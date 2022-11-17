Brittney Griner fears facing inhumane treatment at Russia's penal colonies, where abuse is common, disease is rampant, and labor is forced

Brittney Griner is escorted from the court room following her Russian trial. Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/Reuters

Brittney Griner is one of the most accomplished basketball players on the planet.A 6-foot-9 superstar for the Phoenix Mercury, Griner is an eight-time WNBA All-Star, a two-time scoring champion, a two-time defensive player of the year, and a WNBA champion.She's also won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA.When she's not competing in the WNBA or for Team USA, Griner takes her talents overseas to supplement her income.

Each year since 2014 — just her second out of college — Griner has headed to Russia to compete for the European powerhouse UMMC Ekaterinburg.

The 2021-22 WNBA off-season was no exception; Griner was on her way to Ekaterinburg, in the Ural region, in February when she was stopped at a Moscow airport.Russian customs agents found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in the WNBA star's luggage and subsequently detained her.Nearly six months later, Griner was convicted of drug smuggling "with criminal intent" and sentenced to nine years in Russian prison.

Her legal team subsequently appealed the decision, but the move was never expected to free her or even reduce her sentence.

And, in late October, her appeal was officially rejected.

While hoping to be released via a prisoner exchange between the US and Russia, Griner learned that she would be transported to a Russian penal colony.

Russian penal colonies are prison-labor camps that are essentially the remnants of the Soviet Union's infamous Gulag system.Griner has officially been sent to one of the 35 or so all-women penal colonies in the country.

Each facility varies in its reputation and treatment of inmates based on its geographic location and leadership structure.Some, like prison colony No. 14 in Mordovia, are notoriously brutal.Inmates there have been said to live among rats, lose fingers while working 17-hour days at sewing machines, and be forced to watch guards burn kittens alive.

Fortunately for the basketball star and her supporters, Griner has seemingly avoided the worst-case scenario with her penal colony placement.She's been sent to penal colony No. 2 — a less infamous facility located fewer than five miles from the dreaded No. 14 institution but an eight-hour drive outside of Moscow.

Located in a town called Yavas, female penal colony No. 2 has a capacity of 820 women and traces its roots to a Gulag labor camp dubbed Temlag.And though No. 2 not known to be quite as harsh as No. 14, there are several disturbing commonalities across the entire penal system.Dilapidated infrastructure has been known to limit access to running water and heat, especially in more remote locations.

Prisoner hygiene is often neglected as a result.The colonies are severely overcrowded, with most prisoners living in close quarters with about 50 other people.

Russian law dictates that each inmate have 20 square feet of personal space, but that standard — which is less than the requirements of the European Convention on Human Rights — is often not met in Russian facilities.

Between prisoners' proximity to one another and a lack of basic hygiene, penal colonies in Russia are known as incubators for epidemics.AIDS, tuberculosis, COVID-19, and other ailments run rampant.

And women in the system are often denied medical care altogether — never mind proper medical care.

Despite criticism that the system resembled Joseph Stalin's Gulags, the Russian government reintroduced forced labor in 2016.

Most women cook, clean, or sew to fulfill this requirement.Past inmates in all-female Russian penal colonies have said that "voluntary" overtime work is actually mandatory, with guards threatening retribution if they don't sign on to work extra.

As a result, some women are forced to work 16- or 17-hour days, with just four hours of sleep each night.

Torture is not unheard of at these facilities.

Brittney (left) and Cherelle Griner.

And when it comes to abuse, "even official statistics indicate that it is practiced on a mass scale," according to a commentary piece from the Centre for Eastern Studies.But it's possible Griner will have a less harrowing experience.Ivan Melnikov of the International Committee for Human Rights told People that, at more lenient colonies, inmates typically receive "half an hour to two hours a day" for free time with which they can "chat with each other, read a book from the library, write letters home, play sports, play board games, and call friends and family."

But even accounting for Griner's chance at relative normality inside the penal colony, her experience there will undoubtedly be challenging.Jonathan Franks, a crisis management consultant familiar with hostage negotiation efforts, told Insider that "'creature comforts' like the food, it being freezing cold all winter, and the basic sanitation of the facilities" are all likely to be unpleasant.Griner's wife, Cherelle, publicly expressed concerns about Griner's seemingly deteriorating mental health after they shared an extremely "disturbing conversation" over the phone.

But, unfortunately, all Cherelle, the Griner family, and those supporting the superstar can do now is hope that a prisoner swap between the US and Russia comes to fruition.

Biden administration reportedly offered convicted arms trafficker in exchange for the release of Brittney Griner and another American detained in Russia