning. The driver of a white Ford Mustang collided with the driver of a red Chevy Impala driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of 6th Avenue towards Country Club Road. The driver of the Ford Mustang continued driving […]
Norman animal shelter animals up for adoption

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — The Norman Animal Shelter is at capacity as are most shelters and rescues. IF you are looking for a forever friend you can adopt and rescue one of the amazing animals available for adoption.
