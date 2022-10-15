ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons Split Week to Wrap First Half of MW Play

The Air Force volleyball team closes out the first half of the Mountain West season this week, as it faces Fresno State and San Diego State for the only time this year. The Falcons will host the Bulldogs in a brief stopover at the Academy on Thursday, Oct. 20, before heading back out on the road for a matchup with the Aztecs in San Diego on Saturday, Oct. 22.
SAN DIEGO, CA
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons rally, beat Cowgirls 1-0

USAFA, Colo.- On the afternoon in which Air Force honored its 2023 senior class, it was a pair of freshmen that created a late game-winning goal, as the Falcons took down Wyoming 1-0. "I'm really proud of the way we applied information and showed grit throughout the match," said head coach Laura Busby. "It's always a grind on Sunday afternoons and our warriors pulled off the win. Credit to two freshmen for combining to give us the game winner."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force hosts RIT, Oct. 20-21

Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 20, 7:07 pm MT, Cadet Ice Arena. Game 2: Friday, Oct. 21, 7:05 pm MT, Cadet Ice Arena. Stream:     FloHockey.TV (both games) Radio:      XtraSports 1300 AM; xtrasports1300.com. Live Stats   StatBroadcast. THE BREAKDOWN. Quick Facts:      ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons place second in tri-meet

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – For the second straight day, the second-ranked Air Force rifle team placed second in a tri-meet against No. 2 (tied) West Virginia and No. 19 UTEP, Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Academy's Cadet Rifle Range. West Virginia won the meet with a score...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

GAME 8: Air Force vs. Boise State

Saturday, Oct. 22, 5 p.m. MT, Falcon Stadium (Colorado Springs, CO) Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst), Sherree Burruss (reporter) • Radio: KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, 104.3 the Fan in Denver, SIRIUS 380, SXM App 970. Jim Arthur (play-by-play), Jesse Kurtz (analyst) THE SERIES. • Air Force and...
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy