Oklahoma City, OK

What’s New in OKC’s Restaurant Scene

Oklahoma City’s dining scene continues to attract national and international attention as the accolades for our chefs and restaurants pile up this year. We had our first James Beard Award winner with Florence Jones, two other nominees (Chef Andrew Black and Chef Zach Hutton) and Ma Der Lao Kitchen won Bon Appetit magazine’s Best New Restaurant in Oklahoma as well as making The Restaurant List, a selection of 50 favorites compiled annually by the New York Times.
Oklahoma City to Host New Rowing Event in 2024

OKLAHOMA CITY (October 13, 2022) – Oklahoma City has been selected to host a new major rowing event expected to attract more than 5,000 athletes, officials and spectators to the Boathouse District. USRowing has announced it is combining two of its largest events, USRowing Club National Championships and USRowing...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

