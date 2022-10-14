Read full article on original website
Ethanol Plant CCS: Sequestration Sensors
By Katie Schroeder (Ethanol Producer Magazine) With CCS expanding rapidly, there is an accompanying need for technology to monitor the CO2 underground. A North Dakota ethanol producer, environmental researcher and a geophysicist explain how it’s done. As the number of new and proposed carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) projects...
DOE Funds Pilot Study Focused on Biosecurity for Bioenergy Crops
(Brookhaven National Laboratory/Biomass Magazine) The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science has selected Brookhaven National Laboratory to lead a new research effort focused on potential threats to crops grown for bioenergy production. Understanding how such bioenergy crops could be harmed by known or new pests or pathogens could help speed the development of rapid responses to mitigate damage and longer-term strategies for preventing such harm. The pilot project could evolve into a broader basic science capability to help ensure the development of resilient and sustainable bioenergy crops as part of a transition to a net-zero carbon economy.
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. Enters into 20-Year Renewable Natural Gas Offtake Agreement with FortisBC
(Tidewater Renewables/CISION) Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (“Tidewater Renewables” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: LCFS) is pleased to announce that its majority owned subsidiary Rimrock Renewables Limited Partnership (“Rimrock”) has entered into a 20-year offtake agreement (the “Offtake Agreement”) with FortisBC Energy Inc. (“FortisBC”). Under the Offtake Agreement, FortisBC expects to purchase up to 525,000 gigajoules (“GJ”) of renewable natural gas (“RNG”) annually from a new RNG facility located in Foothills County near High River, Alberta (the “RNG Facility”).
The Feedstock Conundrum for Renewable Diesel and Sustainable Aviation Fuel
By Dave Collings (1898 Co.) Refiners are expanding their interests beyond renewable diesel into the sustainable aviation fuel marketplace. While feedstock availability continues to be a concern, another pathway has opened that may provide some temporary relief. …. In 2021, conversations among refiners shifted from the prospects of renewable diesel to...
Refining Your Renewable Fuels Approach for Success
(Benchmark) Producing renewable fuels is a potentially rewarding opportunity for refiners to enhance their services for profitable and lasting portfolios. From feedstock and technology selection to project delivery methods and complementary projects, several considerations can affect the feasibility of such projects. For producers looking to address emerging demand and pursue...
Partnering with Green Marine to Accelerate Methanol-Fueled Newbuilds in Europe
(e1 Marine) Green Marine Engineering, an independent fully integrated transition advisory and project management firm, has signed a sales agreement with global renewable energy company, e1 Marine, for its methanol-to-hydrogen reformer technology. From 1 October 2022, Green Marine Engineering is e1 Marine’s sales representative in northern Europe. The partnership will...
Applications Open for the 2023 OpenAir Carbon Removal Challenge: A Student Innovation Challenge for Carbon Removal Technologies
(Open Air Collective) The 2023 OpenAir Carbon Removal Challenge is a worldwide contest for students to gain hands-on experience with new technologies that capture excess carbon directly from our atmosphere, soil, and waters. With guidance from researchers and industry experts, student teams will design and build creative, open-source solutions to...
European Maritime Safety Agency Publishes Updated Report on Marine Biofuels
(European Maritime Safety Agency/Biobased Diesel Daily) The European Maritime Safety Agency has published a new report, titled, “Update on Potential of Biofuels in Shipping.” This report provides an update on a previous study developed by EMSA on biofuels, examining the full range of biofuels, both liquid and gaseous, from the perspective of current production capacity, storage-and-distribution infrastructure and power-generation technologies.
Furetank Signs Agreement to Sell Two Dual-Fuel Tankers to Neste
(Furetank) Furetank Rederi AB sells two 17,999 dwt dual-fuel product tankers in the VINGA series to Neste in 2023 and replaces them with new-buildings. — Furetank has signed an agreement to sell Fure Valö and Fure Ven to the Finnish company Neste, the world’s leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel. The vessels will be delivered in October and December 2023, when the first of the seven new-buildings already ordered by Furetank and partners are scheduled to be delivered from the shipyard in Yangzhou.
Planning a Career in Ag? High School Seniors Apply Now for Soy Scholarship DEADLINE December 31, 2022
(American Soybean Association) If you or someone you know is an outstanding high school senior interested in pursuing a career in agriculture, we have an opportunity for you! Future ag leaders are vital to the sustainability and growth of our industry, and the American Soybean Association wants to provide one of these students a college scholarship as they begin their agriculture education.
