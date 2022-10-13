ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

inforney.com

PHOTOS: Oktoberfest returns to downtown Kilgore

Kilgore’s Oktoberfest had crowds hoisting their steins on Saturday. Oktoberfest first began Oct. 12, 1810, in Munich, Germany to celebrate the marriage of King Ludwig I and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. The event grew year after year until it became what it is today: an annual folk festival lasting more than two weeks, drawing about 6 million guests each year and serving millions of beers. Other Oktoberfests have been established around the globe, with Kilgore joining in the celebration in 2014.
KILGORE, TX
inforney.com

Hispanic community leaves mark during 89th Texas Rose Festival Parade

Aztec and folkloric dancers, tunes from mariachi and Tejano bands and 60 girls showcasing their quinceañera dresses filled this year’s 89th Texas Rose Festival parade on Saturday to seal the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The historic festival parade brought in many newcomers, who brought their chairs bright...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

PHOTOS: Tyler’s Old Rose dress display at Goodman-LeGrand Museum

In celebration of the 89th Texas Rose Festival, the Goodman-LeGrand Museum is hosting its Tyler's Old Rose Dress Display from Days Gone By, featuring a number of vintage costume gowns. The display includes eight dresses worn by previous ladies-in-waiting, ranging from 1958 to 2019. A special 2019 dress that represents...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday

A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners

I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Bookings

Deputies arrested 44-year-old Wendy Ann Wilder of Sulphur Springs at the Hopkins County Courthouse after the judge revoked her bond on a pending charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Her new bond is $150,000. Lyndon Kyle Sillings. A Greenville man, known by Hopkins County Deputies to be wanted on...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SH 135 is closed in Kilgore due to flooding

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that a section of State Highway 135, from Traffic Circle to Gladewater Street, is closed because of flooding underneath the railway bridge. KETK will provide further information when it becomes available.
KILGORE, TX
inforney.com

City of Tyler Solid Waste Department holding free bulky item pickup this week

The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are sponsoring a free bulky item collection for city of Tyler residential customers this week. This bulky item collection began Monday and will continue through Friday and does not include multi-family home communities and businesses. Residents are asked to place bulky items on the curb by 6 a.m. Monday to guarantee pickup; items may be collected on a different day than your regularly scheduled garbage collection.
TYLER, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 10/17

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Our Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Imaging Center provided 20 free mammograms on Saturday, October 15th, as part of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s gift to our community (along with a donation from our hospital). They will hold another free clinic on October 29th. By the end of the month October, the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation will have provided 60 free mammograms to uninsured women over forty!
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Crews battle 2 large grass fires in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Cherokee County crews worked to put out two fires on Tuesday afternoon. Officials said that a large grass and woods fire started of County Road 1513. Rusk Fire Department, Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service were on the scene. Another grass and woods fire burned in […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

TEA commissioner to visit Tyler elementary school

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Commissioner of Education, Mike Morath, will be stopping by Tyler to visit T.J. Austin Elementary School. Morath is the leader of the Texas Education Agency, and he was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott. The TEA focuses on serving pre-kindergarten through high school students and educators. This includes about 5.5 […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Phone lines down in East Texas

TEXAS, USA — Certain areas in East Texas are experiencing outages in different city phone lines. The following cities are listed below:. The city announced that they will be changing its phone service between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. For about 30 minutes during that time, phone lines will be down. They have advised for anyone to dial 911 if there's an emergency in between.
OVERTON, TX
KLTV

1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Longview

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two cars crashed at the intersection of US 259 and Judson Road just north of Longview, killing one driver and leaving the other injured, according to a DPS release Monday. The crash took place at about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 13. Christen A. Brewer, 28,...
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Wednesday 10.19.22

CALL TO ORDER: Invocation and Pledges to the flags. The announcement by the President, whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551. Approval...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

