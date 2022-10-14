Read full article on original website
Study Identifies Key Protein for Regulating Growth
Researchers in Germany have identified a key player in the complex process by which cells grow. Though fundamental to life, the mechanisms of growth are not fully understood but usually begin with cells doubling their components quickly so they can divide. "In order for cells to grow, they have to...
New Tool Could Speed Identification of Disease-Associated Genes
Researchers from Osaka University have developed a computational tool that can carry out accurate comparative analysis of complex single-cell sequencing datasets. Dubbed CAPITAL, the new technique will allow the global comparison of single-cell trajectories, which may lead to the identification of novel disease-associated genes that could not be identified by earlier comparative methods.
New Sequencing Technique Overcomes Limitations of Ribo-seq
A research team at the University of Würzburg (JMU) has developed a technique to efficiently gain detailed information about the genetic activity of individual cells. Name INRI-seq—short for in vitro Ribo-seq—the study authors believe the breakthrough will help in the development of new, targeted therapies. "We have...
Pain Neurons Play Protective Role in Gut
Researchers at Harvard Medical School (HMS) have shown that neurons in the intestines that transmit pain signals to the brain also play a protective role against inflammation and damage. Pain has been long recognized as one of evolution's most reliable tools to detect the presence of harm and signal that...
Extremely Reliable and Clean C5a-R Antibody
Results Summary Used extensively studying C5aR1 traffacking in mouse neutrophils. Highly specific, as seen with the dose response curve in Figure 1, where we see dose dependent internalization of C5aR1 in response to increasing C5a concentrations.
Epigenetic Markers Impact Parkinson’s Patients Differently
A growing body of evidence suggests that epigenetic regulations play a role in Parkinson’s disease, the second most common neurodegenerative disorder in the US. To learn more about how these changes impact individual patients, a team at Rutgers University published a study in NPJ Parkinson’s Disease with a detailed view of these epigenetic alterations in men and women.
Reliable and Cost Effective CD8 Antibody
The antibody works well and is reliable between different batches. We use other fluorochrome versions of the antibody and the FITC one is similarly bright as the PE/APC versions. In addition, our titration experiments show that less volume is required to achieve similar results, thus making it more cost-effective.
F. nucleatum Signaling Proliferates Pancreatic Cancer Cells
Tumor-associated microbiomes have been known to influence tumor development and progression, but the precise mechanisms behind these patterns remain unclear. Researchers from Virginia Tech’s Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics and the Department of Biochemistry published work in Science Signaling detailing how a common oral bacterium plays a role in cancer’s growth and movement throughout the body.
