The Couple From "Married At First Sight" Season 14 Who Has Stuck Together
No dating app can upend this boat.
Charlize Theron Stuns In Sheer Top & Skirt With Thigh-High Slit At ‘The School For Good & Evil’ Premiere
Charlize Theron attended the premiere of Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil on Oct. 18 in LA, when she wore a completely sheer top that revealed her bra underneath. The 47-year-old styled the shirt with a high-waisted hip-high slit skirt that revealed her toned legs and see-through fishnet tights.
Dancing With The Stars Fans React To One Celebrity Leaving Season 31 Early
Warning! The following contains spoilers for Dancing With The Stars Season 31's "Most Memorable Year" episode. Read at your own risk!. Dancing With The Stars was already having an emotional night as contestants recalled their most memorable years, but the final performance really took the cake. It was then that the audience learned from actress Selma Blair that her doctors advised she leave the competition due to some of the injuries she'd sustained from performing as a result of her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Blair and her pro partner Sasha Farber pulled out of the competition, but not before performing one more dance. Viewers, of course, had a lot of thoughts on the decision and shared their support for Blair en masse after the episode.
Daemon Targaryen Is The Internet’s Boyfriend, And A House Of The Dragon Producer Is ‘Baffled’ By How Much Fans Love Him
The internet really loves Daemon Targaryen. After every episode of the fall TV schedule’s popular show House of the Dragon, you are bound to find many thirst tweets about the prince of Westeros. However, all this adoration for Daemon has one of the producers of the show “baffled” because of how terrible he is in every sense of the word.
‘Corsage’ Star Vicky Krieps & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Dacre Montgomery To Lead Ghost Story ‘Went Up The Hill’ For ‘The Babadook’ & ‘The Nightingale’ Outfit — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Corsage and Phantom Thread star Vicky Krieps has been set to lead ghost story Went Up The Hill with Stranger Things actor Dacre Montgomery. Currently in production, the film will chart how after being abandoned as a child, Jack (Montgomery) ventures to remote New Zealand to attend the funeral of his estranged mother and there meets her grieving widow, Jill (Krieps). His search for answers becomes dangerous when his mother’s ghost returns to inhabit both Jack and Jill, using each of their bodies to speak to the other, and instigating a life-threatening nocturnal dance between the three of them. Bankside...
Costume Designer Deborah Lynn Scott on 40 Years of ‘E.T‘ and Making ’Avatar 2’: ‘There are Huge Leaps in Every Technical Way ’
“Titanic,” “Avatar” and “Back to the Future” are just a few of Deborah Lynn Scott’s many credits as a costume designer, but Steven Spielberg’s “E.T: The Extra-Terrestrial” is one that Scott is particularly fond of. “I have fun memories of making it, and I can’t believe it’s 40 years,” Scott says as the film celebrates its 40th anniversary. “I think it’s lasted partly because Steven was adamant about not doing a sequel or remake and all those things that keep it a classic and unique.” Henry Thomas plays Elliot, the 10-year-old who befriends the lost alien and with his siblings Gertie...
Netflix to crack down on account sharing next year, will charge accounts for extra users
If you’re kind enough to share your password with your family, friends, even acquaintances, you will want to start weening them off of your account. Netflix has been testing various ways to get streaming leeches off accounts and will start cracking down next year. Starting this week, for people...
House of the Dragon boss responds to confusing reaction to Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon writer and executive producer Sara Hess has responded to fans' confusing reaction to Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen. The Rogue Prince has made quite the impression ever since he graced our screens in the series' premiere episode, stealing every scene he appears in.
Netflix threw shade at 'House of the Dragon' and 'Rings of Power' with a chart showing 'Dahmer' surpassing them in Google Trends
Netflix touted the success of "Dahmer" by comparing it to "House of the Dragon" and "Rings of Power" on Google Trends. It shared a chart in its Q3 earnings report on Tuesday that showed "Dahmer" surpassed the shows in interest. But looking at the shows as topics, rather search terms,...
Harrison Ford is joining the MCU in Captain America 4
Now that his time in a galaxy far, far away has come to a close, Harrison Ford is finally ready to join another Disney franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harrison Ford will play General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in the MCU, replacing William Hurt, who passed away in March. He will reportedly debut in Captain America: New World Order.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries ‘will still premiere this year’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries is reportedly still set to premiere this year. It’s said the show has been scheduled for release in December, after Deadline claimed on Monday (17.10.22) it was being pushed back until 2023 amid the recent backlash over the streamer’s upcoming fifth season of its royal family drama ‘The Crown’.
