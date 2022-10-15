USAFA, Colo.- On the afternoon in which Air Force honored its 2023 senior class, it was a pair of freshmen that created a late game-winning goal, as the Falcons took down Wyoming 1-0. "I'm really proud of the way we applied information and showed grit throughout the match," said head coach Laura Busby. "It's always a grind on Sunday afternoons and our warriors pulled off the win. Credit to two freshmen for combining to give us the game winner."

