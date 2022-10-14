Canisius senior forward Daniel DiGrande has been named the Atlantic Hockey Association's Player of the Week, league officials announced on Monday. A native of Macomb, Mich., DiGrande tallied a career-high four points in the Golden Griffins' 5-3 victory at Ferris State on Oct. 14, registered his first career hat trick and adding an assist in the two-goal triumph. He scored a goal in each period and delivered the primary assist on linemate Nick Bowman's game-winning tally early in the third period cap his career evening.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO