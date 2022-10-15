Read full article on original website
Related
Delish
Peppermint Patties
“If you’re happy and you know it”… you know where I’m going with that. Peppermint patties have drawn me to my happy place time and time again. I have a specific memory from childhood when my mother would take my brother and me to Rite Aid with her to run errands. It seemed like she always treated us to something like Blow Pops or York Peppermint Patties. I don’t know where the love for peppermint patties came from, but goodness they were and still are the best in my opinion. My brother was known for his love of everything Reese’s cups and peanut butter, while I was the mint maven. Birthday gifts, stockings, stuffers, Valentine’s Day cards, and Easter baskets would—and still do—contain candy laced with mint. These peppermint patties will soon become your favorite candy too.
The Daily South
Fried Apples
When many Americans think about Southern comfort food, one restaurant chain comes to mind quickly and regularly: Cracker Barrel. This Tennessee-based collection of rustically-decorated eateries specializes in classic Southern fare like fried chicken, catfish, and mac & cheese, along with enormous breakfast spreads. Cracker Barrel breakfasts are arguably their most...
Delish
24 Cookie Bar Recipes
It’s no secret we LOVE chocolate chip cookies. We’ve got all the classics, from Toll House to Mrs. Fields, and love baking them and sharing them with everyone that we can. To make that even easier on ourselves, we’ve come up with a number of cookie bar recipes that bake all at once in one pan—there's no rolling or scooping dough, no juggling multiple sheet pans, and they can stay in the pan they were baked in for easy transport. 😍 We’re in love with these 24 cookie bar recipes and think you will be too. Make them for everything from bake sales to cookie exchanges and every occasion in between.
princesspinkygirl.com
Coconut Cheesecake Bites
Coconut Cheesecake Bites is a quick and easy way to make delicious bite-sized balls in only 10 minutes using a simple shortcut that requires no baking. Moist, sweet, and chewy in the middle, these truffle treats are coated in white chocolate and sprinkled with shredded coconut. Easy Coconut Cheesecake Truffles.
Delish
Does Butter Need To Be Refrigerated?
There are few things worse than trying to spread hard, cold butter on a piece of toast. Achieving fluffy cake batter relies primarily on your butter being soft. And mixing herbs and spices into a stick of chilled butter? A near impossible feat. Sometimes it feels like life would be so much easier if we could always store our butter on the kitchen counter. But is it actually safe to store butter at room temperature?
I Tried the Reddit-Famous Chocolate Depression Cake (and Now I Understand the Hype)
Ever since trying — and falling in love with — Reddit’s Nana’s Devil’s Food Cake, I pay close attention to the Old_Recipes subreddit. I skip right past the savory recipes and keep my eye on the trending desserts. What other old-fashioned treats will surprise me with their deliciousness?
The Daily South
Party Potatoes
Even if you didn't grow up eating Party Potatoes at your Grandma's house, you'll feel cozy and cared for when you dig in to a pan. This recipe has been shared for generations, and across state lines, sometimes under the moniker of "Funeral Potatoes." Call them Cheesy Potatoes or Potato-Cornflake Casserole, just don't miss out on a bite of them before they are devoured.
Aldi Is Selling a Pumpkin Casserole Dish, and It’s Under $15
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Halloween is almost here, which means everyone’s getting dressed up for the season — and by everyone, that includes your kitchenware.
Chocolate chip cannoli dip, popular anytime especially during the holidays
The holidays are just around the corner which means it is almost time to break out the special recipe books and start thinking about all the delicious desserts that you can make. Being Italian, I had the wonderful opportunity of getting to try so many different types of recipes from family and friends. One of my personal favorites, is a chocolate chip cannoli dip. It is a sweet treat that is just perfect for the holidays, or any get together.
The Daily South
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
therecipecritic.com
Cinnamon Roll Dessert Pizza
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Inspired by Papa Murphy’s cinnamon pizza, this dessert pizza has all of the goodness of a cinnamon roll! Buttery brown sugar cinnamon spread on top of quick and easy pizza dough and drizzled with a cream cheese glaze will make you go back for seconds!
Quick & Easy Dinner: Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Photo Courtesy of The Blond Cook/Chicken Broccoli AlfredoThe Blond Cook. After a long work day, most people want a good home-cooked meal that does not take several hours in the kitchen to prepare. One weekend I decided to spend more time cooking a meal I have never cooked before. If you love pasta you will love this three-step recipe. The best place to search for quick meals is right on your favorite pasta box or pasta sauce. I love Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo at Olive Garden, but I wanted to be able to cook this meal at home as well.
I Made An Old-Fashioned Oatmeal Pie and It Was Sublime
I came across a vintage oatmeal pie recipe and my curiosity was piqued. Can a pie filling made of sugar, oats and not much else really be that good? Oh my goodness, is it ever! And because it’s so easy to prepare, this pie will definitely be making an appearance for the holidays, Pi Day—any day we’re craving an indulgent dessert.
Delish
What Is Cream Of Tartar And How Do You Use It?
If you look in the back of your spice cabinet, you might find an old bottle of cream of tartar. It's that fine white powder that you may or may not have used in baking recipes before. But what exactly is it, anyway? And what purpose does it serve in your cooking? We talked to some chefs and restaurant-industry professionals to find out everything you need to know about cream of tartar.
How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower
This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Double dipped fried chicken
So, every now and again, you might want to splurge and have some southern fried buttermilk chicken, as I did today. I admit deep frying food is one thing that I normally don't do, but every year, around this time, I get a hankering for a piece of fried chicken. Perhaps it's because of the changing weather. Who knows?
recipesgram.com
French Silk Pie Brownies
French silk pie is one of my favorite desserts and I often experiment with the taste. I found the combination of French silk pie and brownies very delicious and got the best French silk pie brownies, which makes this the ideal chocolate lovers dessert! Here is the recipe:. xIngredients:. For...
thecountrycook.net
Jack-O-Lantern Oreo Balls
A super fun Halloween recipe, these cute Jack-O-Lantern Oreo Balls are so easy to whip up and are perfect for gatherings or gifts!. Look at how adorable these Jack-O-Lantern Oreo Balls are! They look like they took a lot of work but I promise they are easier to make than you might think and they taste so good! You can really decorate these for any holiday. They are perfect to make for parties, as gifts for friends and family or just to have to munch on at home. If you are an Oreo lover and want an adorable treat, you have to make this Jack-O-Lantern Oreo Ball recipe!
mvmagazine.com
Rosemary Butter-Roasted Walnuts
To nibble with drinks or to top a salad - excellent either way. A version of these nuts appeared in an issue of Gourmet magazine many years ago in an article written by the wonderful Laurie Colwin. I remember that my mom, my sister, and pretty much everyone I knew who liked to cook adopted them as a nibble to serve with drinks. I repurposed them in my cookbook, Simple Green Suppers. These days I often use them as a savory condiment in addition to party fare. They’re especially good with blue cheese in a winter salad.
The 6 Best Apples for Apple Pie
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. After baking four popular apple pies in a head-to-head showdown, I consider myself somewhat of an apple pie expert. I discovered that a combination of butter and shortening makes for the easiest, flakiest crust, and I’ve (begrudgingly) accepted that it really is essential to wait at least five hours before slicing into the baked pie. But perhaps most importantly, I learned that choosing the right mix of apples can make or break the whole thing.
Comments / 0