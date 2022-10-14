Ramona Singer denied Eboni K. Williams’ claims that most of the women from Season 13 of the “Real Housewives of New York City” were “unwilling” to “negotiate a future” with her for another season. “What happened was, if you see the last episode, we really came together as a team, as a cast, and I really wish that happened earlier where Eboni finally loosened up,” Singer 65, said on Wednesday’s episode of More Sauce’s “Reality with the King” podcast. The OG “RHONY” star explained that around the time they wrapped filming for Season 13 in early 2021, the cast was “comfortable” with...

