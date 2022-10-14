Charleston, WV – The West Virginia State Capitol is joining a host of landmarks and thousands of other businesses and organizations across the nation set to turn blue as part of the national Lights On Afterschool campaign. The campaign, organized locally by the West Virginia University Extension Services’ Statewide Afterschool Network and the Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club of Charleston, emphasizes the importance of keeping the lights on and the doors open after school, when too many kids are unsupervised, home alone, and at risk.

