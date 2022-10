ELON, N.C. – A brace from junior Jack Dolk and the ninth shutout of the season aided the Elon University men's soccer team to a 3-0 victory over in-state and ACC rival North Carolina on Tuesday night, Oct. 18, at Rudd Field. The win was the Phoenix's (9-3-2) first-ever...

