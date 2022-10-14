DENVER (AP) — Neal Pionk scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets regrouped after squandering a two-goal lead to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Pionk’s slap shot from the right side momentarily froze goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and nicked...

DENVER, CO ・ 17 MINUTES AGO