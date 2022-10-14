ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Seth Trimble

The North Carolina back court is one of the best in the nation entering the 2022-23 season. Not only does UNC have arguably the best guard duo in the nation in juniors Caleb Love and R.J. Davis, bu the Tar Heels added a significant depth piece in four-star freshman Seth Trimble, who arrived in Chapel Hill as the nation's No. 30 prospect and No. 6 point guard (247Sports).
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

College football rankings: Tennessee takes charge in AP Top 25 after beating Alabama

College football turned the AP Top 25 rankings upside down again thanks to a masterful Saturday for fans. From the Tennessee game-winning field goal against Alabama to double overtime for Oklahoma State vs. TCU to a thriller between Utah and USC, football did not disappoint. As teams like the Vols and Horned Frogs celebrate, Alabama, Oklahoma State, USC and Penn State await their new rankings after tough losses.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit says Tennessee football's upset of Alabama was 'meant to be,' teases Georgia SEC showdown

There is a renaissance happening for Tennessee football, according to Kirk Herbstreit, and the Volunteers made their loudest statement yet with a 52-49 upset of No. 3 Alabama in Week 7. Herbstreit, who was in Knoxville for College GameDay ahead of the matchup, described the atmosphere on Rocky Top leading up to the game one of the best he has encountered in decades as the Volunteers defeated their cross-division SEC foe for the first time since 2006.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Five-star QB visiting Clemson for Syracuse game

Clemson247 has learned that 247Sports Composite five-star junior quarterback DJ Lagway of Willis (Texas) will return to Clemson this coming weekend for the Syracuse game. Lagway (6-2, 225) first visited Clemson in April and returned in June when he was offered. He is one of two quarterbacks in the 2024...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Mike Norvell on Tuesday’s practice, reviews Clemson further, and talks Fabien Lovett as well as Winston Wright

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell on Tuesday. He spoke about the practice, which was a shorter one on this bye week. He also reviewed the loss to Clemson more and spoke about some recent shortcomings in their three-game losing streak. He shared the latest on defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and wide receiver Winston Wright.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

College football rankings: Tennessee surges in Coaches Poll, Georgia becomes new No. 1

Tennessee is the talk of college football this morning after an earth-shaking victory over Alabama in a clash of undefeated SEC teams. But what does it mean for college football rankings as the Week 8 AFCA Coaches Poll reveals its new top 25? Tennessee fans celebrate, and the same goes for top-ranked teams like Georgia, Michigan and Clemson that won impressive conference games.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Deion Sanders will 'entertain' Power Five offers, details Jackson State situation

Deion Sanders will entertain Power Five job offers this season, should the right opportunity present itself, the Jackson State coach said in a recent sit-down interview with 60 minutes. Sanders is 20-5 over three seasons with the Tigers at his first coaching job and has been labeled a "name to watch" at Georgia Tech and potentially Auburn, should the SEC job open this season.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

Breaking: Josh Braun intends to transfer from Florida

Florida sophomore offensive lineman Joshua Braun intends to transfer from the program, Swamp247 has learned. Due to current NCAA transfer portal regulations, however, Braun can't officially enter the NCAA's transfer portal until Dec. 5. Braun, the younger brother of Georgia Tech offensive lineman Parker Braun, initially committed to the Gators...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Preps to Pros: The clock is ticking on Mike Norvell

In this clip from Preps to Pros: Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins provide insight into the future of the Florida State Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell following a 3-game losing streak that has placed Norvell's overall record ï¿½

