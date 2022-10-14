Read full article on original website
Study Identifies Key Protein for Regulating Growth
Researchers in Germany have identified a key player in the complex process by which cells grow. Though fundamental to life, the mechanisms of growth are not fully understood but usually begin with cells doubling their components quickly so they can divide. "In order for cells to grow, they have to...
Immune Protein Predicts Heart Failure and Death
A new study from Michigan Medicine and the Emory Clinical Cardiovascular Research Institute has found that levels of soluble urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (suPAR), an immune protein known to play a role in kidney disease, are high in patients with heart failure and predict both heart failure and death. The...
Both Sexes Have Comparable Risk Factors for Cardiovascular Disease
In an extensive study of over 150,000 individuals, researchers in Sweden have found that the risk of developing cardiovascular disease is equal for both sexes. Conducted by a team at University of Gothenburg and published in The Lancet, the research used data from the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiological (PURE) Study and included risk factors such as metabolic (high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes), behavioral (tobacco smoking and diet), and psychosocial (economic status and depression).
Pain Neurons Play Protective Role in Gut
Researchers at Harvard Medical School (HMS) have shown that neurons in the intestines that transmit pain signals to the brain also play a protective role against inflammation and damage. Pain has been long recognized as one of evolution's most reliable tools to detect the presence of harm and signal that...
F. nucleatum Signaling Proliferates Pancreatic Cancer Cells
Tumor-associated microbiomes have been known to influence tumor development and progression, but the precise mechanisms behind these patterns remain unclear. Researchers from Virginia Tech’s Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics and the Department of Biochemistry published work in Science Signaling detailing how a common oral bacterium plays a role in cancer’s growth and movement throughout the body.
New Sequencing Technique Overcomes Limitations of Ribo-seq
A research team at the University of Würzburg (JMU) has developed a technique to efficiently gain detailed information about the genetic activity of individual cells. Name INRI-seq—short for in vitro Ribo-seq—the study authors believe the breakthrough will help in the development of new, targeted therapies. "We have...
New Tool Could Speed Identification of Disease-Associated Genes
Researchers from Osaka University have developed a computational tool that can carry out accurate comparative analysis of complex single-cell sequencing datasets. Dubbed CAPITAL, the new technique will allow the global comparison of single-cell trajectories, which may lead to the identification of novel disease-associated genes that could not be identified by earlier comparative methods.
