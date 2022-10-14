ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

portarthurtx.gov

Road Closure: Hwy 73 EBND from Savannah to Twin City Hwy

PORT ARTHUR–SH73 Eastbound from Savannah Avenue to SH347 will be completely closed beginning Friday, October 21, 2022, at 8 pm and lasting through Monday at 5 am. PORT ARTHUR–SH73 eastbound from Savannah Ave. to SH347 will be completely closed beginning Friday, October 21, 2022, at 8:00 PM and lasting through Monday, October 24, 2022, at 5:00 AM due to construction. Please use an alternate route.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Fentanyl affecting communities in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The ongoing fentanyl crisis is national issue that's also affecting Southeast Texas communities. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on what the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is encountering in communities.
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police: Have you seen this man?

The Port Arthur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in located a wanted man. Jacory Wilson, 22, is wanted on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon. Anyone with knowledge of Wilson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call PAPD at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833 TIPS (8487).
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

JP: Possible accidental overdose may be cause of woman's death

BEAUMONT — Officials say a drug overdose is the possible cause of death of a woman found in a Beaumont business parking lot. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. tells KFDM/Fox 4 News that the body is that of a 53-year-olld woman. It was discovered Sunday in the...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Latest case of female teacher in relationship with student occurred in Hardin Co

It has happened again. Another female teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student, and the latest incident occurred in Hardin County. The Hardin County Grand Jury has indicted 41-year-old Theresa Michelle Pinckney, of Lumberton, on two counts of Improper Relationship between Educator and Student. She was arrested on the charge and booked into the Hardin County Jail on Thursday.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Police make arrest in Sept. 23 L’Auberge Boulevard homicide

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Humble, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 23 homicide at the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Boulevard. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responding to the intersection on the afternoon of Sept. 23 found a vehicle crashed into a tree. The vehicle was occupied by one person, who officers found was suffering from a gunshot wound.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

Port Neches-Groves ISD students pay tribute to classmate who passed away

The Port Neches-Groves Independent School District is mourning the loss of senior student Morgan Christian, who passed away Friday morning. “The PNGISD family is hurting by the sudden loss of one of our students today,” the district said in a written release. “She was a member of our esteemed...

