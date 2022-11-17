ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Brittney Griner fears facing inhumane treatment at Russia's penal colonies, where abuse is common, disease is rampant, and labor is forced

By Meredith Cash
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07WpkI_0iaCUH4E00
Brittney Griner is escorted from the court room following her Russian trial.

Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/Reuters

Brittney Griner is one of the most accomplished basketball players on the planet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aB65u_0iaCUH4E00

REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A 6-foot-9 superstar for the Phoenix Mercury, Griner is an eight-time WNBA All-Star, a two-time scoring champion, a two-time defensive player of the year, and a WNBA champion.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K2qCW_0iaCUH4E00

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

She's also won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32TpX7_0iaCUH4E00
Brittney Griner.

AP Photo/Eric Gay

When she's not competing in the WNBA or for Team USA, Griner takes her talents overseas to supplement her income.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FMZDD_0iaCUH4E00

REUTERS/Murad Sezer

How low WNBA salaries led to an American basketball superstar's detainment in Russia

Each year since 2014 — just her second out of college — Griner has headed to Russia to compete for the European powerhouse UMMC Ekaterinburg.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PzRWt_0iaCUH4E00

BSR Agency/Getty Images

Brittney Griner's Russian team — owned by a Putin-aligned oligarch — is a hot spot for WNBA superstars

The 2021-22 WNBA off-season was no exception; Griner was on her way to Ekaterinburg, in the Ural region, in February when she was stopped at a Moscow airport.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A1cif_0iaCUH4E00

REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool

Russian customs agents found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in the WNBA star's luggage and subsequently detained her.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xa4Hi_0iaCUH4E00

Dmitry Serebryakov/AP Photo

Nearly six months later, Griner was convicted of drug smuggling "with criminal intent" and sentenced to nine years in Russian prison.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1gG2_0iaCUH4E00
Griner.

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Brittney Griner was sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison after guilty verdict on drug charges

Her legal team subsequently appealed the decision, but the move was never expected to free her or even reduce her sentence.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iwjxe_0iaCUH4E00

Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/Reuters

Brittney Griner appealed her 9-year Russian prison sentence, but the move is unlikely to free the WNBA star

And, in late October, her appeal was officially rejected.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cLK3J_0iaCUH4E00
Brittney Griner.

Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool via REUTERS

Brittney Griner lost her appeal and will now begin a 9-year sentence in one of Russia's infamous penal colonies

While hoping to be released via a prisoner exchange between the US and Russia, Griner learned that she would be transported to a Russian penal colony.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mF8eN_0iaCUH4E00

Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool via REUTERS

Brittney Griner's freedom could hinge on an unorthodox prisoner exchange involving an ex-US Marine and a notorious Russian arms dealer

Russian penal colonies are prison-labor camps that are essentially the remnants of the Soviet Union's infamous Gulag system.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AiUf4_0iaCUH4E00

REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Griner has officially been sent to one of the 35 or so all-women penal colonies in the country.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yn5sz_0iaCUH4E00
Griner.

AP

Source: People

Each facility varies in its reputation and treatment of inmates based on its geographic location and leadership structure.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UOuKh_0iaCUH4E00

AP Photo/Yuri Tutov

Some, like prison colony No. 14 in Mordovia, are notoriously brutal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RSgqe_0iaCUH4E00

MAXIM MARMUR/AFP via Getty Images

Inmates there have been said to live among rats, lose fingers while working 17-hour days at sewing machines, and be forced to watch guards burn kittens alive.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSWGb_0iaCUH4E00

Reuters

Source: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Fortunately for the basketball star and her supporters, Griner has seemingly avoided the worst-case scenario with her penal colony placement.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NklLp_0iaCUH4E00

REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

She's been sent to penal colony No. 2 — a less infamous facility located fewer than five miles from the dreaded No. 14 institution but an eight-hour drive outside of Moscow.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uu19A_0iaCUH4E00

Google Maps

Source: Reuters

Located in a town called Yavas, female penal colony No. 2 has a capacity of 820 women and traces its roots to a Gulag labor camp dubbed Temlag.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXAzE_0iaCUH4E00
A satellite image of the IK-2 penal colony in Yavas, Russia.

Google Maps

And though No. 2 not known to be quite as harsh as No. 14, there are several disturbing commonalities across the entire penal system.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gV4QN_0iaCUH4E00

REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Dilapidated infrastructure has been known to limit access to running water and heat, especially in more remote locations.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XtCiw_0iaCUH4E00

AP Photo/Laura Mills

Source: Centre for Eastern Studies

Prisoner hygiene is often neglected as a result.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOOEs_0iaCUH4E00

REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

The colonies are severely overcrowded, with most prisoners living in close quarters with about 50 other people.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06pNZ4_0iaCUH4E00

AP Photo/Yuri Tutov

Source: People

Russian law dictates that each inmate have 20 square feet of personal space, but that standard — which is less than the requirements of the European Convention on Human Rights — is often not met in Russian facilities.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WXYcQ_0iaCUH4E00

LIFE.RU/Handout via REUTERS TV

Source: Centre for Eastern Studies

Between prisoners' proximity to one another and a lack of basic hygiene, penal colonies in Russia are known as incubators for epidemics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00wgNg_0iaCUH4E00

AP Photo/Yuri Tutov

AIDS, tuberculosis, COVID-19, and other ailments run rampant.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3POniW_0iaCUH4E00

Russian Federal Penitentiary Service via AP

Source: Centre for Eastern Studies , Puzzle

And women in the system are often denied medical care altogether — never mind proper medical care.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p3qIF_0iaCUH4E00

AP Photo/Vitaliy Timkiv

Source: Riddle

Despite criticism that the system resembled Joseph Stalin's Gulags, the Russian government reintroduced forced labor in 2016.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODF0k_0iaCUH4E00

REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Source: VOA News

Most women cook, clean, or sew to fulfill this requirement.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45YO1R_0iaCUH4E00

Vannessa Jimenez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Past inmates in all-female Russian penal colonies have said that "voluntary" overtime work is actually mandatory, with guards threatening retribution if they don't sign on to work extra.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cts1e_0iaCUH4E00

REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Source: Riddle

As a result, some women are forced to work 16- or 17-hour days, with just four hours of sleep each night.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iv1Ey_0iaCUH4E00

REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Source: Riddle

Torture is not unheard of at these facilities.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yeYwI_0iaCUH4E00

REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Source: Centre for Eastern Studies

And when it comes to abuse, "even official statistics indicate that it is practiced on a mass scale," according to a commentary piece from the Centre for Eastern Studies.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wbm3A_0iaCUH4E00

REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

But it's possible Griner will have a less harrowing experience.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RPVMF_0iaCUH4E00

Dmitry Serebryakov/AP Photo

Ivan Melnikov of the International Committee for Human Rights told People that, at more lenient colonies, inmates typically receive "half an hour to two hours a day" for free time with which they can "chat with each other, read a book from the library, write letters home, play sports, play board games, and call friends and family."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U8Ke8_0iaCUH4E00
Brittney (left) and Cherelle Griner.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Source: People

But even accounting for Griner's chance at relative normality inside the penal colony, her experience there will undoubtedly be challenging.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOdEs_0iaCUH4E00

REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool

Jonathan Franks, a crisis management consultant familiar with hostage negotiation efforts, told Insider that "'creature comforts' like the food, it being freezing cold all winter, and the basic sanitation of the facilities" are all likely to be unpleasant.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BwAzK_0iaCUH4E00

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Griner's wife, Cherelle, publicly expressed concerns about Griner's seemingly deteriorating mental health after they shared an extremely "disturbing conversation" over the phone.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pimG0_0iaCUH4E00

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Source: CBS News

But, unfortunately, all Cherelle, the Griner family, and those supporting the superstar can do now is hope that a prisoner swap between the US and Russia comes to fruition.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VUbdg_0iaCUH4E00

Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool/Reuters

Biden administration reportedly offered convicted arms trafficker in exchange for the release of Brittney Griner and another American detained in Russia

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1273

NannaDirtyKnees
10-15

But this is what she wanted. It’s what all socialists want for us. She’s with her people now. Let her bend the knee to their anthem and see what happens. 🤷🏿‍♂️

Reply(42)
432
George
10-15

Probably the first time in her life she is being held accountable for her actions. No whining No playing the gender/ race game, No special coddling cause you can play a game.

Reply(17)
406
AP_000069.89ebfa2157184ade90e8714c4f3c06d8.1340
10-15

Remember this is the woman who hates America and now she wants America to help her get released. Sorry you done the crime now do the time.

Reply(30)
346
Related
rolling out

White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home

The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
People

American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'

Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7.  Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
FRESNO, CA
AFP

'Monsters': Ukrainian women recount agony in Russian prisons

When Ukrainian medic Tetyana Vasylchenko was released from Russian captivity and, on the bus back to freedom, handed a Ukrainian flag, she finally broke down. "But when I was given a Ukrainian flag on the bus, I burst out crying." 
TheDailyBeast

Now Putin’s Sending Prison Rape Victims to Die on the Front Line

Yevgeny Prigozhin has been touring Russian prisons in an increasingly desperate bid to recruit more soldiers to send into Ukraine. The Wagner supremo is now accused of using “pressure” to recruit raped and abused prisoners from Russia’s penal colonies to join the mercenary group’s frontline fighting units where they are being slaughtered with little training and poor equipment.
Phys.org

In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation

Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In authoritarian states, it is also intertwined with regime survival. Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country's ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.
NBC News

U.S. deploys B1 heavy bombers sending a message to North Korea

The U.S. deployed a supersonic bomber to North Korea for the first time in five years, taking part in the final day of a vast U.S.-South Korean military exercise. The B1 heavy bombers came as a response to an unprecedented barrage of missile tests by North Korea, where more than 30 weapons were fired.Nov. 5, 2022.
TheDailyBeast

North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires

North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
Ricky

Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors

Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
BBC

Switzerland migrant children demand immigration policy apology

Children of migrants who came to work in Switzerland over decades are demanding an apology for a policy they say destroyed families and left many traumatised. From the 1950s right up until the 1990s, hundreds of thousands of workers - first from Italy, then from Spain, Portugal, and what was then Yugoslavia - made the journey to Switzerland.
Insider

Insider

672K+
Followers
37K+
Post
383M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy