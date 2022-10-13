Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Oktoberfest returns to downtown Kilgore
Kilgore’s Oktoberfest had crowds hoisting their steins on Saturday. Oktoberfest first began Oct. 12, 1810, in Munich, Germany to celebrate the marriage of King Ludwig I and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. The event grew year after year until it became what it is today: an annual folk festival lasting more than two weeks, drawing about 6 million guests each year and serving millions of beers. Other Oktoberfests have been established around the globe, with Kilgore joining in the celebration in 2014.
Hispanic community leaves mark during 89th Texas Rose Festival Parade
Aztec and folkloric dancers, tunes from mariachi and Tejano bands and 60 girls showcasing their quinceañera dresses filled this year’s 89th Texas Rose Festival parade on Saturday to seal the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The historic festival parade brought in many newcomers, who brought their chairs bright...
PHOTOS: Tyler’s Old Rose dress display at Goodman-LeGrand Museum
In celebration of the 89th Texas Rose Festival, the Goodman-LeGrand Museum is hosting its Tyler's Old Rose Dress Display from Days Gone By, featuring a number of vintage costume gowns. The display includes eight dresses worn by previous ladies-in-waiting, ranging from 1958 to 2019. A special 2019 dress that represents...
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
Hopkins County Bookings
Deputies arrested 44-year-old Wendy Ann Wilder of Sulphur Springs at the Hopkins County Courthouse after the judge revoked her bond on a pending charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Her new bond is $150,000. Lyndon Kyle Sillings. A Greenville man, known by Hopkins County Deputies to be wanted on...
SH 135 is closed in Kilgore due to flooding
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that a section of State Highway 135, from Traffic Circle to Gladewater Street, is closed because of flooding underneath the railway bridge. KETK will provide further information when it becomes available.
Longview’s Own Neal McCoy, the Best Choice for New Coach on “The Voice”
Last week country superstar Blake Shelton announced he'll be leaving NBC's The Voice, and I think we've got the perfect replacement right here in Longview, TX. He's one of country music's all-time great entertainers, and now even Neal McCoy is campaigning to replace his buddy Blake Shelton. And we believe...
City of Tyler Solid Waste Department holding free bulky item pickup this week
The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are sponsoring a free bulky item collection for city of Tyler residential customers this week. This bulky item collection began Monday and will continue through Friday and does not include multi-family home communities and businesses. Residents are asked to place bulky items on the curb by 6 a.m. Monday to guarantee pickup; items may be collected on a different day than your regularly scheduled garbage collection.
Overton Volunteer Fire Department members resign leaving some residents concerned
OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — Some Overton citizens are concerned after several members in their volunteer fire department resigned. Several described what’s happening as small-town politics. They said they just don’t want to see it get in the way of the town’s growth and potential. TJ Lewis has dedicated nearly 11 years of his life to […]
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 10/17
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Our Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Imaging Center provided 20 free mammograms on Saturday, October 15th, as part of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s gift to our community (along with a donation from our hospital). They will hold another free clinic on October 29th. By the end of the month October, the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation will have provided 60 free mammograms to uninsured women over forty!
Crews battle 2 large grass fires in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Cherokee County crews worked to put out two fires on Tuesday afternoon. Officials said that a large grass and woods fire started of County Road 1513. Rusk Fire Department, Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service were on the scene. Another grass and woods fire burned in […]
TEA commissioner to visit Tyler elementary school
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Commissioner of Education, Mike Morath, will be stopping by Tyler to visit T.J. Austin Elementary School. Morath is the leader of the Texas Education Agency, and he was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott. The TEA focuses on serving pre-kindergarten through high school students and educators. This includes about 5.5 […]
Phone lines down in East Texas
TEXAS, USA — Certain areas in East Texas are experiencing outages in different city phone lines. The following cities are listed below:. The city announced that they will be changing its phone service between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. For about 30 minutes during that time, phone lines will be down. They have advised for anyone to dial 911 if there's an emergency in between.
Is This Pretty Tyler, TX Park as Unsafe as Some People Say? Even ‘Haunted?’
People in Tyler, TX were chatting on a social media group page about one park that they claim is a criminal "hot spot." Some even say it's haunted. How could this pretty Tyler, Texas park be that dangerous?. OK, I confess I'm a bit skeptical about these kinds of things....
Extra-strength flu shot recommended for senior citizens, East Texas pharmacist weighs in
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The CDC recommends that people 65 and older get the extra-strength flu vaccine this season. Sonny Krezdorn, pharmacist and owner of Rose City Pharmacy, said although it’s recommended, if the extra-strength shot isn’t available, the regular flu shot is great too. “Everybody should get the flu shot every year, it is […]
1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Longview
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two cars crashed at the intersection of US 259 and Judson Road just north of Longview, killing one driver and leaving the other injured, according to a DPS release Monday. The crash took place at about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 13. Christen A. Brewer, 28,...
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Wednesday 10.19.22
CALL TO ORDER: Invocation and Pledges to the flags. The announcement by the President, whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551. Approval...
Former Tyler attorney shares his experience living with Lewy Body Dementia
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Don Kent was a Tyler attorney for many years and spent much of his career defending liability cases and medical malpractice suits. Starting in 2016 Kent said he began experiencing strange symptoms. “All of sudden I went from being rather mild and well under control, very...
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the Texas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tyler on Friday. The crash happened on Loop 323 near Brookside Drive at around 7:10 p.m. According to the Tyler Fire Department, a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in the collision.
