eLab announces record cohort of student startups
A record 28 teams were selected in a competitive process to participate in eLab, Cornell’s student startup accelerator, as part of the 2022-23 cohort. The program will narrow the cohort in the spring based on the teams’ performance and business models. Student founders from any field across Cornell may apply; once accepted, participants engage in entrepreneurship bootcamps, conduct customer discovery, refine their business plans and gain access to a network of successful Cornell alumni, all while earning college credit.
At 88, Greenberg still on cutting edge with new course
At an age when most professionals are well into retirement, Don Greenberg ’55, Ph.D. ’68, has shown few signs of slowing down. Sure, he feels every bit of his 88 years on occasion – “I mean, I’m getting old,” he said – but when his day begins, he’s as spry as someone half his age, or younger.
Library events champion open access research
In celebration of the international Open Access Week, Cornell University Library is holding a series of panel discussions and talks, Oct. 24–28, to promote freely accessible scholarship that advances the work of researchers in all disciplines around the world. “Open Access Week highlights our year-round commitment to open access...
