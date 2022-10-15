Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Set For Official Retirement Match
You have to hang it up eventually. Retirement is a weird concept for a lot of wrestlers as several of them have issues with leaving wrestling. Many of them have often stick around longer than expected as they can keep coming back for one more match here or there. Eventually everyone has to hang up the boots though and that is going to be the case with another former WWE star.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Extends Offer To 34 Year Old Former Champion To Return
He would be a big get. There are a lot of changes throughout WWE in recent months and several of those have involved wrestlers returning to the company. All kinds of stars are returning to WWE and it has made for several surprise appearances. It can mean a lot to have someone come back, and now WWE is attempting to bring back someone who showed a lot of potential.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Announcer Jojo Offerman Photographed At SmackDown
With the recent change in WWE regime, many former WWE names have returned to the company, including Cathy Kelley making her return as the backstage interview on Monday Night Raw alongside Byron Saxton. The biggest came at the climax of last weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, when the...
PWMania
Possible Heel Turn for WWE RAW Superstar Coming Soon
Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful, and WWE appears to be teasing a new feud for him. Riddle appeared in a segment with the returning Elias prior to the main event. Elias seemed unsure about Riddle interrupting him, but he eventually agreed and stayed at ringside for the title match.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Bayley Squares Off With Fan At WWE Live Event
That’s some quality villainy. For the most part, wrestlers are divided into groups of babyfaces and heels. The heels are there to make fans angry at them and to get the fans cheering for the babyfaces to give them what they deserve. That can be accomplished in a variety of ways and now we saw one of the better methods this weekend at a non-televised events.
tjrwrestling.net
The Rock Comments On Potential WWE Sale
One of WWE’s biggest icons, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has recently commented on the possibility of the company being sold and what he would hope to see from a buyer. Over the past few years, speculation about WWE being sold has been rife. This was fuelled several months ago by Co-CEO Nick Khan who said they would listen to “credible offers” although they weren’t actively looking to sell the company.
Hangman Page Injured, Stretchered Out On 10/18 AEW Dynamite
An abrupt ending to AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Title against Hangman Page in the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, the match was stopped due to an injury to Hangman Page. Page took a clothesline from Moxley, and after he was checked on by doctors. It was determined that Hangman could not continue and the match was stopped with roughly nine minutes left in the broadcast.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Criticized Over Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley’s Brawl On RAW
Bobby Lashley was absolutely furious after Brock Lesnar returned and cost him the United States Championship match against Seth Rollins on Raw last week. Their latest segment was criticized as well. Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar for the heinous attack last week. The two kicked off tonight’s Raw with...
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Hopes To Work With A 'Family Friend' In WWE
Solo Sikoa has opened up on a family friend of The Bloodline who he'd like to share the ring with some day. Sikoa made his main roster debut at the conclusion of WWE Clash at the Castle, costing Drew McIntyre his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. While...
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Says He's The 'Biggest Fan' Of Current WWE Superstar
Chris Jericho might be part of the AEW roster right now, but that doesn't mean that he isn't able to appreciate those who are part of WWE, and he made that clear on social media this week. The Ring Of Honor World Champion responded to an interview from The Judgment...
411mania.com
Carmella in Leopard Print Dress, Raquel Rodriguez, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Triple H with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier at Extreme Rules, Carmella showing off a tight leopard-print dress, Bianca Belair wearing her own self-made gear, Braun Strowman showing off his gym gains, Raquel Rodriguez going on a hiking adventure, Zelina Vega, Maryse backstage at Raw, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
ringsidenews.com
WWE Warned Against Bringing Back Bray Wyatt’s Fiend Character
Bray Wyatt was definitely one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, regardless of him being in the company or not. However, he was never used properly at all. The Fiend was arguably his most creative character and truly showed just how imaginative Bray Wyatt would be. Unfortunately, his gimmick was never booked well in WWE until his release last year.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Returns On Monday Night Raw To Manage Current Star
He can do some things. There have been a lot of stars throughout WWE’s history and some of them have become legends of the industry. You know these stars when you see them and it can mean something to see them show up again after a long absence. That was the situation again this week, as a legend showed up in a new role in an effort to build up a younger star.
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Nash Doesn’t Believe Triple H Will Go Into The WWE Hall Of Fame On His Own
There’s little that Triple H hasn’t accomplished in the world of professional wrestling, rising to prominence as a wealthy blueblood and evolving into The Game who’d go on to win multiple World Championships, earning his place in the WWE Hall of Fame. He’s also conquered the corporate world, working backstage as a WWE Executive for years, and in the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement, he now has complete creative control as Chief Content Officer.
wrestlingrumors.net
Matt Hardy Explains Vince McMahon’s Complicated Relationship With Bray Wyatt
They have a unique relationship. There has never been anyone in wrestling as powerful or influential as Vince McMahon. During his time running WWE, McMahon was able to make or break anyone’s career in the blink of an eye, meaning a relationship with him was one of the most important things a wrestler could have. Now we are hearing about one of the stranger relationships that McMahon had with anyone.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Calls Fellow The Bloodline Member 'One In A Million'
Long before there was "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, he portrayed El Generico, a simple luchador character from Mexico that coined the catchphrase, "Ole!" Zayn sported the mask for over a decade, from some of his very first matches until signing with WWE and debuting in "NXT." Without his lucha getup in developmental, Zayn worked his way up to multiple titles in WWE. If his accomplishments up until this point of his career aren't enough, it's easy to see Zayn's brilliance just by watching his weekly interactions with The Bloodline and whoever they are feuding against. He commands the audience's attention with his lively, elaborate mic work and his strategic, technical style inside the squared circle. And his fellow Bloodline members can see that brilliance as well, as main roster newcomer Solo Sikoa pointed out during an interview with Rosenberg Radio.
wrestlingrumors.net
Huge Grudge Match Added To WWE Crown Jewel Card
Three on each side. We are coming up on one of the biggest WWE shows of the year with November 5’s Crown Jewel. The show will be taking place in Saudi Arabia as part of WWE’s working relationship with the kingdom. The events often feature major stars in showdowns, some of which have been built up for white awhile. Now another match has been set up for the show, featuring quite a bit of star power.
A Sports Hub producer was fired despite great ratings. Now host Rich Shertenlieb is paying to bring him back.
In a collision of corporate cluelessness and callousness, longtime “Toucher and Rich” producer Mike Lockhart was fired by Beasley Media, 98.5 The Sports Hub’s parent company, in a round of company-wide layoffs Oct. 7. In a collision of uncommon generosity and an unfortunately necessary precedent, Lockhart is...
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Has ‘Immediate Plans’ For Former World Champion
WWE reportedly has ‘immediate plans’ for a returning WWE World Champion and Hall of Famer, plans which could materialise on Raw in the coming weeks. John Bradshaw Layfield stepped down from the WWE SmackDown commentary team in September 2017, but has maintained a positive relationship with the company in the years since.
itrwrestling.com
Rosa Mendes Comments On Her ‘Degrading’ & ‘Distasteful’ WWE Gimmick
Rosa Mendes wasn’t a fan of her old WWE gimmick. Back in 2010 on an edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, Rose Mendes made an attempt to become a part of LayCool, who was composed of Layla and Michelle McCool. Instead of embracing her, the heel duo turned down the offer from Mendes, however, that didn’t stop Rosa Mendes from trying further to get into the group, even using creative tactics in an attempt to get their acceptance.
Comments / 0