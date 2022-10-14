Read full article on original website
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont,TX)
According to the Beaumont Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Tuesday night. The crash happened in the 4500 block of College Street near the O'Reilly Auto Parts and M&D Supply at around 9 p.m.
portarthurtx.gov
Road Closure: Hwy 73 EBND from Savannah to Twin City Hwy
PORT ARTHUR–SH73 Eastbound from Savannah Avenue to SH347 will be completely closed beginning Friday, October 21, 2022, at 8 pm and lasting through Monday at 5 am. PORT ARTHUR–SH73 eastbound from Savannah Ave. to SH347 will be completely closed beginning Friday, October 21, 2022, at 8:00 PM and lasting through Monday, October 24, 2022, at 5:00 AM due to construction. Please use an alternate route.
Southeast Texas congregation mourns loss of minister found dead in Beaumont house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a man they say was a pillar in the community. The body of Jason West, 41, was found badly burned in the remains of a house fire on Friday morning, October 7, 2022, in the 4500 block of Dallas Ave.
Murder warrant issued after 'badly burned' body of Beaumont minister was found after house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials have issued a murder warrant for a suspect after the body of a Beaumont minister was found in a home after a fire. Beaumont Police are looking for Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Police obtained a murder warrant for Ardoin in connection with the death of Jason West, 41.
'We light a light for Morgan' : Candlelight service planned as Port Neches-Groves ISD mourns sudden loss of student
PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves Independent School District staff and students are mourning the sudden loss of one of their own. Morgan Christian was a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School and a member of the Purple Pride Band and NDN Press. She was 17 years old. A...
KFDM-TV
Fentanyl affecting communities in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The ongoing fentanyl crisis is national issue that's also affecting Southeast Texas communities. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on what the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is encountering in communities.
12newsnow.com
Body of 'unidentified female' found outside Beaumont law firm
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
JP: Woman found outside Beaumont law firm likely died from drug overdose
BEAUMONT, Texas — The body of a 53-year-old woman was found outside of a Beaumont law firm on Sunday. The body was found near the Adams & Adams, Attorneys at Law building. The firm is located in the 3200 block of Delaware Street. The call regarding the incident came...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police: Have you seen this man?
The Port Arthur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in located a wanted man. Jacory Wilson, 22, is wanted on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon. Anyone with knowledge of Wilson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call PAPD at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833 TIPS (8487).
fox4beaumont.com
JP: Possible accidental overdose may be cause of woman's death
BEAUMONT — Officials say a drug overdose is the possible cause of death of a woman found in a Beaumont business parking lot. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. tells KFDM/Fox 4 News that the body is that of a 53-year-olld woman. It was discovered Sunday in the...
kjas.com
Latest case of female teacher in relationship with student occurred in Hardin Co
It has happened again. Another female teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student, and the latest incident occurred in Hardin County. The Hardin County Grand Jury has indicted 41-year-old Theresa Michelle Pinckney, of Lumberton, on two counts of Improper Relationship between Educator and Student. She was arrested on the charge and booked into the Hardin County Jail on Thursday.
KPLC TV
Police make arrest in Sept. 23 L’Auberge Boulevard homicide
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Humble, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 23 homicide at the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Boulevard. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responding to the intersection on the afternoon of Sept. 23 found a vehicle crashed into a tree. The vehicle was occupied by one person, who officers found was suffering from a gunshot wound.
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
Port Arthur News
Port Neches-Groves ISD students pay tribute to classmate who passed away
The Port Neches-Groves Independent School District is mourning the loss of senior student Morgan Christian, who passed away Friday morning. “The PNGISD family is hurting by the sudden loss of one of our students today,” the district said in a written release. “She was a member of our esteemed...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — Port Neches-Groves High crowns Homecoming Queen
Senior Olivia Zeig on Friday was named Homecoming Queen for Port Neches-Groves High School. She was escorted by Carson Barrett. Both students are seniors. Zeig is the daughter of Bradley and Allison Zeig.
