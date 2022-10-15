Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Related
Washington Examiner
The dominance of big landlords is bad. Overregulation is their best friend
Large institutional landlords are reportedly using cutting-edge software that effectively allows them to collude in order to drive up rents, including through artificial scarcity. That’s the upshot of the latest report from the nonprofit journalism outfit ProPublica. The software, ProPublica suggests, has created “a new kind of cartel that...
urbnlivn.com
Seattle weekly wrap-up: buyer interest slowly returning
For the second week in a row, buyers’ interest in Seattle real estate increased as the number of pending homes was up almost 9% to 172 – up even in the face of 7% mortgage rates. While rates have doubled year-over-year, consider that Seattle home prices are now down 11% from their spring peak. On the blog we look at what buying a home in June versus now would cost you, the answer surprised me!
Survey reveals Seattleites want more in return for their tax dollars
(The Center Square) – The latest survey results from the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce show a majority of Seattle voters believe taxes are too high for the level of services the city provides. The chamber’s survey was taken from Sept. 20 through Sept. 25 with 700 registered voters...
urbnlivn.com
Eastside weekly wrap-up: there are still a few buyers out there…
For the third week in a row, around 115-120 homes went under contract which shows that there are still a handful of active buyers on the Eastside. They’re trying to thread the needle between +7% interest rates and falling home prices. To help put in perspective the impact rates are having on buyers, Matt compared buying a house in June to buying a house in October – the good news is that you’ll need less of a down payment, the bad news is that your monthly payment is still going to be higher.
idesignarch.com
European Style Villa On Lake Washington
Meydenbauer Bay Residence in Bellevue, Washington is a stunning Italian style villa on Lake Washington. Designed by Tom Kuniholm Architects, the home is a state of the art lakefront house, bridging formal to informal. The interior features European antiques which is also warmed by antique rugs and rich cypress paneling...
urbnlivn.com
Private mid-century in Bellevue’s historic Hilltop neighborhood
14811 SE 55th St in Bellevue is private mid-century retreat in Bellevue’s historic Hilltop community. In one of Washington’s first neighborhoods with underground electrical wires, this four bedroom, 2,190 square foot home sits on a large 1.2 acre lot with nothing but trees and the PNW surrounding it. Having just received a studs-out remodel, this home is ready for modern living in a mid-century layout.
southsoundbiz.com
Comcast Boosts Speeds for Xfinity Internet Customers
Beginning this week, more than 1.3 million Washington households with Xfinity will have faster Internet. A total of nearly 115,000 households in Bellevue, Redmond, Kirkland, Sammamish, Issaquah, and Woodinville will receive internet speed increases. In addition, more than 65,000 households in Tacoma will have faster Internet this week, a release said.
MyNorthwest.com
Some WA property tax assessments up 50% while home values plunge
Postcards detailing soaring property tax assessments for home and land values are arriving in mailboxes this month – and the dramatic difference between these figures and up-to-date market values are shocking many taxpayers across Washington state. In some cases, the Dori Monson Show told listeners Thursday, current home sale...
KUOW
As safety nets expire, Seattle food banks expect more people to come through their doors
Seattle food banks are bracing for longer lines and increased demand when the City of Seattle lifts its Covid emergency at the end of the month. The emergency declaration has provided protections for renters and essential workers. One of the things that got people through the early years of the...
Survey shows Seattle voters' public safety worries rising
(The Center Square) – The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s latest survey reveals that homelessness remains a top concern of Seattle voters, but public safety is rising as well. The chamber’s survey was taken from Sept. 20 through Sept. 25 with 700 registered voters interviewed through seven council...
Rise in pocket neighborhoods in Seattle comes with mixed reviews
SEATTLE — Pocket neighborhoods are popping up more and more across Seattle, and they are getting mixed reactions from neighbors and nearby residents. Finding the perfect place to live is no easy feat, especially when you've honed into one neighborhood. “It’s a community where people live and plan on...
KOMO News
Seattle reaches latest 80 degree day to date
SEATTLE, Wash. — As western Washington continues to be plagued by wildfire smoke, Seattle broke a longstanding calendar day heat record over the weekend, reaching 81 degrees on the latest day in a calendar year. The previous record was 80 degrees on October 14, 1961. This is the warmest...
q13fox.com
Seattle smashes record high by 16 degrees amid historic autumn heat event
SEATTLE - Halloween is just two weeks away, but those in Seattle were sweating as if it were time to light off Fourth of July fireworks over the weekend amid a historic heat event that left the temperature record books in tatters. A super-heated atmosphere from a strong ridge of...
The Suburban Times
Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?
Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
KUOW
Can WA build a new airport and meet its climate goals?
The Puget Sound region is growing and air traffic is growing with it. Because of this, the state is looking at ways to add capacity. A state-appointed commission recently proposed expanding service at Paine Field in Everett and adding a new new airport at one of three sites in Pierce and Thurston counties.
This Seattle Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Washington
Eat This, Not That! found the best pasta in every state.
thetacomaledger.com
The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?
Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
seattlemedium.com
Encampment Focus Of Residents’ Ire￼
Seattle residents are unhappy about an encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. Over the past couple of years, neighbors living near the Ship Canal Bridge have noticed the encampment growing in size. It has accumulated 20-30 tents. Those who live and volunteer in the area blame a lack of affordable housing and rising rents as some of the main reasons people have ended up in the encampment.
addictedtovacation.com
19 Must-See Stops On Your Road Trip From Seattle Through California
Whether you reside in Seattle or are visiting it, these road trips from Seattle to California can give you memories that you will cherish for life. There’s something special about a road trip. Maybe it’s the freedom of the open road or the chance to explore new places. Whatever the reason, a road trip can be a great way to see more of the country.
Snoqualmie Fire Chief on interactive fire map: “It’s more real-time”
As wildfires continue burning across western Washington, local firefighters are asking the public to use a recently-released tool by the Western Fire Chiefs Association (WFCA). The WFCA Fire Map shows active and recent woodland fires in the western United States and Alaska. “It’s more real time. It’s the most up-to-date...
Comments / 0