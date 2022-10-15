Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Related
Judge calls police on squeegee workers, says they spit on car and wrote "racist" on windows
BALTIMORE -- Powerful federal judge James K. Bredar, who is overseeing Baltimore's police reforms under the consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill on Sunday.WJZ obtained the police report. It says Bredar was the passenger while his wife was driving their Toyota near the intersection of Mount Royal Terrace and North Avenue. That's when two window washers acted "very aggressive" and tried to wash their windows despite them refusing "multiple times," according to the report.One of them gave the judge his middle finger and spit on his SUV while another wrote "racist" in soap suds...
MPD: 2-year-old boy found unconscious in SW DC pronounced dead 5 days later
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a physical abuse allegation of a 2-year-old boy after he died on Tuesday. Police say the boy was found unconscious and unresponsive in Southwest, D.C. the night of Thursday, Oct 13. Officers discovered him outside in critical condition in the unit block of Atlantic Street, SW.
Man removes woman from car at gunpoint in attempted carjacking
Montgomery County Police Department detectives are investigating an armed attempted carjacking in Gaithersburg.
foxbaltimore.com
VIDEO: $8,000 reward offered in search for 2020 light rail stop murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released new video in connection with a brutal murder at a light rail stop two years ago and announced an $8,000 reward for finding the gunman. Detectives say they are releasing the video now at the request of the victim's family. The shooting...
Maryland Man In Custody On Rape Charge In Baltimore County, Police Say
A wanted rape suspect in Maryland has been apprehended following a months-long investigation into an alleged summer incident, according to police. Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit announced that Christopher Hutchinson, 30, has been charged with second-degree rape following an investigation into an incident reported on Sunday, July 24, officials announced.
Police In Maryland ID 14-Year-Old Found With Fatal Bullet Wound At Frederick Apartment
Police are investigating in Maryland after a teenager was found shot and killed in Frederick County, according to officials. Kaimani Andre Dove, 14, was found by members of the Frederick Police Department shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive in Frederick, investigators say.
Anthony Priester Gets Life In Prison For Pigtown Pizzeria Murder In Maryland
A Maryland man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of a double shooting in a Pigtown Pizzeria in Baltimore that left one dead, the state’s attorney announced. Anthony Priester was sentenced to life plus 85 years in prison, with the first 15 years...
Paw-some: Puppy Reunited With Owner After Being Stolen At Gunpoint In DC
It was a happy reunion for a dog owner in Washington, DC as he was reunited with a puppy that was stolen during an armed robbery last week. On Monday, Oct. 17, the DC Police Department announced that Genesis has been located - though her captors remain at large - and returned to its owner safely.
Armed Man Threatens Maryland Mechanics While Trying To Get Vehicle Repaired
An investigation is underway after an armed man allegedly threatened employees at a Rent-A-Wreck in Glen Burnie while trying to inquire about a possible vehicle repair, authorities say. The suspect, described as a heavy-set black man, was allegedly dropped off by his girlfriend at the Rent-A-Wreck at 7352 Ritchie Highway...
Waldorf Woman Dead After Crash On Indian Head Highway
A young Waldorf woman is dead after striking a light pole in Accokeek, authorities say. Tiffanie Bunch, 33, was rushed to the hospital after the collision that occurred around 3 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 in the area of Indian Head Highway and Berry Road, according to Prince George's County police.
fox5dc.com
Search for man accused of raping a woman in a Vienna hotel continues
VIENNA, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are sharing surveillance video and new pictures of a suspect who they said raped a woman in a hotel earlier this month. The surveillance video, which was recovered from Metro cameras at the Eastern Market station, depicts a heavyset Black man with short curly black hair that is partially dyed blonde. The man appears to be wearing a large medallion around his neck and a black SpongeBob jacket.
Dropped iPhone may help police arrest person who robbed pizza delivery driver in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone who robbed a pizza delivery driver Sunday night left something behind: an iPhone. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the robbery took place in the 200 block of Mountain Ridge Ct. in Glen Burnie. The delivery driver who said he was robbed drove […]
Baltimore police discover burning body, homicide detectives assume investigation
Officers responded to the 1000 block of East 20th Street near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue at 11:11 a.m. for reports of a burning body
CBS News
Howard Co. Police say at least 21 cars reportedly broken into overnight
BALTIMORE - At least 21 cars were reportedly broken into overnight in Howard County, according to police. Howard County Police said the car break-ins and thefts happened in Elkridge and Columbia. Officers responded to the break-ins on Montgomery Road, Sandpiper Court, Whisper Way, Rowanberry Drive and Diggers Lane in Elkridge.
WJLA
Dog stolen during armed robbery in northeast DC has been found: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday said a dog stolen dog in an armed robbery last week has been found. The robbery took place in the 4500 block of Polk Street, northeast on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 p.m. in northeast DC, according to MPD. Police said the suspect approached the owner, showed a handgun and demanded the dog.
mymcmedia.org
Man Stabbed Following Altercation in Downtown Silver Spring
A man was stabbed following an altercation in Downtown Silver Spring Sunday night, according to authorities. At approximately 8:14 p.m., Montgomery County Police responded to the area of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street for the report of a stabbing of an adult male. “It appears that two adult males were...
Teenager with gun arrested near Glen Burnie High School, police say
BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police officers have arrested a 17-year-old boy following an investigation into a report of an armed person near Glen Burnie High School, according to authorities.They began investigating a report of a male with a handgun walking near the high school with another male around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, police said.School resource officers say they found the teenager in possession of a loaded gun near but not on the school's property, according to authorities.The teenager's motive for carrying the gun is unknown, police said.Officers released the other male who had been with him at the time, according to authorities.
Wbaltv.com
14-year-old boy fatally shot Saturday in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday morning in Frederick, police said. City police said officers were called around 10:38 a.m. to an apartment in the unit block of Waverley Drive, where a teenager was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
Fairfax Police asking for help finding armed hotel room rape suspect
The suspect was captured on security camera footage at the hotel, as well as the Eastern Market and Spring Hill Metro stations. It was determined that the he got to the hotel by taking the train from Eastern Market and changed to the Silver Line at the Capitol South station and got off at the Spring Hill Station.
WJLA
Child airlifted, 2 others hospitalized after crash in Prince George's County
LANHAM, Md. (7News) — A child was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Prince George's County, police said. The crash happened near Greenbelt Road and Good Luck Road in Lanham, Md. around 8:25 p.m., police said. Two other people were taken to the hospital, as...
Comments / 0