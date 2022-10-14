ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Boston

Home sales in Mass. plummet

There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, 16.2% fewer than in September 2021, according a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. The news for condo sales was even more stark: They’re down 22.9% year over year. “The condo market has underperformed the single-family market in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Are energy blackouts the future? Natural gas shortages could affect power plants

MEDWAY -- As demand for electricity in the region peaks, the West Medway Generating Station comes to life. Its five generators primarily run on natural gas. But that’s a fuel which could be in lower supply this winter than last. In fact, some experts are suggesting it’s even possible, with a prolonged cold snap, to see energy blackouts in the Northeast during the next few months.
MEDWAY, MA
theweektoday.com

Marion DPW project nears final design stages

MARION — A new proposed building to house Marion’s Department of Public Works is nearing the final stages of its design, said Marion Town Administrator James McGrail. Voters at Marion’s May Town Meeting voted to approve the project, which would see a new building constructed to replace a “dilapidated” DPW facility. A total cost of $4.456 million was approved for the project. Free cash will cover $1.5 million, with $3 million to be borrowed.
MARION, MA
Barnstable Patriot

Vineyard Wind project making progress in Barnstable

On a recent morning in Charlestown, state Rep. Jeffrey Roy stood, amazed, as he watched a giant wind turbine paddle put through the paces at the Wind Technology Testing Center. "They were testing the blades that are going to be used in the Vineyard Wind project," he said, in a...
BARNSTABLE, MA
MassLive.com

Trillium Brewing completing move to former Reebok HQ in Canton

Boston-born Trillium Brewing is moving beermaking operations into its new flagship facility in Canton, the former home of athletic apparel giant Reebok, the company announced Monday. Trillium, a craft brewer with taprooms and restaurants in Canton and Boston, purchased Reebok’s former campus on Royall Street in 2019. Brewery founders JC...
CANTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Opinion: Problem with speeding on Point Road

My name is Iain McManus. I am 14yr old freshman in high school at ORR. I live on a street off Point Road in Marion. As you may or may not be aware, the speed limit on Point Road is 35mph and in some places only 25mph. I would like to bring to the attention of your readers that there is a problem with people speeding on Point Road.
MARION, MA
WSBS

This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Coldest Day Ever

A friend and I were having a conversation about a radio job he held in North Dakota, a state where winter is beyond brutal. Have you ever seen the movie "Fargo", yeah, like that cold. Fortunately in the northeast part of the country, it gets cold, but not North Dakota...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston

BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
BOSTON, MA
Radio Ink

Boston Host To Pay Fired Producer’s Salary

You don’t hear many inside baseball on-air conversations about management that don’t result in a firing. When you produce great ratings at the 5th highest revenue generating station in America, you get a little more leeway. Despite coming in as the 5th highest billing station in the country...
BOSTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Police Department adds two electric vehicles to fleet

Wareham Police Chief Walter Correia remembers when, shortly after his Police Department purchased two 2022 Ford Mustang Mach E electric cars in January and May of this year, one skeptical resident asked him: “That’s what my tax dollars are going for? A Ford Mustang that’s all electric?”
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Research study findings presented with Marion Historical Commission

MARION – On Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m., Rick DaSilva, board member of the Sippican Historical Society and former faculty member and history teacher at Tabor Academy, will summarize the findings of the recent research study prepared for the Marion Historical Commission. This will take place at the...
MARION, MA

