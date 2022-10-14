ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

uclabruins.com

UCLA to Host California on Thursday

UCLA (7-4-1, 2-2-1) vs. California (3-5-4, 1-3-1) Date/Time: Thursday, Oct. 20 - 7:30 p.m. (PT) Location: Los Angeles, Calif. (Wallis Annenberg Stadium) UCLA CONCLUDES HOME SCHEDULE AGAINST CAL, STANFORD. UCLA (7-4-1, 2-2-1 Pac-12) puts a bow on its regular season home schedule this week, hosting conference rivals California (Thursday, 7:30...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uclabruins.com

Football Visits Oregon Saturday for Top-10 Clash

TV Talent: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analyst), Allison Williams (sideline) Radio (UCLA Sports Network from IMG College): AM 570. Radio Talent: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline) SiriusXM: Ch. 138/Ch. 202. SXM App: Ch. 965. THE MATCHUP. UCLA hits the road this week for a Saturday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uclabruins.com

Women's Soccer Heads to Rockies for Last Pac-12 Trip

No. 1 UCLA (13-1-0, 5-1-0) at Colorado (8-4-3, 2-3-1) Date/Time: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 – 3pm MT/2pm PT. Location: Boulder, Colo. (Prentup Field) No. 1 UCLA (13-1-0, 5-1-0) at Utah (6-5-3, 2-3-1) Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 – 12pm MT/11am PT. Location: Boulder, Colo. (Prentup Field) TV: Pac-12...
LOS ANGELES, CA

