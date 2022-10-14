Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
Related
Customers left in limbo after metro vehicle repair shop closes unexpectedly
The former owner of Brotherhood Garage posted to Facebook on September 28 saying all locations would shut down three days later, but customers say not everyone's car was returned before closing.
visitokc.com
What’s New in OKC’s Restaurant Scene
Oklahoma City’s dining scene continues to attract national and international attention as the accolades for our chefs and restaurants pile up this year. We had our first James Beard Award winner with Florence Jones, two other nominees (Chef Andrew Black and Chef Zach Hutton) and Ma Der Lao Kitchen won Bon Appetit magazine’s Best New Restaurant in Oklahoma as well as making The Restaurant List, a selection of 50 favorites compiled annually by the New York Times.
100-year-old time capsule found in downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — On October 12,Heritage Trust Company and the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum revealed the contents of a 100-year-old time capsule that was recently discovered in the downtown area. The capsule was found inside the Heritage Building, located at 621 N. Robinson Avenue, which originally was built as a Masonic Temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. As a photo, courtesy of the Oklahoma Historical Society, and an article published in The Daily Oklahoman on Saturday, Oct. 14, 1922 reveals, “the time capsule was placed...
visitokc.com
Oklahoma City to Host New Rowing Event in 2024
OKLAHOMA CITY (October 13, 2022) – Oklahoma City has been selected to host a new major rowing event expected to attract more than 5,000 athletes, officials and spectators to the Boathouse District. USRowing has announced it is combining two of its largest events, USRowing Club National Championships and USRowing...
KOCO
More than 30 cars broken into in two Oklahoma City areas over the weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY — More than 30 cars were broken into in two Oklahoma City areas over the weekend. One of the places was near Northeast 122nd Street and the other location was near Northwest 138th and May Avenue. "It's a crime of opportunity. If you leave the property in...
OKC Officials Releasing More Canton Lake Water
Oklahoma City officials are expected to release more water from Canton Lake to raise Lake Hefner's levels in Oklahoma City by about two feet. The Water Utilities Trust, which services about 1.4 million Oklahoma residents, said the decision was made to meet Central Oklahoma's water needs. This is the second...
guthrienewspage.com
ABLE Commission removes beer from convenience store
A Logan County convenience store will be without beer sales for the noticeable future after the Oklahoma ABLE Commission removed over 11,000 alcoholic bottles and cans. The commission was seen Tuesday afternoon outside the Logan County Jail unpacking a moving truck full of beer, which was removed from Petty’s Pit Stop.
Heard On Hurd Celebrating End Of 9th Season In Downtown Edmond
Heard on Hurd is celebrating the end of its ninth season Saturday evening in Downtown Edmond. The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. and will include live music, food trucks and pop-up shops. Sandy Pratcher with the Citizens Bank of Edmond discussed the event, and Christopher Galvez with...
“I feel bullied,” Neighbor feuding with Del City mayor over fence
Both sides claim the piece of property is theirs.
Police Identify Victims Of Fatal Stillwater Crash
Stillwater police have released more information about a crash that killed two people in Stillwater early Saturday morning. According to police, 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud of Austin, Texas, and 40-year-old Jeremi Smith of Oklahoma City were killed in the crash. Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m....
visitokc.com
OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS, THE ZOO’S WILDLY POPULAR HOLIDAY EVENT, RETURNS BIGGER AND BRIGHTER THAN EVER
OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS presented by OG&E, provides both a drive-thru and expanded walk-thru experience with more than 70 themed light sculptures, interactive displays as well as new activities like an opening night fun run, a sensory-friendly night and Dinner with Santa. It’s going to be a bright holiday season...
Firefighters to the rescue of child stuck on playground
Fire crews with the Edmond Fire Department recently responded to a local playground to save a child.
KOCO
Police investigate a drive-by shooting in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police report one person was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Midwest City. Officers responded to the scene at the 1500 block of Patricia Drive. Authorities said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim's condition is unknown. According to authorities, there...
KOCO
Family of OU meteorology student killed in accident launches foundation
NORMAN, Okla. — The family of a University of Oklahoma meteorology student killed in an accident has launched a foundation. It has been nearly six months since the death of their son, Nicholas Nair. Since then, his family has launched a scholarship foundation. Nair was one of three OU...
KFOR
Freeze Watches / Warnings up for portions of Oklahoma next two nights!
Freeze Watches are up for all of central Oklahoma Monday Night and Tuesday Night. Freeze Warnings for areas north and east of OKC for the same time period! I think the best chance for a light freeze / frost in OKC is Wednesday AM! Prepare to protect the plants! The reason…a secondary surge of colder, dry air is heading south into Oklahoma next couple of days from Canada! However, it won’t last long! Expect a very quick warm up with temps rising into the 70s and 80s by the end of this week!
‘He’s a fraud’: OK homeowner claims he was conned out of $30k for unfinished pool
A summer paradise is what a man living in Bethany was promised, but instead, he says he was left empty handed and out thousands of dollars.
Two killed in Stillwater collision early Saturday morning
STILLWATER (KFOR)- A two car collision in Stillwater resulted in the casualties of two drivers early Saturday morning. The driver of a white Ford Mustang collided with the driver of a red Chevy Impala driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of 6th Avenue towards Country Club Road. The driver of the Ford Mustang continued driving […]
KOCO
Edmond police confirm local gas station has been target for thieves
EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond police confirmed a local gas station has been a target for thieves. Card skimmers are on the rise and the trend can be seen across the metro. A local 7-11 was one of the targets. Swiping a card and filling up your tank, which is...
KFOR
Norman animal shelter animals up for adoption
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — The Norman Animal Shelter is at capacity as are most shelters and rescues. IF you are looking for a forever friend you can adopt and rescue one of the amazing animals available for adoption.
KOCO
Reunion held before Oklahoma’s first Islamic school and mosque is torn down
OKLAHOMA CITY — Former students gathered over the weekend for a reunion before the first Islamic school and mosque in Oklahoma is torn down. The Mu'min Academy was founded in the 1960s. The academy's reunion in northwest Oklahoma City included former students and teachers remembering some of their favorite times there.
Comments / 0