Bogalusa, LA

Bogalusa concerned after fatal shooting causes panic at Homecoming game

Officials in Bogalusa, in Washington Parish, are concerned with the recent increase in violence in their small town. Last Friday night a gunfight erupted outside Bogalusa High School’s Homecoming game; forcing the game to be ended early. Bogalusa Police Chief Kendall Bullen says a 15-year-old triggerman was shot and killed, and he expects others to be arrested soon…
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

Woman with gun forces 5 people into freezer during robbery on South Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says

A woman with a gun forced five people into the freezer of a business on South Claiborne Avenue before robbing the place, New Orleans police said. The armed robbery was reported to police at 8:12 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue (map) in Central City. The block, which is between Toledano and Washington streets, has several fast food restaurants.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Mother and daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide at Mandeville home

MANDEVILLE - A woman reportedly called 911 and admitted to killing her daughter just moments before shooting herself, investigators believe. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said a 911 dispatcher got a call from the mother Tuesday morning. While on the phone, the woman said she shot her daughter at their Lane Street home and said she planned to shoot herself as well.
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Two men killed in separate shootings ID'd by New Orleans coroner

Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Jacquine Clark, 20, and McKinley Matthews, 44. Clark died in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard Wednesday after multiple gunmen approached him and opened fire, striking him repeatedly, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were called to the scene at 8:46 p.m. and paramedics declared Clark dead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD searching for two missing teens

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are searching for two missing teens and are asking for your help in finding them. 15-year-old Johani Morazan was last seen by her father leaving their home on Saturday, according to investigators. They say Johani has not been seen or heard from since then. Investigators have not revealed any other information at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Burglar shot during Livingston home invasion released from hospital, booked into jail

WALKER - A burglar who was shot after she accidentally woke up an armed homeowner while breaking into a house was released from the hospital and booked into jail Sunday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said residents woke up around 2 a.m. after hearing a "popping" sound under the carport at their home on Friendship Road. The department said one of the homeowners then grabbed a gun and shot the female intruder, who was also armed.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WDSU

New Orleans 22-year-old reported missing, last seen on Oct. 15

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 22-year-old who was last seen on Oct. 15. According to police, Troy Taylor was last seen by his mother leaving their residence in the 5100 block of Timber Haven Lane. Anyone with information on the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

WAFB

