UW-Eau Claire Escapes Collegeville With Win on Late Goal
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Wisconsin-Eau Claire scored the game-winning goal in the 87th minute to top Saint John's 1-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Haws Field. A defensive miscue for SJU (6-4-3, 3-3-1 MIAC) turned into a breakaway for UWEC's Nathan Donovan, who tallied his 18th goal of the season with 3:07 remaining. The official ruled that a UWEC player was offside, but that it did not affect the play.
SJU Stays at No. 5 in Latest D3football.com Poll
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Saint John's University stayed at No. 5 in tonight's (Oct. 16) D3football.com Top 25 poll. North Central (Ill.) collected 21 of the 25 first-place votes and 619 points to keep the top spot in the poll. Mount Union (Ohio) received the other four first-place votes and is No. 2 (591 points), followed by Wisconsin-Whitewater (573 points), Mary Hardin-Baylor of Texas (554 points) and SJU (497).
Minnesota Volleyball Rankings Week Seven
There are a couple head scratchers in this week's Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association high school rankings. For example Lakeville South defeated Lakeville North and North is still rated #2 and South #6 in the largest schools class. Minneota knocked off top ranked Russell-Tyler-Ruthton to take over the top spot in...
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-October 18, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked duck hunters on the Thief Lake and Roseau River wildlife management areas. Hunting success varied, and a hunter was found to be in possession of lead shot. Area ATV riders and grouse hunters were also checked. Grouse-hunting success is not great. CO Corey Sura (Baudette...
Top 10 Minnesota colleges and universities announced by WalletHub
(Undated)--With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 - $52,000 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today (Monday) has released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report, as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
Kimball, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
U.S. Ag. Secretary declares nine Minnesota counties disaster areas
Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated nine counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota farm country as disaster areas, allowing drought-sapped farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year. The counties designated are Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.
Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota
(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
Winter season begins early: 2 Minnesota ski hills opening Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Eager to hit the slopes? Believe it or not, some Minnesota ski hills opened Tuesday.Wild Mountain Ski Area in Taylors Falls opened for skiing and snowboarding at noon. "Our snowmaking team hustled the last two nights, and successfully made enough snow for us to open to the public," a release said. Wild Mountain claims it is the first ski area to open in North America for the season. It's also tied for the second-earliest opening date in Wild Mountain's history. In 2012, the ski area opened on Oct. 7. Andes Tower Hills, west of Alexandria, was open from 1...
Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host
WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
How Old Is The Oldest Living Minnesotan?
Jeanne Calment was 122-years and 164-days old when she finally passed away in France. Calment is the only person in history verified as living past 120-years old. She outlived her daughter and her grandson. That nugget popped up on my Facebook newsfeed today and instantly made me wonder about the...
Minnesota Ski Resort Is First To Open In North America For 2022-2023 Season
Much of the state has already seen some snowfall already this fall, and temperatures have been falling fast, so who's ready to hit the slopes?. One Minnesota ski resort has managed to make enough snow over the last couple of days, that today at noon they turned the lifts on marking the start of the 2022/2023 ski and snowboard season.
You’ll Never Guess Who Crashed A Minnesota Wedding Over The Weekend
I found myself in St. Paul over the weekend djing a wedding at the St. Paul College Club on Summit Avenue. A surprising "celebrity" guest crashed the ceremony. Seeing all the different venues throughout the area. Getting to try all the different foods throughout the area. I've been djing for...
1 hurt in 6-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 94 in St. Paul is closed Tuesday evening following a six-vehicle crash.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened in the 7 p.m. hour in the westbound lanes between Highway 61 and White Bear Avenue. One vehicle rolled from the impact. One person suffered minor injuries, and the state patrol says a driver was "issued a citation."The crash is still under investigation.
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested
(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
