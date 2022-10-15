PREP FOOTBALL: Charlotte comeback falls short vs. Lehigh

LEHIGH ACRES – Dorian Mallary scored twice and James Little had two interceptions, the last with less than two minutes remaining, as Lehigh held off Charlotte, 19-14, on Friday.

For both teams, it was their first game back since Hurricane Ian smashed into Southwest Florida, and while it wasn’t a cleanly played game by either team, it did produce some drama.

Trailing 13-0 at the half, the Tarpons got back in it on a 63-yard touchdown run by Shy Goudette to make it 13-7 midway through the third quarter.

The Lightning responded as Richard Young scored on a 10-yard run in the final seconds of the third quarter to up Lehigh’s lead to 19-7.

Charlotte countered with a 14-play, 74-yard drive that took five minutes off the clock. Quarterback Michael Valentino plunged in from two yards to get Charlotte within 19-14 with 7:54 remaining.

The Tarpons had one last chance in the closing minutes, but Little made the pick to seal the win for Lehigh (2-3) and to keep Charlotte winless (0-5).

Lehigh built its early lead on two touchdown runs from Mallary, one set up by a Little interception in the second quarter.

Key plays: Little’s two interceptions were the difference. One led to a first-half touchdown the the second squashed a potential Tarpon comeback. Turnovers again proved costly for Charlotte.

Key stats: Goudette rushed for 115 yards for Charlotte in a losing effort while Young rushed for 123 yards and what proved t be the game-winning touchdown.

Why it matters: It was just great to see Friday night football again after all the destruction and cleanup the past two-plus weeks. For three hours, people got an escape from the anxiety and sadness. The kids who played were the real heroes Friday and produced a exciting game.

Quote: “I don’t think anyone has had to overcome a Category 4 hurricane, and we came back and played a great game. I’m really proud of my guys,” Cory Mentzer, Charlotte head coach