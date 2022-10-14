ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
wv.gov

Gov. Justice announces completion of major Bowden Hatchery upgrades

BOWDEN, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today announced the reopening of the Bowden State Fish Hatchery, which has been closed since 2020 for major renovations. The hatchery features more than one mile of raceways where fish are reared. "I want to see West Virginia transformed into the best trout...
BOWDEN, WV
wv.gov

COVID-19 Daily Update 10-18-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 18, 2022, there are currently 876 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been three deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,479 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an...
OHIO STATE
wv.gov

West Virginia State Capitol joins in National Lights On Afterschool campaign, set to turn blue on Oct. 20

Charleston, WV – The West Virginia State Capitol is joining a host of landmarks and thousands of other businesses and organizations across the nation set to turn blue as part of the national Lights On Afterschool campaign. The campaign, organized locally by the West Virginia University Extension Services’ Statewide Afterschool Network and the Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club of Charleston, emphasizes the importance of keeping the lights on and the doors open after school, when too many kids are unsupervised, home alone, and at risk.
CHARLESTON, WV
wv.gov

Gov. Justice kicks off 2022 Fall Trout Stocking and Monster Trout Stocking Program and Contest at Cacapon Resort State Park

CACAPON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice celebrated the kickoff of 2022 Fall Trout Stocking and the new Monster Trout Stocking Program today at Cacapon Park Lake. The Governor joined Cacapon Superintendent Scott Fortney, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Hatchery Program Manager Jim Hedrick, and additional DNR members to stock the lake at Cacapon Resort State Park.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy