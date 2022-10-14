Read full article on original website
healio.com
Top in endocrinology: New name for diabetes insipidus; gestational diabetes and CVD risk
National and international endocrine, nephrology and pediatric societies are proposing a name change for diabetes insipidus. “Confusion with diabetes mellitus has led to bad experiences and outcomes of patients with diabetes insipidus when they are under the care of non-endocrine specialists,” Mirjam Christ-Crain, MD, PhD, a professor of endocrinology at University Hospital Basel in Switzerland, told Healio. “In several patients with central diabetes insipidus, desmopressin treatment was withheld with serious adverse outcomes, even leading to death.”
Two Common Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Shown to Outperform Others in New Study
Two common medications for type 2 diabetes—insulin glargine and liraglutide—performed the best of four medications used to maintain blood glucose levels. Individuals who used those two medications saw their blood glucose levels remain within the recommended ranges longer than with the oral drugs tested during the study. It...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
News-Medical.net
What are the predictors of new-onset diabetes in hospitalized COVID-19 patients?
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, researchers evaluated the incidence and predictors of new-onset diabetes (NOD) in patients hospitalized with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Background. Notwithstanding the measures introduced for prophylaxis and treatment of COVID-19, such as vaccines, antivirals, and monoclonal...
Common diabetes drugs may fight dementia, atrial fibrillation, studies suggest
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A class of Type 2 diabetes drugs called glitazones is linked to a 22% reduced risk of dementia, according to a new study led by the University of Arizona. The researchers said this drug class, also known as thiazolidinediones or TZDs, which helps insulin work better, may effectively prevent dementia in patients at high risk who have mild or moderate Type 2 diabetes.
diabetesdaily.com
Diabetes and Gout
Gout is a form of arthritis that is characterized by painful flair-ups in the joints, most commonly at the base of the big toe. Pain from gout comes and goes, but if it’s not treated it can get progressively worse, and go on to affect more of the body.
Can Osteoporosis Be Related To Autoimmune Disorders?
The National Institute on Aging defines osteoporosis as a condition that weakens bones in the wrist, hip, and spine, causing them to break easily. According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, an estimated 10 million people aged 50 and above have osteoporosis in the United States. Over the years, osteoporosis has earned the moniker, "silent disease," because many people don't see (or rarely see) the symptoms until it's too late, per the National Institute on Aging. This is likely due to limited knowledge about bone growth.
Healthline
How a Bionic Pancreas May Make Managing Type 1 Diabetes Easier
Researchers say newly developed bionic pancreas machines can help people with type 1 diabetes manage their blood sugar levels. They also noted that the technology allows people with type 1 diabetes to avoid the daily finger prick to measure blood sugar levels as well as having to operate an insulin pump.
healio.com
Dupilumab demonstrates long-term safety, efficacy among children with asthma
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Children aged 6 to 11 years with uncontrolled, moderate to severe type 2 asthma experienced clinical improvements with dupilumab through a 2-year study period, according to a presentation at the CHEST Annual Meeting. Treatment had an acceptable long-term safety profile as well, Leonard B. Bacharier, MD,...
MedicineNet.com
What Happens If Vitamin B1 Is Low? Thiamin Deficiency
Severe thiamin deficiency is rare but possible in people whose main diet includes white rice and processed food. Thiamin deficiency can cause mood changes, including irritability. Being irritable may be accompanied by fatigue. Children with thiamin deficiencies frequently have increased irritability and discomfort. 2. Muscle and nerve abnormalities. Vitamin B1...
drugtopics.com
Early Menopause Could Be Linked to Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Diagnoses
New data indicate that a diabetes diagnosis may be associated with earlier onset of menopause. A diagnosis of diabetes, either type 1 or type 2 diabetes, was linked to entering menopause at an earlier age, according to data presented at the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) 2022 Annual Meeting. An...
News-Medical.net
Do hypertension, dyslipidemia, and new-onset diabetes mellitus play a part in post-COVID sequelae?
A recent review published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health evaluated the current research on incidences of hypertension, new-onset diabetes mellitus, and dyslipidemia as possible sequelae of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Background. A significant portion of individuals who have recovered from severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus...
hippocraticpost.com
Leptin protects against development of fatty liver
Leptin hormone protects against development of fatty liver:. A study group at MedUni Vienna has identified a regulatory loop controlled by leptin, by which this adipocyte-derived hormone regulates hepatic lipid metabolism via the autonomic nervous system. The study provides evidence that this adipose tissue-brain-liver axis, previously identified in animal models, also exists in humans and is opening up new approaches for treating metabolic diseases such as fatty liver disease.
News-Medical.net
Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
News-Medical.net
Reduced cardiac function identified in severe COVID-19 patients in new study
In a recent study published in the Journal of Critical Care, researchers assessed the cardiac function in patients experiencing severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Cardiovascular changes have been linked to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections in infected patients. A sizable majority of COVID-19-infected patients have elevated troponin levels, which are linked to increased mortality. Additionally, case reports of fulminant myocarditis or cardiogenic shock have been published. Acute cor pulmonale (ACP), pulmonary embolism (PE), and right ventricular dilatation have also been documented.
ScienceBlog.com
Arthritis drug auranofin can help treat diabetes
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
healio.com
‘Take the extra time’: Assess mental health at every cardiology visit
Recent data from the American Heart Association show social isolation and loneliness are associated with a 29% increased risk for MI and/or CV death and a 32% increased risk for stroke and stroke death. Isolation and loneliness are often closely linked to mental health disorders such as anxiety or depression,...
ajmc.com
Anemia in CKD Associated With Lower eGFR, Adverse Outcomes
A cross-sectional study found that severe anemia was common in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and was associated with lower glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and multiple adverse outcomes. A study published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases found that patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who had severe...
healio.com
Feelings of loneliness associated with increased risk for type 2 diabetes over 20 years
Type 2 diabetes risk was more than twice as high among adults who reported feeling most lonely compared with those who reported no loneliness, according to study results published in Diabetologia. “Research that aims to establish whether loneliness is a risk factor for the development of type 2 diabetes is...
healio.com
American Kidney Fund releases $76,000 in grants to patients impacted by Hurricane Ian
The American Kidney Fund has provided 335 grants totaling $76,000 to patients impacted by Hurricane Ian, which devastated the southwest coast of Florida and caused damage in parts of South Carolina and Georgia last month. American Kidney Fund (AKF) spokesperson Emilie Villaverde told Healio the grants from the AFK Disaster...
