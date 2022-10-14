Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oilers Lose 4-0 in Postponed Contest with Northwood
Midland, MI- The University of Findlay Men's Soccer team traveled back to Midland MI to complete their postponed game, originally slated for Oct 6, against the Northwood University Timberwolves on Oct 18. Coming into the second day of play the Oilers possessed a 8-5-1 overall record and a 6-4-1 record in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
UF IHSA starting strong
The University of Findlay’s equestrian program, as well as its teams, are nationally known. There are multiple equestrian teams at UF. IHSA, Intercollegiate Horse Show Association, has two teams: Western and English. Elizabeth McKenzie has been on the English IHSA team for five years. “The program is free for...
Concert-Chorale and University Singers Concert: A Choral Journey
University of Findlay’s Concert-Chorale and the University Singers will perform various choral music under the theme “A Choral Journey,” on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at 3 p.m. in The Winebrenner Building at the University of Findlay. The performance is free, but tickets are required. Tickets are available...
Registration is here and it’s time to take in some tips
It’s time to think about the next step in your college education: Spring Semester of 2023. Registration is open but there are a few things to help get yourself set up for success in the spring. Glenn A. Miehls, director of Academic Advising in the Oiler Success Center, says...
UF to Celebrate National Day on Writing
University of Findlay’s writing center and Shafer Library are teaming up to celebrate the National Day on Writing on Oct. 20-21, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with an Instagram competition using the hashtag #ufwritingday22. National Day on Writing is a day to recognize and celebrate writing in all its forms.
