Saint Paul, MN

scsuhuskies.com

Dachtler’s Early Goal Leads St. Cloud State Women’s Soccer to Win over Wayne State

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Soccer (5-6-4, 4-4-4 NSIC) scored early in the first half and held on for a 1-0 victory on the road over Wayne State (2-9-4, 2-7-3 NSIC) on Sunday afternoon in Wayne, Neb. Freshman midfielder Jada Dachtler (Iowa City, Iowa) scored the lone goal for the Huskies, while redshirt sophomore Evie Kohn (West Lakeland, Minn.) recorded the shutout in goal.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Swim and Dive to Impress at Quad Meet

Rochester, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Swim & Dive teams were back in action on Saturday as the Huskies traveled to Rochester, Minn to compete against Mankato, Truman State and UW-La Crosse. The men's team overtook Truman State and UW-La Crosse, as then men scored 1107 points. While the women's team placed second only falling to Mankato, earning a score of 680 points.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kfgo.com

Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-October 18, 2022

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked duck hunters on the Thief Lake and Roseau River wildlife management areas. Hunting success varied, and a hunter was found to be in possession of lead shot. Area ATV riders and grouse hunters were also checked. Grouse-hunting success is not great. CO Corey Sura (Baudette...
MINNESOTA STATE
twincitieslive.com

Good Company: We Are Nuts

It has been 30 years since the Minneapolis based “We Are Nuts” company got its start. This family run company, founded by Jim Burt, is taking over the national nut business. Kelli Hanson shows us how they continue to small batch roast right in Minnesota. To get 10%...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Winter season begins early: 2 Minnesota ski hills opening Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Eager to hit the slopes? Believe it or not, some Minnesota ski hills opened Tuesday.Wild Mountain Ski Area in Taylors Falls opened for skiing and snowboarding at noon. "Our snowmaking team hustled the last two nights, and successfully made enough snow for us to open to the public," a release said. Wild Mountain claims it is the first ski area to open in North America for the season. It's also tied for the second-earliest opening date in Wild Mountain's history. In 2012, the ski area opened on Oct. 7. Andes Tower Hills, west of Alexandria, was open from 1...
TAYLORS FALLS, MN
MinnPost

U.S. Ag. Secretary declares nine Minnesota counties disaster areas

Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated nine counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota farm country as disaster areas, allowing drought-sapped farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year. The counties designated are Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

First significant rain in 8 weeks possible Sunday

It’s been more than seven weeks since significant rain has fallen in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. September was the driest on record for the Twin Cities dating back to 1871. A scant 24 one-hundredths of an inch (.24) fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host

WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
WORTHINGTON, MN
boreal.org

What does an early first snowfall mean for Minnesota's winter?

We got the first measurable snowfall out of the way and this year, it came early. On average, we see the first measurable snowfall (defined by 0.1 inches or more) in the first week of November. This year it came about three weeks early which puts it in the top 10% of early snowfalls. It’s only the third time it's happened this early since 2000.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

How Old Is The Oldest Living Minnesotan?

Jeanne Calment was 122-years and 164-days old when she finally passed away in France. Calment is the only person in history verified as living past 120-years old. She outlived her daughter and her grandson. That nugget popped up on my Facebook newsfeed today and instantly made me wonder about the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
MINNESOTA STATE

