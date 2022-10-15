ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, MD

CBS Baltimore

Judge calls police on squeegee workers, says they spit on car and wrote "racist" on windows

BALTIMORE -- Powerful federal judge James K. Bredar, who is overseeing Baltimore's police reforms under the consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill on Sunday.WJZ obtained the police report. It says Bredar was the passenger while his wife was driving their Toyota near the intersection of Mount Royal Terrace and North Avenue. That's when two window washers acted "very aggressive" and tried to wash their windows despite them refusing "multiple times," according to the report.One of them gave the judge his middle finger and spit on his SUV while another wrote "racist" in soap suds...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Man In Custody On Rape Charge In Baltimore County, Police Say

A wanted rape suspect in Maryland has been apprehended following a months-long investigation into an alleged summer incident, according to police. Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit announced that Christopher Hutchinson, 30, has been charged with second-degree rape following an investigation into an incident reported on Sunday, July 24, officials announced.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Waldorf Woman Dead After Crash On Indian Head Highway

A young Waldorf woman is dead after striking a light pole in Accokeek, authorities say. Tiffanie Bunch, 33, was rushed to the hospital after the collision that occurred around 3 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 in the area of Indian Head Highway and Berry Road, according to Prince George's County police.
ACCOKEEK, MD
fox5dc.com

Search for man accused of raping a woman in a Vienna hotel continues

VIENNA, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are sharing surveillance video and new pictures of a suspect who they said raped a woman in a hotel earlier this month. The surveillance video, which was recovered from Metro cameras at the Eastern Market station, depicts a heavyset Black man with short curly black hair that is partially dyed blonde. The man appears to be wearing a large medallion around his neck and a black SpongeBob jacket.
VIENNA, VA
CBS News

Howard Co. Police say at least 21 cars reportedly broken into overnight

BALTIMORE - At least 21 cars were reportedly broken into overnight in Howard County, according to police. Howard County Police said the car break-ins and thefts happened in Elkridge and Columbia. Officers responded to the break-ins on Montgomery Road, Sandpiper Court, Whisper Way, Rowanberry Drive and Diggers Lane in Elkridge.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Dog stolen during armed robbery in northeast DC has been found: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday said a dog stolen dog in an armed robbery last week has been found. The robbery took place in the 4500 block of Polk Street, northeast on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 p.m. in northeast DC, according to MPD. Police said the suspect approached the owner, showed a handgun and demanded the dog.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Man Stabbed Following Altercation in Downtown Silver Spring

A man was stabbed following an altercation in Downtown Silver Spring Sunday night, according to authorities. At approximately 8:14 p.m., Montgomery County Police responded to the area of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street for the report of a stabbing of an adult male. “It appears that two adult males were...
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teenager with gun arrested near Glen Burnie High School, police say

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police officers have arrested a 17-year-old boy following an investigation into a report of an armed person near Glen Burnie High School, according to authorities.They began investigating a report of a male with a handgun walking near the high school with another male around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, police said.School resource officers say they found the teenager in possession of a loaded gun near but not on the school's property, according to authorities.The teenager's motive for carrying the gun is unknown, police said.Officers released the other male who had been with him at the time, according to authorities.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Wbaltv.com

14-year-old boy fatally shot Saturday in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday morning in Frederick, police said. City police said officers were called around 10:38 a.m. to an apartment in the unit block of Waverley Drive, where a teenager was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
FREDERICK, MD

