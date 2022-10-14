Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
What to know about medications for diabetic neuropathy
Diabetic neuropathy is a common complication of diabetes. It refers to nerve damage due to long periods of high blood sugar levels. In addition to controlling blood sugars, some medications are available to help manage neuropathy. Diabetic neuropathy is a potential complication of diabetes. Over time, high blood sugar levels...
Healthline
Side Effects of Effexor XR: What You Need to Know
If you have certain mental health conditions, your doctor might suggest Effexor XR (venlafaxine) as a treatment option for you. Effexor XR is a prescription medication that’s used in adults to treat:. Effexor XR helps relieve the symptoms of these conditions. The drug comes as a capsule that you...
msn.com
The 10 biggest early warning signs of dementia, CDC says
Slide 1 of 11: According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Dementia is not a specific disease, but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities.” The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, though there are several types of dementia including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and vascular dementia (VaD) to name a few. Globally, more than 50 million people have dementia, and an estimated 10 million new cases are reported each year. Projections show that the number of affected individuals will reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 million by 2050. A dementia diagnosis comes after a series of tests of memory, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities performed by a health care provider. Blood tests, brain scans, and physicals are carried out to help doctors figure out the underlying cause. Dementia is broken down into early, mid, and late stages, with a worsening of symptoms as the condition progresses. The long-term effects of dementia can be difficult for both those affected and their caregivers, family, and friends, and can include a lack of family recognition, difficulty walking, and significant memory impairment. The afflicted person becomes completely dependent on others for care. Early diagnosis is especially important and can help with planning both at home, with preventive care and other measures such as reminders, and at work. It also enables dementia patients to access clinical trials and available therapies that may improve cognitive functioning and overall quality of life. Neural Effects consulted the CDC’s list of warning signs for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease to review what adults should look for before seeking an official medical diagnosis. This list may also prove helpful for those who’ve noticed loved ones who are experiencing one or more early signs of dementia.
cohaitungchi.com
What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?
You are reading: Symptoms of narrow arteries | What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?. Arteries carry oxygen-rich blood and nutrients from the heart throughout the body. Healthy arteries are smooth and blood passes through them easily. But a buildup of cholesterol, fat, and calcium, called plaque, in the inner walls of the arteries can slow down blood flow, sometimes blocking it altogether.
Healthline
Lung (Pulmonary) Nodules: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Lung nodules are small masses that grow inside the lungs. They’re very common, and at least. aren’t cancerous. They’re often found incidentally during chest imaging for an unrelated issue. Long nodules are found on about. 0.1% to 0.2%. of X-rays and 13% of computed tomography (CT) scans...
EatingWell
What to Eat and Drink Before and After Getting the Flu Shot, According to Doctors, Nurses and Dietitians
About 36 million Americans per year come down with the regular seasonal flu, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. With many health experts predicting a strong possibility for a "twindemic," involving high infection rates of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, there's never been a better time to get an updated COVID-19 booster shot and this year's flu shot.
Four health conditions linked to gum disease
Gum diseases are among the most common chronic human diseases, affecting between 20 to 50% of people worldwide. They happen when plaque, a sticky film of bacteria, builds up on teeth. The earliest stages of gum disease are treatable and reversible (gingivitis). But some people develop a chronic destructive form of gum disease, which is irreversible. This disease progresses to tooth loss. A growing body of evidence shows that gum disease can also make people more likely to develop other serious health conditions.
Could Night Sweats And Hot Flashes During Menopause Indicate Something More Serious?
Whether menopause is many years away or right around the corner, the more you know about this natural change in life, the better. Most people know about the typical hot flashes, portrayed so over and over in television and movies. However, the truth is that menopause can cause a multitude of symptoms, from dry skin and thinning hair to sleep issues and mood disturbances (via Mayo Clinic). It can also cause more surprising symptoms like brain fog, immune dysfunction, palpitations, and anxiety.
msn.com
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
ohmymag.co.uk
Here's why your teeth sometimes hurt when you chew
The teeth may be the hardest part of your body, but they too can feel pain. Often, this pain, which is reactive and originating from the inside of your teeth, occurs when you bite into your food. There are various factors that can cause tooth pain when chewing, depending on the stimuli. Below are three of the possible reasons why your teeth may hurt when you eat.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin D supplements ‘should be taken in the morning’
The GP describes vitamin D as “a fat-soluble vitamin important for bone health”. He added: “For those low in this nutrient, increasing intake may also reduce depression and improve strength. If you’re thinking about taking Vitamin D supplements in the first instance contact your GP.”. While...
What Causes Bags Under Your Eyes?
If you've experienced puffy, saggy bags or dark circles under your eyes, you're not alone. Experts say that anyone at any age can develop these unwanted eye bags (via The Healthy). Perhaps what's more distressing is that, according to those in the know, there is no way to completely get rid of these bags once you develop them, outside of surgery.
Healthline
How Menopause and Sleep Quality Can Impact Migraine Symptoms
Researchers say migraine symptoms can increase during menopause but tend to decrease after menopause. They say migraine can affect the sleep quality in people of any age. Experts say there are medications that can ease migraine symptoms as well as lifestyle changes that can improve sleep quality. A new study...
MedicineNet.com
What Are Usually the First Signs of ALS? Early Symptoms
The first signs of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) usually include muscle weakness or stiffness in the hands, arms, or legs, which can cause dropping things or tripping over objects. ALS affects the muscles under voluntary control, causing the loss of strength and ability to eat, speak, grasp things, move, and...
These Medications Could Be Causing Your Dry Mouth
Dry mouth is a prevalent oral health issue involving dysfunctional salivary glands. Here are some of the kinds of medications that can cause it.
Can Osteoporosis Be Related To Autoimmune Disorders?
The National Institute on Aging defines osteoporosis as a condition that weakens bones in the wrist, hip, and spine, causing them to break easily. According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, an estimated 10 million people aged 50 and above have osteoporosis in the United States. Over the years, osteoporosis has earned the moniker, "silent disease," because many people don't see (or rarely see) the symptoms until it's too late, per the National Institute on Aging. This is likely due to limited knowledge about bone growth.
thebiochronicle.com
What Are Symptoms/Causes & Treatment of Panic Disorder
A panic disorder can happen to anyone at any age, but it’s most common among teens and young adults. It’s important to remember that some people are genetically more vulnerable to having panic attacks than others. Panic attacks are characterized by feelings of intense fear and unease accompanied...
myzeo.com
Denture Care: How to Clean and Maintain it Properly
Denture care is a vital part of your home care routine. Knowing how to clean and maintain your denture correctly can be challenging, but several tools on the market make this task easier. This article will cover everything you need to know about taking care of your dentures so that you can enjoy optimal oral health for years to come, and you can also learn more about denture care.
News-Medical.net
Two cases of acute abdominal pain in patients with COVID-19 in their second week of illness
In a recent study published in the Indian Journal of Critical Care Medicine, researchers described two cases of acute pain in the abdomen of patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Background. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) causes COVID-19, which usually results in respiratory symptoms. The disease severity varies...
HealthCentral.com
What Does Rheumatoid Arthritis Feel Like?
From achy joints to dry eyes, here’s what you may expect to feel when experiencing RA symptoms. Unless you’re living it, it’s hard to know exactly what having rheumatoid arthritis (RA), a chronic inflammatory disease, is really like. For those who think they may have RA, or those already diagnosed who are concerned about a flare-up, learning about what RA symptoms may actually feel like can be a huge benefit. That’s because recognizing RA symptoms quickly can help you get treatment—or adjust an existing treatment plan—faster, which helps reduce the amount of long-term damage to your body.
Comments / 1