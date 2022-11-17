Brittney Griner fears facing inhumane treatment at Russia's penal colonies, where abuse is common, disease is rampant, and labor is forced
- WNBA star Brittney Griner was convicted of drug smuggling and sentenced to nine years in Russian prison after customs agents found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage in February.
- Griner's appeal has been denied , and while waiting to be included in a prisoner swap between the US and Russia , the eight-time WNBA All-Star was sent to serve her sentence at a penal colony.
- After weeks of uncertainty regarding Griner's location, Reuters reported Thursday that the Phoenix Mercury center was relocated to a penal colony in Mordovia, Russia , that traces its roots to the Soviet Union's infamous Gulag system.
- Here's what we know about Russian penal colonies and what Griner's experience could look like.
How low WNBA salaries led to an American basketball superstar's detainment in RussiaEach year since 2014 — just her second out of college — Griner has headed to Russia to compete for the European powerhouse UMMC Ekaterinburg.
Brittney Griner's Russian team — owned by a Putin-aligned oligarch — is a hot spot for WNBA superstarsThe 2021-22 WNBA off-season was no exception; Griner was on her way to Ekaterinburg, in the Ural region, in February when she was stopped at a Moscow airport. Russian customs agents found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in the WNBA star's luggage and subsequently detained her. Nearly six months later, Griner was convicted of drug smuggling "with criminal intent" and sentenced to nine years in Russian prison.
Brittney Griner was sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison after guilty verdict on drug chargesHer legal team subsequently appealed the decision, but the move was never expected to free her or even reduce her sentence.
Brittney Griner appealed her 9-year Russian prison sentence, but the move is unlikely to free the WNBA starAnd, in late October, her appeal was officially rejected.
Brittney Griner lost her appeal and will now begin a 9-year sentence in one of Russia's infamous penal coloniesWhile hoping to be released via a prisoner exchange between the US and Russia, Griner learned that she would be transported to a Russian penal colony.
Brittney Griner's freedom could hinge on an unorthodox prisoner exchange involving an ex-US Marine and a notorious Russian arms dealerRussian penal colonies are prison-labor camps that are essentially the remnants of the Soviet Union's infamous Gulag system. Griner has officially been sent to one of the 35 or so all-women penal colonies in the country.
Source: PeopleEach facility varies in its reputation and treatment of inmates based on its geographic location and leadership structure. Some, like prison colony No. 14 in Mordovia, are notoriously brutal. Inmates there have been said to live among rats, lose fingers while working 17-hour days at sewing machines, and be forced to watch guards burn kittens alive.
Source: Radio Free Europe/Radio LibertyFortunately for the basketball star and her supporters, Griner has seemingly avoided the worst-case scenario with her penal colony placement. She's been sent to penal colony No. 2 — a less infamous facility located fewer than five miles from the dreaded No. 14 institution but an eight-hour drive outside of Moscow.
Source: ReutersLocated in a town called Yavas, female penal colony No. 2 has a capacity of 820 women and traces its roots to a Gulag labor camp dubbed Temlag. And though No. 2 not known to be quite as harsh as No. 14, there are several disturbing commonalities across the entire penal system. Dilapidated infrastructure has been known to limit access to running water and heat, especially in more remote locations.
Source: Centre for Eastern StudiesPrisoner hygiene is often neglected as a result. The colonies are severely overcrowded, with most prisoners living in close quarters with about 50 other people.
Source: PeopleRussian law dictates that each inmate have 20 square feet of personal space, but that standard — which is less than the requirements of the European Convention on Human Rights — is often not met in Russian facilities.
Source: Centre for Eastern StudiesBetween prisoners' proximity to one another and a lack of basic hygiene, penal colonies in Russia are known as incubators for epidemics. AIDS, tuberculosis, COVID-19, and other ailments run rampant.
Source: Centre for Eastern Studies , PuzzleAnd women in the system are often denied medical care altogether — never mind proper medical care.
Source: RiddleDespite criticism that the system resembled Joseph Stalin's Gulags, the Russian government reintroduced forced labor in 2016.
Source: VOA NewsMost women cook, clean, or sew to fulfill this requirement. Past inmates in all-female Russian penal colonies have said that "voluntary" overtime work is actually mandatory, with guards threatening retribution if they don't sign on to work extra.
Source: RiddleAs a result, some women are forced to work 16- or 17-hour days, with just four hours of sleep each night.
Source: RiddleTorture is not unheard of at these facilities.
Source: Centre for Eastern StudiesAnd when it comes to abuse, "even official statistics indicate that it is practiced on a mass scale," according to a commentary piece from the Centre for Eastern Studies. But it's possible Griner will have a less harrowing experience. Ivan Melnikov of the International Committee for Human Rights told People that, at more lenient colonies, inmates typically receive "half an hour to two hours a day" for free time with which they can "chat with each other, read a book from the library, write letters home, play sports, play board games, and call friends and family."
Source: PeopleBut even accounting for Griner's chance at relative normality inside the penal colony, her experience there will undoubtedly be challenging. Jonathan Franks, a crisis management consultant familiar with hostage negotiation efforts, told Insider that "'creature comforts' like the food, it being freezing cold all winter, and the basic sanitation of the facilities" are all likely to be unpleasant. Griner's wife, Cherelle, publicly expressed concerns about Griner's seemingly deteriorating mental health after they shared an extremely "disturbing conversation" over the phone.
Source: CBS NewsBut, unfortunately, all Cherelle, the Griner family, and those supporting the superstar can do now is hope that a prisoner swap between the US and Russia comes to fruition.
Biden administration reportedly offered convicted arms trafficker in exchange for the release of Brittney Griner and another American detained in RussiaRead the original article on Insider
