sacredheartpioneers.com
Kipperman and Bovardi Earn NEC Honors
FAIRFIELD, Conn.— First-year Morgan Bovardi and senior Elyssa Kipperman have earned Northeast Conference honors for Sacred Heart women's soccer this week. Bovardi was named the NEC rookie of the week for the fourth time this season. Kipperman was named the co-defensive player of the week for the second week in a row and the third defensive player of the week honor this season.
sacredheartpioneers.com
Doran Named NEC Rookie of the Week
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—First-year Emma Doran was named the Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week for Sacred Heart women's cross country this week. Over the weekend at the Fall Foliage Invitational at the University of Vermont, Doran finished 25th overall with a time of 20:06.7 time, her best time this season. The Pioneers finished third overall as a team.
sacredheartpioneers.com
Pioneers Hold on To Beat Albany 3-2
ALBANY, N.Y. – The Sacred Heart University women's volleyball team stepped out of Northeast Conference play for the final time on Tuesday. The Pioneers won their sixth match in a row by defeating Albany, 3-2 (25-16, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 17-15). Records:. Sacred Heart: 14-8, 6-1 NEC. Albany: 6-15, 1-3...
sacredheartpioneers.com
SHU Wins First Game of Season
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Sacred Heart won its first game on the year, beating Colgate University at home 4-3. Led by three goals fromAine Keaney and a goal from Ines Braithwaite, the Pioneers were put their first game in the win column for the 2022 season. Keaney scored her...
sacredheartpioneers.com
McCray Named NEC Offensive Player of the Week
SOMERSET, NJ – More accolades are coming in for Sacred Heart University graduate quarterback Marquez McCray after his career day in the 40-27 win over Stonehill. On Monday, he was recognized by the Northeast Conference with Offensive Football Player of the Week. It's the second weekly honor from the...
sacredheartpioneers.com
Bovardi Nets Game-Winner in Pioneers 1-0 Victory
FAIRFIELD, Conn.– First-year Morgan Bovardi scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory for Sacred Heart women's soccer over Saint Francis University in Northeast Conference action at home on Sunday afternoon. With the win, Sacred Heart has clinched a spot in the NEC playoffs. Records:. Sacred Heart: 8-5-3, (4-1-2...
sacredheartpioneers.com
Men’s Tennis Has Impressive Performance at Wesleyan Invitational
Box Score 1 | Box Score 2 MIDDLETOWN, Conn.— The Sacred Heart University men's tennis team had a successful weekend at the Wesleyan Invitational. The Pioneers went 14-11 in singles and 5-2 in doubles. Sophomore duo Darius Eftekhar and Matyas Vencl won the B doubles flight round. The pair...
sacredheartpioneers.com
Sacred Heart Finishes Fifth Overall at Fall Foliage Invitational
BURLINGTON, Vt.—Sacred Heart men's cross country finished fifth overall in the University of Vermont Fall Foliage Invitational. Sophomore Kevin Martin was the top performer for Sacred Heart, finishing 34th overall with a 27:51.1 time. Top Performers:. 34th Kevin Martin 27:51.1. 39th Matthew Vene 28:20.9. 41st Trevor Middleton 28:27.5. 48th...
‘Criminal Minds’ Fan Favorite Matthew Gray Gubler Spotted in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You wouldn't think an A-lister like Matthew Gray Gubler would be spotted around Northern New England since he doesn't really have any ties to the area, but the Criminal Minds star spent some time this weekend on the Seacoast area of New Hampshire.
WBUR
After leaving 'Mass. and Cass,' former Sox minor league pitcher has 'team' helping him toward recovery
One year has passed since Boston officials declared an encampment near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard a public health crisis. At the time, more than 300 people were living on sidewalks, in tents and under makeshift shelters across about five city blocks. The streets were strewn with human waste, garbage and used hypodermic needles.
Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning
A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
New England’s Oldest Dessert Has Its Own Day
New England is known for some incredible food, namely anything made with our freshly-caught seafood like lobster rolls and clam chowder. What we're not yet known for has its very own day on November 13th each year. It's a dessert that looks like an apple crumble pie with ice cream, but it's not.
WMUR.com
Sullivan man sets new channel catfish record in New Hampshire
There is a new state record for the biggest channel catfish caught in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game confirmed the catch that measures 31.9 inches long and weighs 15 pounds 12.8 ounces. Scott Alexander Jr., of Sullivan, caught the catfish on Sept. 27 in the Connecticut River in...
With 14 million YouTube views, this Vermont attraction touts the ultimate domino effect
The Brattleboro Museum and Art Center drew a standing-room-only crowd during the weekend for its 15th annual Domino Toppling Extravaganza — celebrated by social media influencers and their followers as the longest-running such event in the world. Read the story on VTDigger here: With 14 million YouTube views, this Vermont attraction touts the ultimate domino effect.
Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in Maine and New Hampshire
About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
WCVB
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
NECN
When Could New England See Its First Snowfall?
As New England continues to enjoy fall foliage, an early taste of winter is on its way to the Lower 48 this week. A rather strong area of low pressure in the higher altitudes will usher in Canadian air. Freeze warnings and watches have been issued from the Midwest to...
WMUR.com
1 seriously injured in crash in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — One person was seriously hurt in a crash Monday in Londonderry. Part of Mammoth Road was shut down after the single-vehicle crash Monday morning. The lone occupant of the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. There was no word on what caused the crash.
