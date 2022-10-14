Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘The School for Good and Evil’ Review: Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington Get All Dressed Up for Nothing in Paul Feig’s YA Fantasy Misfire
Shaking off the dust of years in studio development hell, Soman Chainani’s series-spawning YA novel, The School for Good and Evil, lumbers its way to the screen trailing not only the baggage of Harry Potter and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, but that of too many knockoffs to list. Given his inexperience with fairy tale fantasy, it’s no surprise that Paul Feig exhibits zero feel for the genre’s world-building. Still, this is a uniquely tiresome slog — madly over-plotted, thuddingly derivative, insanely overlong and slathered in a big symphonic score that strives to infuse momentum into a saga with...
House of the Dragon: Only one unexpected character has appeared in every episode
Like its predecessor Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon has a large cast of characters, with episodes often jumping from one location to another.Sometimes, entire episodes will go by without one of the “main” characters featuring at all.However, there is one character who has, it turns out, appeared in every single episode of the season – and it’s not who you might expect.On Twitter, the fan account “out of context House of the Dragon” pointed out that Ser Criston Cole – played by Fabien Frankel – is the only figure to appear in all 10 episodes.Fans might have...
Melissa George Talks Second Season of ‘The Mosquito Coast,’ Going ‘Method’ With Ryan Reynolds (EXCLUSIVE)
Melissa George’s Margot is looking for a way out in the “twisty” second season of “The Mosquito Coast.” “This couple has been together for 15 years. They’ve got these two kids [played by Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman]. But they separated when the children were young, for a very good reason. There was an incident, which we will reveal in the first episode,” she tells Variety at Mipcom. “It’s going to hit the ground running. We are going to say exactly what happened and why this family is on the run.” A Fremantle production for Apple TV+ – based on Paul Theroux’s novel and created by...
Asian Americans Are Sharing The Most Offensive Thing A Non-Asian Person Has Said To Them "Romantically," And My Jaw Is On The Floor
"While hitting on me, a guy said, 'I love it when you get mad because you look even more Asian.'"
Actress Anna May Wong to be first Asian American featured on U.S. currency
The U.S. Mint said it will begin shipping coins bearing the image of early Hollywood movie star Anna May Wong later this month, making her the first Asian American to appear on U.S. currency.
ITV Buys ‘Bali 2002’ Series About Terrorist Attacks on Indonesian Island From Banijay Rights (EXCLUSIVE)
ITV in the U.K. has acquired “Bali 2002,” a new four-part drama exploring the everyday heroes directly impacted by the terrorist bombings on the Indonesian island’s tourist hotspots 20 years ago. Represented by Banijay Rights, the drama stars Rachel Griffiths (“Total Control”), Richard Roxburgh (“Rake”) and Claudia Jesse (“Bridgerton”). It will air on the new streaming service ITVX next year. “Bali 2002” was co-produced by Banijay labels, Endemol Shine Australia and Screentime, and marked the first original drama co-commissioned by the Australian streamer Stan and commercial TV group 9Network. The series premiered last month on Stan. “Bali 2002” recounts the...
Johnny Depp: Huge ‘spike’ in demand for Captain Jack Sparrow Halloween costumes following Amber Heard trial
Sales of Halloween costumes designed to look like Johnny Depp’s character in Pirates of the Carribean have reportedly spiked.Depp played the dishevled Captain Jack Sparrow in five films in the Pirates franchise, and has expressed a desire to return to the franchise in the future.News of the sales trend comes after a high-profile legal battle between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. Heard was ultimately found by a jury to have defamed the Edward Scissorhands star by implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed published by The Washington Post, and was ordered to pay Depp $10m (£8m) in...
What does ‘86’d’ mean and why did it happen to James Corden?
A New York City restaurateur claimed he “86’d” James Corden from his restaurant, before U-turning on his stance after the TV host “apologised profusely”.Keith McNally, who owns popular restaurant Balthazar, said in an Instagram post on Monday (17 October) that Corden was allegedly “the most abusive customer” towards his staff.He posted two examples of the Late Late Show host’s apparent bad behaviour from his restaurant managers’ reports, including an instance where Corden was allegedly “extremely nasty” and “yelled like crazy” at staff.The controversial businessman claimed in his post: “I don’t often 86 a customer, today I 86’d Corden.”While McNally...
Comments / 0