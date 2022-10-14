Read full article on original website
Gov. Justice announces completion of major Bowden Hatchery upgrades
BOWDEN, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today announced the reopening of the Bowden State Fish Hatchery, which has been closed since 2020 for major renovations. The hatchery features more than one mile of raceways where fish are reared. "I want to see West Virginia transformed into the best trout...
COVID-19 Daily Update 10-18-2022
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 18, 2022, there are currently 876 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been three deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,479 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an...
West Virginia State Capitol joins in National Lights On Afterschool campaign, set to turn blue on Oct. 20
Charleston, WV – The West Virginia State Capitol is joining a host of landmarks and thousands of other businesses and organizations across the nation set to turn blue as part of the national Lights On Afterschool campaign. The campaign, organized locally by the West Virginia University Extension Services’ Statewide Afterschool Network and the Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club of Charleston, emphasizes the importance of keeping the lights on and the doors open after school, when too many kids are unsupervised, home alone, and at risk.
Gov. Justice visits GameChanger Prevention Education Program pilot school to check-in on progress
MARTINSBURG, WV – Gov. Jim Justice visited Spring Mills Middle School in Martinsburg today to check-in with sixth grade students on the progress of the GameChanger Prevention Education Program. Spring Mills Middle School is one of 12 pilot schools for the 2022-2023 school year to participate in the GameChanger...
Gov. Justice kicks off 2022 Fall Trout Stocking and Monster Trout Stocking Program and Contest at Cacapon Resort State Park
CACAPON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice celebrated the kickoff of 2022 Fall Trout Stocking and the new Monster Trout Stocking Program today at Cacapon Park Lake. The Governor joined Cacapon Superintendent Scott Fortney, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Hatchery Program Manager Jim Hedrick, and additional DNR members to stock the lake at Cacapon Resort State Park.
DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health Pilots Undergraduate Practicum Experience
An innovative pilot practicum with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) is introducing college students to the public behavioral health field and providing an opportunity to respond to the demand for future behavioral health practitioners. The BBH Pilot Practicum launched this...
