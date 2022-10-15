ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

PREP FOOTBALL: Mantas run over Bayshore

By By Victoria Netkovick Sports Writer
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

BRADENTON — It didn’t take long for the Lemon Bay offense to take charge on the road at Bayshore in its first game since before Hurricane Ian.

The Mantas’ led wire-to-wire in a 41-0 victory on Friday night, thanks to a running game that was on point from the start.

All six Mantas touchdowns came on the ground. The Lemon Bay offensive line created holes for quarterback Trey Rutan, who ran for three touchdowns. Running back Joe Scott tacked on two more.

How dominant was the Mantas’ running game? In the first half alone, Rutan rushed for 92 yards (on his way to 138 for the night).

With their offense rolling, the Lemon Bay defense got in on the action, as well. The Bruins only reached the red zone once, late in the first half. On a 3rd-and-goal at the Mantas’ 2, they were flagged for a false start. After getting nothing, Bayshore went for it on fourth down and failed.

The Mantas continued to step on the gas in the second half, cruising to their crucial district victory and their second win overall this season.

Key play: With Lemon Bay facing a 2nd-and-17 at the Bayshore 46 on their opening possession, Rutan flew through a hole on the right side and ran for a touchdown.

Key stats: The Mantas scored six rushing touchdowns, three coming from Rutan and two from Scott. Lorenzo Mauceri tacked on the other touchdown, running one in for the first points of the second half.

What It Means: While Lemon Bay hasn’t played a game since Sept. 16, it seemed like it didn’t skip a beat. Given Lemon Bay head coach Don Southwell said his team didn’t know if they would play this game four days ago, he said he is happy with the result. Lemon Bay has had to overcome a lot of obstacles this season and this win gave the Mantas hope for what is to come.

Quote: “Our main game plan every week is to run the ball, and really establish that. We just dominated on the line, and that is all we could ask for from our line. That opens up holes for us to do other things.” – Rutan

