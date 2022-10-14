Background and Objectives: Mutations in the glucocerebrosidase gene (GBA) are common risk factors for Parkinson’s disease (PD) and dementia in PD (PDD), and cause a reduction in the activity of the lysosomal enzyme glucocerebrosidase (GCase). It is anticipated that GCase dysfunction might contribute to a more malignant disease course and predict cognitive impairment in PD, although evidence is lacking. We aimed to discover if CSF GCase activity is altered in newly diagnosed PD patients and associated with future development of dementia.

3 DAYS AGO