Corpus Christi, TX

mysoutex.com

G-PISD board repeals Project RUSH curriculum

After much discussion in the previous weeks regarding the implementation of Project RUSH as a supplemental curriculum in Gregory-Portland ISD classrooms, the school Board of Trustees unanimously voted to repeal the usage of the curriculum during a special called meeting on Oct. 6. During the meeting, dozens of citizens attended...
PORTLAND, TX
KIII 3News

CCISD Police: Seven schools placed in secure status after armed robbery on Greenwood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A robbery on Greenwood temporarily put several nearby schools into "secure" mode, Corpus Christi police officials said. A man walked into a business on the 4100 block of Greenwood at around 11:04 a.m., showed a gun and demanded money, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said. The suspect left the scene on foot and has not yet been found, officials said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

When could Padre Island see a second bridge?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash that shutdown traffic going to and from Padre Island for hours on Monday has some Island residents asking, when, or if they can get a second bridge. The idea has been a topic of discussion before, with the city of Corpus Christi...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Odem council rejects illegal budget

If last week’s city council meeting was any indication, the city of Odem has a financial – and administrative – problem on its hands. “[The mayor and city administrator] think money grows on trees,” said council member Lynnette Tidwell. “This is a mess.”. Cities in...
ODEM, TX
mysoutex.com

Former Assistant DA joins local law firm

Bethune, Dye and Enright PLLC (BDE Law) is pleased to announce that Brian Watson has joined the firm’s Beeville office as an Associate Attorney. Watson is currently the Mayor of Beeville and has spent the better part of the last three years as a Felony Prosecutor for the 156th Judicial District Attorney’s office.
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Truck takes out power pole on Morgan Ave., no injuries reported

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A morning accident may have been caused by wet roads, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said. A truck swerved off the road and took out a power pole on Morgan Ave. near Bonilla Plaza Tuesday morning just after 9:30 a.m. Officers were quickly on scene to make sure there were no live wires that fell from the pole during the crash.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

New series of scam calls target Beeville residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents of Bee County are being warned about a series of scam calls that are going through the community. The scammers are impersonating the Bee County Clerk's Office, telling people that they have warrants or owe fines. They then threaten to have them arrested if they don't pay.
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

JFK Causeway reopens after major morning crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A crash shut down all westbound lanes of the JFK Causeway and one eastbound lane of the Causeway, making a traffic nightmare during rush hour Monday morning. The road was reopened just after 11 a.m. The accident and eventual shut down of the westbound lanes...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

