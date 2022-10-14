Read full article on original website
Fall River Native Opening Boutique of Her Dreams in Westport
When it comes to following your dreams, one Fall River native is setting the bar and encouraging anyone to "just do it." Now a Westport resident, 23-year-old Alendra Costa is making strides in local fashion and style. This weekend, she will open Jaxx Boutique in town at 875 State Road.
Home sales in Mass. plummet
There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, 16.2% fewer than in September 2021, according a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. The news for condo sales was even more stark: They’re down 22.9% year over year. “The condo market has underperformed the single-family market in...
Massachusetts Has 2 Of the Top 20 Places To Live In America: Report
Massachusetts had two municipalities named to this year's best places to live in the US list. Money.com compiles the cities and towns that have "things that matter most to people: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie." Somerville ranked 7th on the annual list because...
Are energy blackouts the future? Natural gas shortages could affect power plants
MEDWAY -- As demand for electricity in the region peaks, the West Medway Generating Station comes to life. Its five generators primarily run on natural gas. But that’s a fuel which could be in lower supply this winter than last. In fact, some experts are suggesting it’s even possible, with a prolonged cold snap, to see energy blackouts in the Northeast during the next few months.
Striking truckers block exits of New England’s largest food distributor; up to 20 arrests made
PLYMPTON, Mass. — Striking truckers used tractor-trailers to block the exits at New England’s largest wholesale food distributor Monday and prevented some employees from leaving, resulting in as many as 20 arrests, police said. More than 400 Teamster union members arrived at the Sysco facility in Plympton, Massachusetts,...
theweektoday.com
Marion DPW project nears final design stages
MARION — A new proposed building to house Marion’s Department of Public Works is nearing the final stages of its design, said Marion Town Administrator James McGrail. Voters at Marion’s May Town Meeting voted to approve the project, which would see a new building constructed to replace a “dilapidated” DPW facility. A total cost of $4.456 million was approved for the project. Free cash will cover $1.5 million, with $3 million to be borrowed.
Barnstable Patriot
Vineyard Wind project making progress in Barnstable
On a recent morning in Charlestown, state Rep. Jeffrey Roy stood, amazed, as he watched a giant wind turbine paddle put through the paces at the Wind Technology Testing Center. "They were testing the blades that are going to be used in the Vineyard Wind project," he said, in a...
Trillium Brewing completing move to former Reebok HQ in Canton
Boston-born Trillium Brewing is moving beermaking operations into its new flagship facility in Canton, the former home of athletic apparel giant Reebok, the company announced Monday. Trillium, a craft brewer with taprooms and restaurants in Canton and Boston, purchased Reebok’s former campus on Royall Street in 2019. Brewery founders JC...
Fire breaks out at popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod
SANDWICH, Mass. — A fire broke out at a popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod late Sunday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Freezer Road in Sandwich found flames shooting from Shipwreck Ice Cream. Officials say the fire started burning on the outside of...
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
theweektoday.com
Opinion: Problem with speeding on Point Road
My name is Iain McManus. I am 14yr old freshman in high school at ORR. I live on a street off Point Road in Marion. As you may or may not be aware, the speed limit on Point Road is 35mph and in some places only 25mph. I would like to bring to the attention of your readers that there is a problem with people speeding on Point Road.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man trapped in heavy equipment at scrap metal recycling plant
“On Thursday afternoon, members of the Everett Fire Department responded to a call for an industrial accident at Scrap It Incorporated, which is a metal scrap yard located at 431 2nd Street in Everett. Upon arriving at the scene, a male was found to be trapped in a piece of...
capecodwave.com
Wellfleet Oysterfest 2022 — Good Oysters & Music, Some Issues, An Essay Plus Music VIDEO
WELLFLEET – We have loved the Wellfleet Oysterfest for years. We have long spread the word to family, friends and our Cape Cod Wave readers that it is the best event of the fall on Cape Cod. This year at the new venue, Baker Field, instead of in the center of town, was, in some ways, a disappointment.
This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Coldest Day Ever
A friend and I were having a conversation about a radio job he held in North Dakota, a state where winter is beyond brutal. Have you ever seen the movie "Fargo", yeah, like that cold. Fortunately in the northeast part of the country, it gets cold, but not North Dakota...
WCVB
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
whdh.com
The widow of the BU professor who died falling through stairs at JFK station last year speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - “We have been gutted. Gutted from — our core is gone,” said Sarah Sacuto-Jones, widow of BU Professor David Jones. She remembers the moment she learned her husband was gone. “They told us there had been an accident. And that David was dead,” said...
Radio Ink
Boston Host To Pay Fired Producer’s Salary
You don’t hear many inside baseball on-air conversations about management that don’t result in a firing. When you produce great ratings at the 5th highest revenue generating station in America, you get a little more leeway. Despite coming in as the 5th highest billing station in the country...
theweektoday.com
Police Department adds two electric vehicles to fleet
Wareham Police Chief Walter Correia remembers when, shortly after his Police Department purchased two 2022 Ford Mustang Mach E electric cars in January and May of this year, one skeptical resident asked him: “That’s what my tax dollars are going for? A Ford Mustang that’s all electric?”
Harvard Crimson
Anthony Ferranti ’46, Longtime Harvard Square Business Owner, Remembered as a Caring Mentor
Anthony C. Ferranti co-founded Ferranti-Dege camera shop in Harvard Square in 1995. By Courtesy of Daniel Ferranti. Former employees of the Ferranti-Dege camera shop, co-founded by Anthony C. Ferranti ’46 in 1955, would affectionately refer to themselves as alumni of “Ferranti-Dege University.”. For many, the experience of working...
theweektoday.com
Research study findings presented with Marion Historical Commission
MARION – On Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m., Rick DaSilva, board member of the Sippican Historical Society and former faculty member and history teacher at Tabor Academy, will summarize the findings of the recent research study prepared for the Marion Historical Commission. This will take place at the...
