For the third week in a row, around 115-120 homes went under contract which shows that there are still a handful of active buyers on the Eastside. They’re trying to thread the needle between +7% interest rates and falling home prices. To help put in perspective the impact rates are having on buyers, Matt compared buying a house in June to buying a house in October – the good news is that you’ll need less of a down payment, the bad news is that your monthly payment is still going to be higher.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO