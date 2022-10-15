FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bogalusa concerned after fatal shooting causes panic at Homecoming game
2 teens shot while trying to burglarize cars in St. Roch, NOPD says; 1 dies at scene
Woman with gun forces 5 people into freezer during robbery on South Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female burglar in New Orleans, police say
Teen shot multiple times on Chef Menteur and America Street Sunday night
Bogalusa police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ in football stadium shooting; slain teen identified
Victim of Bogalusa homecoming shooting was suspect in another shooting
Sheriff: Mother and daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide at Mandeville home
Cops: Juvenile shot dead, second child wounded while burglarizing car
Two men killed in separate shootings ID'd by New Orleans coroner
One person dead after shooting outside stadium at Bogalusa High football game
Gunshots ring out in Bogalusa in 5 different places in one night; no one injured, police say
NOPD searching for two missing teens
Man arrested after reportedly ramming truck with daughter inside, authorities say
Woman killed in hit-and-run in New Orleans East, police search for driver
Man shot dead in vehicle on Franklin Avenue, New Orleans police say
Burglar shot during Livingston home invasion released from hospital, booked into jail
Man shot in French Quarter after groups clash early Saturday, NOPD says
New Orleans 22-year-old reported missing, last seen on Oct. 15
15-year-old killed outside Louisiana high school football game: report
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0