Game Changer: Calallen senior quarterback Bryce Burnett
Calallen senior quarterback Bryce Burnet totals 308 all-purpose yards against Alice for a career high. Burnett leads Wildcats to a 37-30 victory.
Final blessing held today at Memorial Hospital
Monday morning, officials held a final blessing at Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital, which was built in 1944 to provide care for the City of Corpus Christi.
G-PISD board repeals Project RUSH curriculum
After much discussion in the previous weeks regarding the implementation of Project RUSH as a supplemental curriculum in Gregory-Portland ISD classrooms, the school Board of Trustees unanimously voted to repeal the usage of the curriculum during a special called meeting on Oct. 6. During the meeting, dozens of citizens attended...
CCISD Police: Seven schools placed in secure status after armed robbery on Greenwood
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A robbery on Greenwood temporarily put several nearby schools into "secure" mode, Corpus Christi police officials said. A man walked into a business on the 4100 block of Greenwood at around 11:04 a.m., showed a gun and demanded money, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said. The suspect left the scene on foot and has not yet been found, officials said.
When could Padre Island see a second bridge?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash that shutdown traffic going to and from Padre Island for hours on Monday has some Island residents asking, when, or if they can get a second bridge. The idea has been a topic of discussion before, with the city of Corpus Christi...
6 Investigates: Corpus Christi mayoral candidate residency
With early voting just around the corner, 6 Investigates digs into the residency of Mayoral candidate John Wright.
Nueces County Judge race: Connie Scott takes on Barbara Canales
As the midterm elections inch closer and closer, we wanted to give you a look at the candidates that are running for Nueces County judge.
Molina, Smith will not seek re-election to Corpus Christi City Council in November
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi City Council members are stepping down after their terms are over. "Life is short,” said District 2 councilman Ben Molina. “My kids are getting older, and so I'd like to spend more time with them right now." Both Molina and...
Odem council rejects illegal budget
If last week’s city council meeting was any indication, the city of Odem has a financial – and administrative – problem on its hands. “[The mayor and city administrator] think money grows on trees,” said council member Lynnette Tidwell. “This is a mess.”. Cities in...
Final farewell for unaccompanied veteran
Nueces County Veteran Services and The Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery invited the public to stand in as the Vietnam veteran's family.
Former Assistant DA joins local law firm
Bethune, Dye and Enright PLLC (BDE Law) is pleased to announce that Brian Watson has joined the firm’s Beeville office as an Associate Attorney. Watson is currently the Mayor of Beeville and has spent the better part of the last three years as a Felony Prosecutor for the 156th Judicial District Attorney’s office.
Truck takes out power pole on Morgan Ave., no injuries reported
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A morning accident may have been caused by wet roads, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said. A truck swerved off the road and took out a power pole on Morgan Ave. near Bonilla Plaza Tuesday morning just after 9:30 a.m. Officers were quickly on scene to make sure there were no live wires that fell from the pole during the crash.
Multiple People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, a multi vehicle crash was reported on Monday morning. Officials confirmed that some persons sustained minor injuries due to the accident.
New series of scam calls target Beeville residents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents of Bee County are being warned about a series of scam calls that are going through the community. The scammers are impersonating the Bee County Clerk's Office, telling people that they have warrants or owe fines. They then threaten to have them arrested if they don't pay.
JFK Causeway reopens after major morning crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A crash shut down all westbound lanes of the JFK Causeway and one eastbound lane of the Causeway, making a traffic nightmare during rush hour Monday morning. The road was reopened just after 11 a.m. The accident and eventual shut down of the westbound lanes...
31-Year-Old Stephanie Vallejo Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Corpus Christi Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi on Wednesday. The crash happened at North Padre Island Drive and Highway 44. The officials stated that a concrete pump truck and a construction vehicle were involved in the collision.
Troubleshooters: Roofing Problems
A Corpus Christi man asks Troubleshooters for help getting a refund from a roofer who didn't do what he was paid to do
Car hydroplaned, hit three other cars in early morning crash on Highway 358
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash shut down westbound Highway 358 at around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. The highway reopened just after 7:30 a.m. Footage from our Tower Cam showed a disabled vehicle in the middle of the highway, blocking several lanes of traffic near the Carroll Lane exit.
CCPD investigating alleged convenience store robbery
Corpus Christi Police continue to search for a man who held up a West Side convenience store Monday morning.
Corpus Christi gang member sentenced to 25 years in prison for gun, drug charges
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. District Judge David S. Morales ordered a Corpus Christi gang member to prison Monday morning for weapons and drug charges, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas. Manuel Moya, 28, pleaded guilty to charges of...
