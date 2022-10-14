Read full article on original website
Hockey Hands RPI its First Loss of the Season in Home Debut
Graduate student Nick Bowman and senior Daniel DiGrande continued their torrid starts to the season as Canisius defeated RPI, 3-2, in collegiate men's hockey action Tuesday at LECOM Harborcenter. Bowman and DiGrande, who both started their college careers at RPI, each scored against their former team during the first period...
This Week in Canisius Athletics: Oct. 18-23
Three home games for hockey, the regular-season home finale for women's soccer and home events for men's soccer and swimming and diving highlight another jam-packed week of competition in Canisius Athletics. Hockey. Social Media: Twitter | Instagram. Oct. 18: vs RPI | 7 p.m. Live Stats | Video | Tickets.
DiGrande Tabbed AHA Player of the Week
Canisius senior forward Daniel DiGrande has been named the Atlantic Hockey Association's Player of the Week, league officials announced on Monday. A native of Macomb, Mich., DiGrande tallied a career-high four points in the Golden Griffins' 5-3 victory at Ferris State on Oct. 14, registered his first career hat trick and adding an assist in the two-goal triumph. He scored a goal in each period and delivered the primary assist on linemate Nick Bowman's game-winning tally early in the third period cap his career evening.
Varsity 4, Novice 4 Score Wins at Head of Niagara
The Canisius rowing team closed out a busy weekend by competing in the Head of the Niagara Sunday at the West Side Rowing Club in Buffalo. Because of high-winds, the Varsity 8 and the Novice 8 events were not held. The Varsity 4 "A" boat scored a win in its...
