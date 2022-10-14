Read full article on original website
BBC
Jurgen Klopp red card among incidents prompting referee charity to call for inquiry into managers
A leading referees' charity has called for an inquiry into the touchline behaviour of managers after ugly scenes at several Premier League matches. Jurgen Klopp's red card for berating a referee's assistant during Liverpool's win over Manchester City was among a number of flashpoint incidents. It came on a weekend...
BBC
Manchester United charged with failing to control players against Newcastle
Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association after their players surrounded referee Craig Pawson during Sunday's game against Newcastle. United's players reacted angrily after Pawson disallowed a Cristiano Ronaldo goal during the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford. The referee included the incident in his report on the match.
BBC
'No-one joined the dots' - grandad who exposed an NHS scandal
More than 200 families in south-east England will learn on Wednesday the results of a major inquiry into the maternity care they received from a hospital trust. The investigation into East Kent Hospitals NHS Trust follows dogged campaigning by one determined bereaved grandfather. When his phone beeped at around 4am,...
