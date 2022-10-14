ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Lady Chaps golf team closed out the 2022 fall campaign with an 11th place finish at the Nick Turner Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 18. LCU shot a 24-over 312 on the final day of the tournament, one shot worse than the team's 23-over, 311 in the first round. The team's two round, 46-over 623 score is a new season low, beating out the previous season best mark of 626 shot last week at the Oklahoma Intercollegiate. The Lady Chaps did well on par threes at the Arroyo del Oso Golf Club, shooting a 3.43 average and 17-over on the course's shortest holes, the fifth best score of the field.

