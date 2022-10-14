In an extensive study of over 150,000 individuals, researchers in Sweden have found that the risk of developing cardiovascular disease is equal for both sexes. Conducted by a team at University of Gothenburg and published in The Lancet, the research used data from the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiological (PURE) Study and included risk factors such as metabolic (high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes), behavioral (tobacco smoking and diet), and psychosocial (economic status and depression).

2 DAYS AGO