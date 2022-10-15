ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

PREP FOOTBALL: Charlotte comeback falls short vs. Lehigh

By By Chuck Ballaro Sun Correspondent
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJhg6_0iaDklHn00

LEHIGH ACRES – Dorian Mallary scored twice and James Little had two interceptions, the last with less than two minutes remaining, as Lehigh held off Charlotte, 19-14, on Friday.

For both teams, it was their first game back since Hurricane Ian smashed into Southwest Florida, and while it wasn’t a cleanly played game by either team, it did produce some drama.

Trailing 13-0 at the half, the Tarpons got back in it on a 63-yard touchdown run by Shy Goudette to make it 13-7 midway through the third quarter.

The Lightning responded as Richard Young scored on a 10-yard run in the final seconds of the third quarter to up Lehigh’s lead to 19-7.

Charlotte countered with a 14-play, 74-yard drive that took five minutes off the clock. Quarterback Michael Valentino plunged in from two yards to get Charlotte within 19-14 with 7:54 remaining.

The Tarpons had one last chance in the closing minutes, but Little made the pick to seal the win for Lehigh (2-3) and to keep Charlotte winless (0-5).

Lehigh built its early lead on two touchdown runs from Mallary, one set up by a Little interception in the second quarter.

Key plays: Little’s two interceptions were the difference. One led to a first-half touchdown the the second squashed a potential Tarpon comeback. Turnovers again proved costly for Charlotte.

Key stats: Goudette rushed for 115 yards for Charlotte in a losing effort while Young rushed for 123 yards and what proved t be the game-winning touchdown.

Why it matters: It was just great to see Friday night football again after all the destruction and cleanup the past two-plus weeks. For three hours, people got an escape from the anxiety and sadness. The kids who played were the real heroes Friday and produced a exciting game.

Quote: “I don’t think anyone has had to overcome a Category 4 hurricane, and we came back and played a great game. I’m really proud of my guys,” Cory Mentzer, Charlotte head coach

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired, officials confirmed Monday. Records show Bouknight was arrested in Mecklenburg County. No additional details were immediately released. “We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information. We […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Robin Roberts does not remember the Rockingham crash

Street Outlaws No Prep Kings star Robin Roberts has updated his fans that he is in a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina. As we posted on Sunday night, Roberts has suffered three broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a bad collision. Roberts was involved in a bad accident on Saturday...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Tyler Mc.

Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a home

Many people watch stories where people live in a motel or hotel instead of getting an apartment instead of a traditional home. However, these stories are somewhat true in that there are people who live in a motel in the southern portion of Charlotte, NC. In South Tryon Street, there is - or was - a motel called the EconoLodge. However, it was closed & locked on Friday, October 14th with a sign on the locked front office that simply read 'closed for renovation'. This led to many people walking about wondering what to do next, such as a woman named Loretta that was interviewed by WFAE 90.7 (a local source of news for the Charlotte area).
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Woman dies after being hit by truck in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A driver was issued a citation after failing to yield to a pedestrian that was struck and killed on Saturday. According to a release, a 50-year-old woman was attempting to cross the road near the intersection of Dave Lyle Blvd and John Ross Parkway in Rock Hill on Saturday around 5:25 p.m. when a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado hit her.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Bullets Fired into East Charlotte Home

CHARLOTTE — No arrests after someone fired shots into a house Monday afternoon in east charlotte. It happened on Blendwood Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood. You can see bullet holes in the windows. fortunately no one was hurt. WCCB spoke with the homeowner’s cousin who called for the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

1 hurt in west Charlotte shooting: Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was seriously hurt in a shooting in west Charlotte Tuesday morning, Medic said. Medic was called to a reported shooting on Seymour Drive, between Old Steel Creek Road and Morris Field Drive around 9:30 a.m. The victim was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Medic said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pool rental side hustle one way to offset inflation

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Chris Verner loves the water and for a price, he will share that love with the public. “We have a firepit, grill, and of course water toys for people to use and the trampoline,” the Fort Mill, S.C. man said. Verner walked WBTV through...
FORT MILL, SC
WJHG-TV

North Carolina man arrested on burglary charges, caught on video

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Charlotte man was arrested yesterday after deputies say he was caught on video in a burglary incident. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, officials were called to Empire Truck Sales in Mossy Head on Saturday, Oct. 15, to respond to the burglary of a vehicle that was waiting for repairs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy