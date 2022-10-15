ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minford, OH

Columbus Bishop Hartley drops zeroes on Hebron Lakewood

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Monday when Columbus Bishop Hartley bottled Hebron Lakewood 3-0 on October 17 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 4, Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off with Columbus Bishop Watterson in a volleyball game. We covered the game....
COLUMBUS, OH
Hocking Hills is a must-see destination for Ohio's fall foliage

LOGAN — Autumn in Ohio manages to take my breath away every year. The brilliant yellow of ginkgos and golden maples, the scarlets popping against the stubborn spring green foliage and darker hues of pine needles, the oranges that most watercolor artists could only hope to replicate. GALLERY: Autumn...
LOGAN, OH
Cathy Bellomy

Cathy Lynn Bellomy (age 69) was carried home to be with the Lord Tuesday October 11, 2022. at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. To plant a tree in memory of Cathy Bellomy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
COLUMBUS, OH

