It has happened again. Another female teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student, and the latest incident occurred in Hardin County. The Hardin County Grand Jury has indicted 41-year-old Theresa Michelle Pinckney, of Lumberton, on two counts of Improper Relationship between Educator and Student. She was arrested on the charge and booked into the Hardin County Jail on Thursday.

HARDIN COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO