Cemetery: Magnolia Cemetery, Highway 87, Orange, Texas 77630. Carol Diane Hopkins Scott was born on May 25, 1955 in DeQuincy, Louisiana to Sillersteen Daniels and James Melvin Hopkins. She attended Grand Avenue High School where she excelled in math. Carol spent many years working for the City of Pinehurst and West Orange-Cove CISD before her healh forced her to take a medical retirement. Many people would see her getting her daily excercise by walking to HEB or Dairy Queen and would try to give her a ride, but she would decline because that was her time with the Lord.

ORANGE, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO