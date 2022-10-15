Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhelBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
Related
kogt.com
Pruitt Athlete of the Week
Bridge City’s Mason Pruitt is the First Financial Bank Athlete of the Week. Pruitt, a senior linebacker for the football team, is having an outstanding season with more than 80 tackles, including 24 for a loss. He tallied 14 tackles against WOS on Friday. “Mason had a great year...
kogt.com
BCHS Homecoming Court
The Bridge City Cardinals celebrate Homecoming this week and will play Hardin-Jefferson on Friday. Also the Homecoming Queen will be selected from the senior court.
kogt.com
Mattie Susan Carswell
Mattie Susan Carswell, 78, of Orange, Texas, passed away on October 16, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Pecan Acres Baptist Church in Vidor, Texas. Officiating will be Pastor Jared Hollier. Mattie was born in...
kogt.com
Carolyn McClelland Allen
Carolyn McClelland Allen, 74, of Orange, Texas, passed away on October 15, 2022, at Focused Care in Orange. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at April Sound Church in Montgomery, Texas. Officiating will be Pastor Dowen Johnson. Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on...
kogt.com
Olga Mae Nunez
Olga Mae Nunez, 80, of Bridge City, passed away on October 15, 2022. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 22, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Bridge City. Officiating will be Father Ernie Carpio. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will be held prior...
kogt.com
Carol Diane Hopkins Scott
Cemetery: Magnolia Cemetery, Highway 87, Orange, Texas 77630. Carol Diane Hopkins Scott was born on May 25, 1955 in DeQuincy, Louisiana to Sillersteen Daniels and James Melvin Hopkins. She attended Grand Avenue High School where she excelled in math. Carol spent many years working for the City of Pinehurst and West Orange-Cove CISD before her healh forced her to take a medical retirement. Many people would see her getting her daily excercise by walking to HEB or Dairy Queen and would try to give her a ride, but she would decline because that was her time with the Lord.
kogt.com
BC Three Honored Friday
Three former Bridge City High School graduates will be honored as Distinguished Alumni by the Bridge City High School Alumni Association on Friday, October 21, 2022. Anita Cone Murchison, class of 1966, Frank Scales, class of 1977 and Steve Worster, class of 1967 who will be honored posthumously. The varsity football team will wear #30 on their helmets for the homecoming game in honor of Worster. The football players will assist in the award presentations to Worster’s two children. Awards will be made prior to the homecoming game at Larry Ward Stadium beginning at 6:30 p.m. and again at The Classic Cardinal Reunion, October 22 at the high school cafeteria.
kogt.com
Macias OSHA Certified
– Tuesday morning Orangefield High School hosted a meet and greet breakfast as part of UIL Academic Rush Week. Sponsors are recruiting team members for the upcoming UIL Academic season. A huge thank you to sponsors for providing breakfast items and to the students that showed up bright and early to learn about all UIL Academics has to offer. There is still time to join!
kogt.com
Man Shot In Leg
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department received a call around 4am Tuesday morning about a man who was shot at his home in the 8000 block of Wade Rd., which is just off Hwy. 62 near the Newton Co. line. Jacob Salvaggio, 30, told authorities two men came into his...
kogt.com
Governor Announces “One Pill Kills” Campaign
Governor Greg Abbott was in Beaumont with law enforcement from Orange County and the surrounding area to launch of the State of Texas’ coordinated “One Pill Kills” campaign to combat the growing national fentanyl crisis plaguing Texas and the United States. This announcement comes after Governor Abbott directed state agencies to ramp up efforts to combat the deadly fentanyl crisis last month.
Comments / 0