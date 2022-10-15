ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

DeSoto digs deep to defeat Booker

By By Steve Knapp Sun Correspondent
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

ARCADIA – The DeSoto Bulldog football game Friday night looked like a Big Ten football game from yesteryear.

DeSoto and Booker Tornadoes beat each other up in the trenches, but it was the Bulldogs who climbed out at the end, 15-7.

The only score of the first half came on a 1-yard plunge by Ahmad Hunter for the Tornadoes, capping a 38-yard drive with 1:55 left in the first quarter. From there, the teams battled for field position, while several penalties helped to keep drives alive.

Braden Moran recovered a fumble at the Booker 48 with 2:28 left in the half, but the Bulldogs couldn’t move the ball. Shon Galloway halted the Tornadoes’ last drive of the first half with a red-zone interception.

A lightning delay and heavy downpour at halftime delayed the second half for nearly an hour.

Once the game resumed, the two teams continued their tug-of-war up front. Eventually, Andy Garibay ripped off a 34-yard run down to the Booker 10 and Tocarrum Brown took it the rest of the way to knot the score at 7-7 with 5:07 remaining in the game.

Justin Felty then picked off a tipped pass and brought it to the Booker 1. Garibay took it the final yard for the touchdown, then tacked on a two-point conversion to all but seal the win with 22 seconds left to play.

The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
