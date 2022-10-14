Read full article on original website
UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Seth Trimble
The North Carolina back court is one of the best in the nation entering the 2022-23 season. Not only does UNC have arguably the best guard duo in the nation in juniors Caleb Love and R.J. Davis, bu the Tar Heels added a significant depth piece in four-star freshman Seth Trimble, who arrived in Chapel Hill as the nation's No. 30 prospect and No. 6 point guard (247Sports).
College football rankings: Tennessee takes charge in AP Top 25 after beating Alabama
College football turned the AP Top 25 rankings upside down again thanks to a masterful Saturday for fans. From the Tennessee game-winning field goal against Alabama to double overtime for Oklahoma State vs. TCU to a thriller between Utah and USC, football did not disappoint. As teams like the Vols and Horned Frogs celebrate, Alabama, Oklahoma State, USC and Penn State await their new rankings after tough losses.
What is UNC Getting in New Commitment Zayden High?
Inside Carolina scouting expert Sean Moran details the game of the Texas forward that committed to the Tar Heels.
Kirk Herbstreit says Tennessee football's upset of Alabama was 'meant to be,' teases Georgia SEC showdown
There is a renaissance happening for Tennessee football, according to Kirk Herbstreit, and the Volunteers made their loudest statement yet with a 52-49 upset of No. 3 Alabama in Week 7. Herbstreit, who was in Knoxville for College GameDay ahead of the matchup, described the atmosphere on Rocky Top leading up to the game one of the best he has encountered in decades as the Volunteers defeated their cross-division SEC foe for the first time since 2006.
Five-star QB visiting Clemson for Syracuse game
Clemson247 has learned that 247Sports Composite five-star junior quarterback DJ Lagway of Willis (Texas) will return to Clemson this coming weekend for the Syracuse game. Lagway (6-2, 225) first visited Clemson in April and returned in June when he was offered. He is one of two quarterbacks in the 2024...
Nick Saban weighs in on Vols hit on Bryce Young that wasn't targeting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – During Saturday’s Alabama-Tennessee game in Knoxville, fans tuning in to watch the rivalry game were again faced with the age-old question: what is targeting?. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young appeared to take a shot to the head from Vols defensive lineman Omari Thomas and was...
Alabama football: Nine reasons why Nick Saban has lost his grip on the College Football Playoff race
It’s time to press the panic button on Alabama’s 2022 season following Saturday’s 52-49 loss at Tennessee, a public display of bad secondary play, widespread discipline issues and special teams gaffes that cost the Crimson Tide in their most important game to date. If you’ve watched this...
UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson explains attending Tennessee's win over Alabama, respect for Vols
UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson knows Saturday's game at Tennessee will be an extremely difficult matchup for his football team. After attending the Vols' win over Alabama over the weekend, he expects Neyland Stadium to bring its best once again. The Skyhawks come off their open week as heavy underdogs against the nation's No. 3 team.
Kurelic: Will Smith what I saw, heard ; on OSU offer to Notre Dame commit; battle for top O-tackle; more…
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I was at the Dublin (Ohio) Coffman at Upper Arlington game to see...
The Block: Uncomfortable Decisions Coming for Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman?
247Sports’ Blake Brockermeyer and Carl Reed of “The Block,” a popular show across the 247Sports network, talk about a lot of hot topics across the college football landscape. This week, 247Sports' Brandon Marcello jumped in to replace Brockermeyer, joined Reed for some discussion around Notre Dame. "Is...
Mike Norvell on Tuesday’s practice, reviews Clemson further, and talks Fabien Lovett as well as Winston Wright
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell on Tuesday. He spoke about the practice, which was a shorter one on this bye week. He also reviewed the loss to Clemson more and spoke about some recent shortcomings in their three-game losing streak. He shared the latest on defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and wide receiver Winston Wright.
College football rankings: Tennessee surges in Coaches Poll, Georgia becomes new No. 1
Tennessee is the talk of college football this morning after an earth-shaking victory over Alabama in a clash of undefeated SEC teams. But what does it mean for college football rankings as the Week 8 AFCA Coaches Poll reveals its new top 25? Tennessee fans celebrate, and the same goes for top-ranked teams like Georgia, Michigan and Clemson that won impressive conference games.
Class of 2023 big man William Patterson is down to three schools
WILMINGTON, Del. -- Class of 2023 big man William Patterson is down to three schools. The 7-foot-2, 220 pound center will choose between Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and TCU with a decision expected next month. “I’m down to a top three schools for my recruitment,” he said. “It will be between...
2024 sharp-shooter Darren Harris set to make college decision
Darren Harris, the No. 45 overall prospect in the 2024 class, is ready to make his college decision. On Saturday, October 22nd, the 6-foot-6 sniper out of Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI will make his announcement live on 247Sports at 2:30 PM ET. Harris is down to four schools: Duke, Maryland,...
What the preseason analytics say about Iowa basketball ahead of the 2022-23 season
Iowa basketball will play a game later this month as the Hawkeyes will host Truman State in a preseason exhibition on Monday, Oct. 31. Iowa will then host Bethune-Cookman on Monday, Nov. 7, for the season opener of the 2022-23 college basketball season. Over the past few weeks, various analytics sites have published their preseason rankings and numbers.
Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
Chip Kelly on the Ducks, Returning to Oregon, Experienced Team (TRANSCRIPT ADDED)
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked Monday before practice about the match-up with the Ducks, what they do well on both sides of the ball, the significance of returning to Eugene, and the advantages of coaching an experienced team. See you piping in fake fan noise?. Yeah, that's what we normally...
Deion Sanders will 'entertain' Power Five offers, details Jackson State situation
Deion Sanders will entertain Power Five job offers this season, should the right opportunity present itself, the Jackson State coach said in a recent sit-down interview with 60 minutes. Sanders is 20-5 over three seasons with the Tigers at his first coaching job and has been labeled a "name to watch" at Georgia Tech and potentially Auburn, should the SEC job open this season.
Breaking: Josh Braun intends to transfer from Florida
Florida sophomore offensive lineman Joshua Braun intends to transfer from the program, Swamp247 has learned. Due to current NCAA transfer portal regulations, however, Braun can't officially enter the NCAA's transfer portal until Dec. 5. Braun, the younger brother of Georgia Tech offensive lineman Parker Braun, initially committed to the Gators...
Preps to Pros: The clock is ticking on Mike Norvell
In this clip from Preps to Pros: Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins provide insight into the future of the Florida State Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell following a 3-game losing streak that has placed Norvell's overall record ï¿½
