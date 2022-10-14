Read full article on original website
BAE Systems, Inc. Releases Second Annual Impact Report on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Today, BAE Systems, Inc. released Caring for our People, Culture, and Communities, the company’s second annual report highlighting the significant progress made in advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005325/en/ BAE Systems, Inc.’s second annual impact report on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) includes information about its current employee population, employee spotlights that illustrate the company’s goals in action, and an overview of company-wide DEI strategy, goals, and aspirations. (Photo: Business Wire)
Splunk's Eligibility As Takeover Target Does Not Surprise This Analyst, Sees A Deal Likely
Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy on Splunk Inc SPLK with a $118 price target. He noted that his talk of Splunk's eligibility as an acquisition target continues to stir, and he was not surprised. A report disclosed that Starboard Value had built a position in Splunk, representing just...
Benzinga
2 Equity REITs Touting Double-Digit Yields To Fight Inflation
Equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) have outperformed mortgage REITs, as mortgage real estate investment trusts have posted annualized returns of 8.2% over the past 10 years. While rising interest rates are not necessarily a catalyst for REITs, the average lease term of the underlying property is the key driver...
Earnings Scheduled For October 19, 2022
• ASML Holding ASML is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.01 per share on revenue of $5.93 billion. • Elevance Health ELV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.16 per share on revenue of $39.09 billion. • Healthcare Services Group HCSG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at...
EXCLUSIVE: All-Star Team Of Operators Forms Frontier Risk Group To Democratize Cannabis Insurance Access
Frontier Risk Group (FRG) announced its launch on October 19, formally bringing together a team of seasoned executives and experts from the insurance and cannabis industries to build the first tech-enabled insurance ecosystem to better service cannabis risk. Former CEO of Parallel, Inc., and cannabis industry pioneer James Whitcomb, teamed...
